Connecticut State

Register Citizen

Both Connecticut governor candidates struggle to be forthright on taxes

When Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted this summer that he hadn't raised taxes, Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski immediately labeled his Democratic opponent "a liar.". Lamont, who approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax hikes in his first budget — and canceled hundreds of millions more in previously...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: A desperate campaign is a dangerous thing

Bob Stefanowski might win. He's not favored, but a lot could happen between now and November. The mood could shift, some kind of lightning could strike. This is the state that gave the Rowland-Rell juggernaut four straight convincing wins not all that long ago. But it should be clear...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Is Stefanowski's Parental Bill of Rights what voters want?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) ⎻ With Election Day less than two months away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, state Rep. Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield), unveiled their Parental Bill of Rights. Another issue up for debate is whether Connecticut should have ranked choice voting where voters rank...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut's Official State Flag – Who Knew?

…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

GOP US Senate candidate discusses upcoming election

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Richard Blumenthal is taking on Republican Leora Levy in the race for U.S. Senate in November's general election. Last week, Blumenthal was a guest on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House. Now, it's Levy's turn. Watch the full interview...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop's Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut' severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
GUILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth

HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won't be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

