Agriculture

Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

A climate scientist on the planet's simultaneous disasters, from Pakistan’s horror floods to Europe’s record drought

Extreme floods are devastating Pakistan, caused by a combination of heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers. While Pakistan is no stranger to deadly floods, this event is especially shocking with more than 1,100 people dead so far and many millions more affected. Pakistan’s climate chief has said one-third of the country is underwater - an area larger than the state of Victoria. This Northern Hemisphere summer has seen extreme weather event after extreme weather event, from record-breaking drought in Western Europe, the United States and China, to flooding in Japan and South Korea. This begs the question of the extent climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan

Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Phys.org

Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered

How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Putin Government Said To Secretly Warn Of Deep Recession In Russia While Economy Minister Gives Upbeat Forecast

Russia's economy is expected to return to growth on a quarterly basis from as early as 2022 end or early 2023, according to the country's economy minister. What Happened: Maxim Reshetnikov said the government estimate shows a 2.9% contraction in Russia's GDP for 2022 — narrower than expected. Earlier in August, the country predicted a 4.2% annual decline in the Russian economy, Reuters reported.
EUROPE
Phys.org

What the world can learn from the devastating floods in Pakistan

Born in India and having friends from Pakistan, Auroop Ganguly, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University, has been following the news about the catastrophic floods in Pakistan very closely. He says that due to climate change such disasters are not completely unexpected surprises anymore, but rather predictive...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
MILITARY

