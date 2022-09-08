ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?

On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To John Daly First Pitch Video

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch is often a stressful exercise. Only the ones that go horribly wrong are typically remembered, so any inexperienced tosser risks cementing a spot into infamy. John Daly didn't appear to experience any such nerves. The golfer tossed the first pitch before Wednesday night's game between...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Watch: Tommy Edman Walks Off Nationals as Cardinals Complete 9th Inning Comeback

Edman sent a 98-mph, up-and-away fastball from Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan to the left field warning track. Nationals left fielder Alex Call nearly made a spectacular catch, laying out on a full-extension, but missed. Edman's hit cleared the bases and gave the Cardinals the 6-5 victory. Call may have had a better chance of keeping the runner on first from scoring had he not laid out for the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think

People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Who has been the most underrated Braves player of 2022?

With less than a month to go in the season, I’ll start handing out my awards for the Braves. Up first, the most underrated player on the team. I was torn between these two players, so I cheated and chose both because they are each 100% deserving. I’ll start with Collin McHugh. Despite some fans constantly throwing shade on him, he’s actually been incredible for the Braves all season, posting a 2.73 ERA over 59.1 innings. His WHIP is below one, and he’s striking out nearly ten batters per nine innings. McHugh remains one of the best relievers in baseball, and his ability to go multiple innings in the playoffs will be a tremendous weapon for Brian Snitker to utilize.
MLB
Yardbarker

Elias Diaz drives in 7, Rockies top Diamondbacks

Elias Diaz hit two home runs, including a game-ender, and drove in seven runs, C.J. Cron hit a 504-foot homer, the longest in the majors this season, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 in Denver on Friday night. Diaz capped his four-hit night with a two-out, three-run...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster

With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Raisel Iglesias trade was more brilliance from Alex Anthopoulos

For the most part, the Braves were silent at the trade deadline. They made a couple of minor moves, like adding Robbie Grossman and Ehire Adrianza. The club also swapped Will Smith for Jake Odorizzi, but the blockbuster deal came right as the bell rang on August 2nd when reliever Raisel Iglesias was acquired in exchange for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez.
MLB

