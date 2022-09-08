Read full article on original website
Cardinals Broadcaster Overcome By Laughter After Seeing John Daly Throw a Perfect First Pitch
VIDEO: John Daly's perfect first pitch was shocking.
Yardbarker
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
Yardbarker
Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids
It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
John Daly Fires the Most Casual First Pitch Ever for a Perfect Strike
The colorful two-time major champion took the mound at Busch Stadium and did not disappoint.
GOLF・
Look: MLB World Reacts To John Daly First Pitch Video
Throwing the ceremonial first pitch is often a stressful exercise. Only the ones that go horribly wrong are typically remembered, so any inexperienced tosser risks cementing a spot into infamy. John Daly didn't appear to experience any such nerves. The golfer tossed the first pitch before Wednesday night's game between...
Yardbarker
Watch: Tommy Edman Walks Off Nationals as Cardinals Complete 9th Inning Comeback
Edman sent a 98-mph, up-and-away fastball from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan to the left field warning track. Nationals left fielder Alex Call nearly made a spectacular catch, laying out on a full-extension, but missed. Edman's hit cleared the bases and gave the Cardinals the 6-5 victory. Call may have had a better chance of keeping the runner on first from scoring had he not laid out for the ball.
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination
The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
Yardbarker
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
Yardbarker
Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?
With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
Watch: Rockies' C.J. Cron hits longest HR of the year, traveling 504 feet
Hitting home runs is nothing new for Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron. A nine-year veteran, Cron has already connected on 172 home runs during his career. However, on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cron hit a ball further than anyone has all season long. In the bottom of...
Yardbarker
Elias Diaz drives in 7, Rockies top Diamondbacks
Elias Diaz hit two home runs, including a game-ender, and drove in seven runs, C.J. Cron hit a 504-foot homer, the longest in the majors this season, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 in Denver on Friday night. Diaz capped his four-hit night with a two-out, three-run...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Watch: Cardinals pull off rare 9-2-5-2-4 double-play against Pirates
Baseball can be a beautifully chaotic game. On Friday night, the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals pulled off one of the more unique double plays in baseball history against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. A single by Pirates' second baseman Rodolfo Castro in the bottom of the seventh inning set off...
Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throws runner out with smooth behind-the-back toss
Since a position change to first base, Toronto Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seen a marginal improvement in his defensive game over the past few seasons. With some increased confidence in the field, the fourth-year pro might be getting a little cocky. On Wednesday night against the...
Yardbarker
The Raisel Iglesias trade was more brilliance from Alex Anthopoulos
For the most part, the Braves were silent at the trade deadline. They made a couple of minor moves, like adding Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza. The club also swapped Will Smith for Jake Odorizzi, but the blockbuster deal came right as the bell rang on August 2nd when reliever Raisel Iglesias was acquired in exchange for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.
