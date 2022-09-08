ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 5.4 quake off Greek islands; no damage reported

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Greek authorities say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 has struck off the western islands of Zakynthos and Cephalonia, but no damage or injury has been reported.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea temblor occurred at 10:36 a.m. (0736 GMT) about 57 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Lixouri on Cephalonia in the Ionian Sea. It was felt across much of western Greece.

The Fire Service said it had no reports of damage or injury from the quake.

The region is one of the most earthquake-prone in Greece, which in turn is in one of the world's most seismically active areas. But following destructive quakes in the 20th century, buildings in the Ionian islands are constructed using strict seismic safeguards.

While earthquakes in Greece are common, severe damage and deaths are not. In 1999, a quake near Athens killed 143 people.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

6.8-magnitude earthquake in China leaves road scattered with rubble

Roads were covered in rubble after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit China's southwestern Sichuan province on Monday, 5 September, killing at least 46 people.Tremors shook buildings in Chengdu, a city of 21m people that had been placed under Covid lockdown.Luding, a town 226km southwest of the city, was the epicentre of the earthquake, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.The earthquake caused "serious damage to housing due to mountain landslides" and cut telecommunication lines in some areas, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More WWE Castle: Drew McIntyre discusses whirlwind career ahead of historic UK PPVTaiwan president says 'no threat of any kind' could shake country amid China tensions‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’: Joe Biden responds to heckler
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

‘In a single walk you can see an acropolis, falcons and eagles’: hiking Greece’s ancient island paths

Beauty is all around us on the bright April morning my daughter and I climb a path marked as a donkey trail on our map of the Cycladic island of Sifnos. Butterflies flit over terraced meadows brimming with wild lupins, red poppies, and soft, green grasses. A whitewashed chapel is luminous against the blue sky. Over on a hilltop stand the silver canopy of an olive grove and the remains of a stone windmill, spokes and sails long absent. We approach the edge of a rocky outcrop and a mosaic of blues emerges beneath us: it’s the Myrtoan Sea and it stretches, glittering, in three directions, as if to the earth’s very ends.
TRAVEL
Motorious

European Drought Reveals Nazi Ship Graveyard

As Reuters originally reported, drought in Europe which is the worst the continent has seen in a long time has exposed a graveyard of Nazi ships in the mighty Danube River. Just like how bodies have turned up in barrels in Lake Mead, Nevada, a hidden part of history has come to light, showing just how badly Russian troops shellacked the Germans as they fled from the eastern front of the European theater in WWII.
ENVIRONMENT
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
88K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy