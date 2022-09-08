Extreme floods are devastating Pakistan, caused by a combination of heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers. While Pakistan is no stranger to deadly floods, this event is especially shocking with more than 1,100 people dead so far and many millions more affected. Pakistan’s climate chief has said one-third of the country is underwater - an area larger than the state of Victoria. This Northern Hemisphere summer has seen extreme weather event after extreme weather event, from record-breaking drought in Western Europe, the United States and China, to flooding in Japan and South Korea. This begs the question of the extent climate change...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO