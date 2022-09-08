ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Germantown Festival returns after two-year 'paws'

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436fo0_0hmkPEGl00

It’s been nearly three years since the weenies ran in Germantown, and the vendors set up their unique crafts stands under the canopy of Morgan Woods.

Three years since children sat still for face painting before running to the bounce houses and live entertainers sang their songs from a stage tucked among the trees.

But Saturday and Sunday, the 49th Germantown Festival returns to C.O. Franklin Park and the Germantown Charity Horse Show grounds.

“It’s like starting new almost,” Melba Fristick, the event coordinator, said.

Coronavirus concerns caused the cancellation in 2020. A late summer pandemic surge in August 2021 caused a second cancellation last year. That meant the normal crowds, which some estimate between 40,000 and 50,000, could return to the grounds on the south side of Poplar Pike between Germantown High School and Oaklawn Garden at the Norfolk-Southern Railway crossing.

“It’s just going to be so nice to have people together again at a live venue,” Fristick said.

A few tents had popped up by Wednesday morning and the grass received its final trim. The vendors are not holding back.

“I was worried it could be a light turnout for those, but they are definitely coming back,” Fristick said.

Those walking to the various booths can usually smell the soaps and candles while examining other unique crafts.

While there may be some new vendors, Fristick said there are no big changes, and the festival will keep the same feel it’s had for about five decades.

“It will be fun to get back together,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. “We saw that at the (Germantown Charity) horse show. A lot of smiles.”

He usually walks from his nearby home to the festival. About 100 volunteers help ensure the event’s success.

“It’s a real nice time to showcase our city,” he said. “It’s a regional draw, so (visitors) will often times have lunch or dinner or shop in the city, which is nice. So it does have significant economic impact.”

The festival packs the park for the weekend with activities for all ages. It originally was held “in the pines” where Methodist Hospital sits now. Palazzolo said a portion of Germantown Road was closed in those days and vendors would line the streets. Growth eventually overtook the original spot leading to the festival moving to its current location.

Local civic organizations will sell food from corn dogs to funnel cakes to barbecue. Each food station has a nonprofit sponsor.

“We provide spaces for so many nonprofits that make a lot of money off of this,” Fristick said.

However, a festival favorite is the dachshund race, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday following the best dressed dog contest. The dogs will scurry a short distance in the horse show arena as a way to raise awareness and funds for the suburb’s animal shelter. Germantown inherited the event from Memphis in May.

The 50-yard “dachshund dash,” as it was called originally, took place as a single event. The community wanted it to continue so it was kept as a festival event and expanded.

The weekend activities last from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event occurs rain or shine.

There is no cost to enter the festival grounds. Guests are encouraged to utilize free parking at Germantown Athletic Club (1801 Exeter Rd.) or Germantown Church of Christ (8723 Poplar Pike) to ride the free shuttle to the park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Crumpy's on Highland to celebrate 31 years with 31 cent wings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis staple is celebrating a milestone in a tasty way. Crumpy's Hot Wings on Highland Street will be giving out 31 cent wings Monday, Sept. 12. That's how long they've been in business in Memphis. Owner Donald Crump said he wanted to do it for...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pray for Memphis gathering at AutoZone parking Lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the recent shooting spree that plagued the Memphis community Wednesday, there will be a gathering at an AutoZone parking lot on 4011 Jackson Avenue for community bonding and prayers hosted by churches around the City of Memphis. The AutoZone parking lot gathering will take place...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Riverside Drive to close for 10 months, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riverside Drive is closing ahead of schedule due to safety concerns, according to TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. On Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., Riverside Drive at West Carolina Avenue will be closed for 10 months in an effort to make the road more pedestrian-friendly.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, TN
Government
City
Germantown, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Germantown, TN
Society
I Love Memphis

60 Memphis Fall Festivals & Events 2022

Is fall the best season in Memphis? I SURE THINK SO! There are plenty of things to do in Memphis in the fall, including fall festivals, fall events, and concerts. Note About Live Music: I’m not listing every concert on the list below. There are too many. Check out the Memphis music calendar and our monthly roundup of our favorite picks for concerts in Memphis (updated each month) here.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County

Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Volunteers#Paws#Barbecue#Morgan Woods#Coronavirus#Germantown High School
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 arrested after shots fired near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody. Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras

Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
panolian.com

Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

10:22 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, general alarm. 6:35 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 61 year old male passed out, sugar dropping. 7:53 a.m. – Martinez St., 63 year old female having diabetic issues. 9:07 a.m. – Panola Ave., area of 1st Stop, automobile...
BATESVILLE, MS
New Pittsburgh Courier

LENS & LINES: I caught the ‘Last Stop on the Love Train’

When I think of R&B in the ’70s, the Mighty Mighty O’Jays – one of the top singing groups of all time – come readily to mind. The O’Jays are on their farewell tour and one of their last stops is Memphis and the Southern Heritage Classic. Headliners Thursday night at the Classic Concert presented by AARP Tennessee, I could hardly wait to get to the Orpheum Theatre for the “Last Stop on the Love Train. The Final Tour.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis nurse identified as mass shooting victim

► Update: Ezekiel Kelly made his first court appearance in this case Friday. See coverage here. WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — One of the victims in Wednesday night’s shootings has been identified by West Memphis officials as Allison Parker, a nurse who worked in the city. Parker was a medical assistant at the Family Practice […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy