Map shows 'extreme heat belt' projected to cover a quarter of the US in 30 years, where temperatures would breach 125 degrees Fahrenheit
An analysis of satellite data predicts about one-third of Americans will get temperatures above 125 degrees Fahrenheit in 2053. That's conservative.
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
Satellites watch Europe dry up in devastating drought that may be the worst in 500 years
Europe is suffering from the worst drought in 500 years and satellites are watching it progress in real time.
A climate scientist on the planet's simultaneous disasters, from Pakistan’s horror floods to Europe’s record drought
Extreme floods are devastating Pakistan, caused by a combination of heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers. While Pakistan is no stranger to deadly floods, this event is especially shocking with more than 1,100 people dead so far and many millions more affected. Pakistan’s climate chief has said one-third of the country is underwater - an area larger than the state of Victoria. This Northern Hemisphere summer has seen extreme weather event after extreme weather event, from record-breaking drought in Western Europe, the United States and China, to flooding in Japan and South Korea. This begs the question of the extent climate change...
Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan
Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
Horrifying Photos And Videos Capture The Utter Devastation Of Pakistan’s “Monster Monsoon” Floods That Have Already Killed Nearly 1,000 People
"Pakistan is living through a serious climate catastrophe, one of the hardest in the decade."
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
Deadly flooding in Pakistan created a giant lake visible from space. Photos show just how drastic the change is.
A "monster monsoon" season has wreaked havoc in Pakistan, as catastrophic flooding overtakes homes and land and has already left more than 1,000 people dead. New satellite images show the extent of the destruction – including a massive lake that has taken the place of part of the Indus River.
Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown
"Give us turbines, and we'll turn on Nord Stream tomorrow," Putin said, blaming Western sanctions for the gas pipeline halt, per media reports.
Phys.org
Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered
How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
Pakistan's melting glaciers are 'erupting' and worsening floods
Pakistan is home to more glaciers than anywhere in the world outside the polar regions, but as the climate warms, it's becoming more vulnerable to sudden outbursts of melting glacier water that have the power to bring widespread destruction to its people.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
Major sea-level rise caused by melting of Greenland ice cap is ‘now inevitable’
Major sea-level rise from the melting of the Greenland ice cap is now inevitable, scientists have found, even if the fossil fuel burning that is driving the climate crisis were to end overnight. The research shows the global heating to date will cause an absolute minimum sea-level rise of 27cm...
americanmilitarynews.com
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
Pakistan's deadly floods have created a massive 100km-wide inland lake, satellite images show
Striking new satellite images that reveal the extent of Pakistan's record flooding show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100 kilometer-wide inland lake.
Videos show devastating floods in Pakistan that have swept whole buildings away and killed over 1,000 people since June
Monsoon rains and floods ravaged Pakistan, leading to a humanitarian disaster that has killed over 1,000 people, according to its government.
Putin Government Said To Secretly Warn Of Deep Recession In Russia While Economy Minister Gives Upbeat Forecast
Russia's economy is expected to return to growth on a quarterly basis from as early as 2022 end or early 2023, according to the country's economy minister. What Happened: Maxim Reshetnikov said the government estimate shows a 2.9% contraction in Russia's GDP for 2022 — narrower than expected. Earlier in August, the country predicted a 4.2% annual decline in the Russian economy, Reuters reported.
Phys.org
What the world can learn from the devastating floods in Pakistan
Born in India and having friends from Pakistan, Auroop Ganguly, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University, has been following the news about the catastrophic floods in Pakistan very closely. He says that due to climate change such disasters are not completely unexpected surprises anymore, but rather predictive...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
