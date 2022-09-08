How a university equips its grads with the skills to land top jobs

Succeeding in today’s fast-moving global workplace is about more than just having knowledge. These days, employers across sectors also want people who can come up with rapid and out-of-the-box solutions for unpredictable times. They want good communicators, creative problem-solvers, conflict resolvers and efficient decision-makers.

In fact, a recent survey by pre-hiring assessment platform Wonderlic found that 93% of employers believe soft skills are either “very important” or “essential”. These include social, communication, emotional and people skills. And a degree from The University of Law (ULaw) – in law or in business – is the perfect place to acquire them: nobody is born with these skills. They must be worked at.

“The skills developed as a law student are transferable into every conceivable role,” says John Watkins, director of employability at ULaw. “And that legal knowledge is not wasted – entrepreneurs, financial specialists, film producers and retail experts all conduct their professional lives with rules, regulations and a legal framework underpinning their existence.” Perhaps that’s why the employability statistics show that 94% of ULaw postgraduate students in employment were in highly skilled occupations 15 months after graduating.

These soft skills will stay with you for life, says Prof Peter Crisp, deputy vice-chancellor law at ULaw. “From giving presentations, speaking in a mock courtroom, or practising negotiating deals, all these skills will give you a foot in the door of any career. Working in law, you will also find yourself in high-pressure environments and become experienced working to deadlines, which will develop your resilience, something which is invaluable to employers in all sectors.” Debating skills could be put to good use in a political career, he points out, or to make a difference elsewhere. “Your knowledge of the law could help you set up a charity to fight social injustice.”

Christiane Sungu agrees. She studied the legal practice course (LPC) and master of laws (LLM) at ULaw and graduated in 2020. Since then, she’s gone on to become a trainee solicitor at Accutrainee. “Being able to explain myself clearly and accurately is probably one of the most useful skills that I learned at ULaw. I feel very confident in tailoring my communication to others in accordance with their needs.”

Millie Grundy, who is studying part-time and online for an LPC, says the main lessons she has learned since becoming a part of ULaw’s online campus is how to manage her time effectively while working and studying simultaneously. “I have also enhanced my independent research skills and communication as a result of studying online during the pandemic,” she adds. “These transferable skills are crucial in the legal sector. I believe the lessons I learned during my online studies have equipped me with strong transferable skills that are essential during my professional journey to becoming a solicitor within the West Midlands.”

Students who study online often develop strong time management skills. Photograph: insta_photos/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Freya Mutimer, studying for the MA in law at ULaw’s Bristol campus, points out that carrying out pro bono volunteering with Streetlaw, a programme which educates people about law and government, has helped develop her public speaking skills. “Public speaking has never been a strength of mine, and this project really pushed me on that,” she says.

But it’s not just law where you can find those crucial skills. At the ULaw Business School, employability is embedded into every course – from undergraduate degrees such as the BSc finance with accounting, or BSc business management, to postgraduate courses including the MSc innovation and entrepreneurship, or the master’s in international business law. “In this challenging area, negotiation and mediation skills will be as important as your legal knowledge, as well as an ability to think outside the box,” says Dr Leyanda Purchase, national programme and student affairs director at ULaw.

All master’s business courses include the professional development – employability and leadership module, enabling students to gain skills and expertise they can put into practice immediately. And every student has access to the Employability Service. Specialist consultants will help you identify the right business career option for you, help you navigate recruitment processes, and equip you with the skills and insight to succeed as your career progresses. “In my experience, undergraduate and postgraduate students have similar basic needs in terms of needing confidence building. They need their aspirations raised, and they need their horizons broadened,” says Jo Lozinska, employability manager for the ULaw Business School.

These are undoubtedly challenging times for businesses – across sectors, and across the world. But with changing times come great opportunities for those with specialist expertise – and the soft skills to use it.

