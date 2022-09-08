Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Both Connecticut governor candidates struggle to be forthright on taxes
When Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted this summer that he hadn’t raised taxes, Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski immediately labeled his Democratic opponent “a liar.”. Lamont, who approved hundreds of millions of dollars in tax hikes in his first budget — and canceled hundreds of millions more in previously...
darientimes.com
In fierce market, CT police departments compete with each other for limited candidates
For many Connecticut police departments, recruiting and retaining officers has become intensely competitive as applicant pools shrink and young cops move to other agencies after only a short time in the municipality where they were hired. Last year, four Hartford police officers quit the force and came across the river...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: A desperate campaign is a dangerous thing
Bob Stefanowski might win. He’s not favored, but a lot could happen between now and November. The mood could shift, some kind of lightning could strike. This is the state that gave the Rowland-Rell juggernaut four straight convincing wins not all that long ago. But it should be clear...
CT gubernatorial campaigns struggle to be forthright on taxes
Bob Stefanowski says Gov. Ned Lamont "is a liar" about his record on cutting taxes, but some say Stefanowski wasn't clear about his 2018 plan.
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
ctexaminer.com
Tweed Expansion Pits Lamont’s Economic Agenda Against Environmental Justice Goals
As state officials and business leaders line up to support a planned expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport, the two neighboring cities – New Haven and East Haven – are in a battle over an unequal share of the economic benefits and environmental costs of the project. Gov....
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG STATEMENT ON CHALLENGE TO CONNECTICUT ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN
Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the National Association for Gun Rights challenging Connecticut’s assault weapons ban. “This challenge to our post-Sandy Hook assault weapons ban is exactly the kind of public safety threat that...
News 12
Connecticut child care costs are on the rise. Here's some ways to save.
Whether you are signing your kids up for child care because you have to work or because you want them to have an environment to interact and learn, it is going to cost you quite a bit. Child care is known to be one of the largest expenses for families,...
Leora Levy: Donald Trump ‘not on the ballot’ despite endorsement
Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. Lea este artículo en español. Fresh off her victory in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, Leora Levy roamed the busy fairgrounds in Terryville on a mild...
WTNH.com
Is Stefanowski’s Parental Bill of Rights what voters want?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) ⎻ With Election Day less than two months away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, state Rep. Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield), unveiled their Parental Bill of Rights. Another issue up for debate is whether Connecticut should have ranked choice voting where voters rank...
Register Citizen
New COVID booster shot is rolling out in CT, but will enough people get it?
The Food and Drug Administration announced last week it approved new, omicron-specific, mRNA boosters from both Pfizer and Moderna. It wasn't long before the first doses began to arrive in Connecticut. "We weren't expecting to get any vaccine before Labor Day but we did, in fact, get some of our...
Connecticut's assault weapons ban challenged in lawsuit once again
HARTFORD, Conn. — A non-profit organization that advocates for gun rights have filed a lawsuit against the state of Connecticut in an effort to get rid of the state's assault weapons and magazine ban. The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR), along with New Milford resident Patricia Brought, filed...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Official State Flag – Who Knew?
…that Connecticut did not adopt an official state flag until 1897?. While Connecticut used variations of flags for state and other official functions before the 1890s, there was no official standard version. In 1895—after asking the legislature for a state flag to decorate their new meeting space—the Anna Warner Bailey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) from Groton requested the government adopt an official flag. Inspired by the D.A.R., Governor O. Vincent Coffin introduced the first proposal for the adoption of a state flag and the General Assembly appointed a special committee to take up the matter.
NewsTimes
Robert Miller: Experts are spotting southern, Mid-Atlantic birds up north in CT
Binoculars up. Fingers crossed. Be on the lookout. There are new, beautiful birds to be seen, in the brush, in the sky, along the coast — blue grosbeaks, Mississippi kites, white ibis. It may be because of climate change. Or, maybe, we just have available space. But some southern...
sheltonherald.com
What happened to critical race theory? CT Republicans ditched the messaging after mixed results
Once at the center of efforts to sweep Republicans into power on school boards and municipal governments across Connecticut, opposition to critical race theory has all but disappeared from the GOP playbook this fall as the party sets its sights on the Executive Mansion and other higher offices. Interest in...
WTNH.com
GOP US Senate candidate discusses upcoming election
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Richard Blumenthal is taking on Republican Leora Levy in the race for U.S. Senate in November’s general election. Last week, Blumenthal was a guest on This Week in Connecticut with Dennis House. Now, it’s Levy’s turn. Watch the full interview...
wiltonbulletin.com
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
Connecticut leaders react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth
HARTFORD, Conn. — State and federal Connecticut leaders are offering their condolences to the British Royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had...
NewsTimes
CT's best lunch restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
