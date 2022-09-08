Read full article on original website
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
‘Moscow is winning the energy battle’ and two other myths about the global energy crisis, according to top energy chief
The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, lays out three myths surrounding the global energy crisis that should be dispelled.
Liz Truss lifts fracking ban and pushes domestic energy to tackle bills crisis
A ban on fracking in England has been lifted as the Government pushes for an increase in domestic energy production in the face of soaring bills.The controversial move to end the moratorium, which was imposed in 2019 after tremors caused by fracking in Lancashire, could get gas flowing from onshore shale wells in as little as six months, Liz Truss said.But it will be met with strong opposition from local campaigners and environmentalists, who fear it can cause water contamination, traffic and noise pollution, and it is incompatible with efforts to cut climate-warming fossil fuels and switch to clean energy.The...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
FOXBusiness
Experts blame green energy policies for Europe's full-scale energy crisis: 'A warning to the US'
Green energy policies in Europe designed to rapidly shift the continent away from fossil fuel dependence have contributed to soaring power prices in the region. The European benchmark index measuring future electricity prices increased to a record $993 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday, days after prices in France and Germany surged 25%, according to European Energy Exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. By comparison, the average price of electricity in the U.S. hit $129 per MWh in June, federal data showed.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
Water is in short supply. Markets should pay attention
The world is in desperate need of water. Drought and increasing temperatures have threatened to impact nearly every major sector of the economy, from energy to agriculture to shipping.
Phys.org
The energy transition needs to be climate-proofed
Record-breaking weather events are becoming more common, costly, and extreme. Not only do these extreme weather events destroy lives and homes. Less talked about is how they can also disrupt the deployment of renewable energy infrastructure that's vital to preventing climate conditions from getting even worse. This feedback loop—where greenhouse...
We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
Fossil fuel subsidies from major economies including Australia reached close to US$700 billion in 2021, almost doubling from 2020, according to new analysis by the International Energy Agency and OECD. These subsidies are expected to keep rising in 2022 as governments worldwide attempt to use fossil fuel subsidies to shield customers from the high energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Australia spends billions each year giving subsidies to the fossil fuel industry, despite our climate change commitments. The Australia Institute estimates that in the 2021-22 budget period, Australian federal and state governments’ total fossil fuel subsidies cost A$11.6 billion....
Phys.org
Three ways the fossil fuel industry failed women, and how clean energy can learn from its mistakes
A crucial outcome of Australia's jobs summit last week was the commitment to review programs aimed at boosting the number of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Energy is a particularly male-dominated STEM industry, with clean energy on the brink of massive expansion. However, to ensure the...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Good news – there's a clean energy gold rush under way. We'll need it to tackle energy price turbulence and coal's exodus
This week, the Australian Energy Market Operator warned gaps in electricity supply are likely within three years. The reason? Coal plants are quitting the market earlier than expected, as well as becoming less reliable. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove coal, gas, petrol and diesel prices to painful highs. Domestic energy bills are soaring too, due in large part to ballooning gas prices. At one stage, outages and fuel shortages at coal and gas plants, coupled with low solar and wind output, very nearly cut power to a third of all east coast customers. But the good news is there’s a clean...
Japan's JOGMEC to support 'blue' hydrogen, ammonia projects
TOKYO (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) will provide financial and technological support to Japan Inc’s ‘blue’ hydrogen and ammonia projects using carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS), a company executive said on Tuesday.
Phys.org
As the climate changes, global air quality is set to take a hit
An anticipated rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves and an associated increase in wildfires this century is likely to worsen air quality, harming human health and ecosystems. The interaction between pollution and climate change will impose an additional "climate penalty" for hundreds of millions of people, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
Autoweek.com
V2G (and Hydrogen) Could Save the Electric Grid as EVs Arrive En Masse
As summer heat peaks and demand for electricity peaks with it, the need for a smarter grid has never been greater. Part of the increased demand comes from electric cars, which have to plug in to the grid to “refuel.”. EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles can actually help...
Will This 1 Thing Short Circuit the EV Industry?
Resource scarcity could undermine the race for electric car growth.
Oil companies say they’re going green, but their investments tell another story
The biggest oil companies remain mired in the business of selling fossil fuels, but their marketing is all about going green. Well over half of Big Oil’s advertisements promote the message that they have embraced clean energy and emissions reductions, and other such “green claims,” according to a new report from InfluenceMap, a think tank based in London. Researchers found that BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies spent an estimated $750 million last year to promote a climate-friendly image — and the report calls that “a conservative estimate.”
