Germantown Festival returns after two-year 'paws'

It’s been nearly three years since the weenies ran in Germantown, and the vendors set up their unique crafts stands under the canopy of Morgan Woods.

Three years since children sat still for face painting before running to the bounce houses and live entertainers sang their songs from a stage tucked among the trees.

But Saturday and Sunday, the 49th Germantown Festival returns to C.O. Franklin Park and the Germantown Charity Horse Show grounds.

“It’s like starting new almost,” Melba Fristick, the event coordinator, said.

Coronavirus concerns caused the cancellation in 2020. A late summer pandemic surge in August 2021 caused a second cancellation last year. That meant the normal crowds, which some estimate between 40,000 and 50,000, could return to the grounds on the south side of Poplar Pike between Germantown High School and Oaklawn Garden at the Norfolk-Southern Railway crossing.

“It’s just going to be so nice to have people together again at a live venue,” Fristick said.

A few tents had popped up by Wednesday morning and the grass received its final trim. The vendors are not holding back.

“I was worried it could be a light turnout for those, but they are definitely coming back,” Fristick said.

Those walking to the various booths can usually smell the soaps and candles while examining other unique crafts.

While there may be some new vendors, Fristick said there are no big changes, and the festival will keep the same feel it’s had for about five decades.

“It will be fun to get back together,” Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. “We saw that at the (Germantown Charity) horse show. A lot of smiles.”

He usually walks from his nearby home to the festival. About 100 volunteers help ensure the event’s success.

“It’s a real nice time to showcase our city,” he said. “It’s a regional draw, so (visitors) will often times have lunch or dinner or shop in the city, which is nice. So it does have significant economic impact.”

The festival packs the park for the weekend with activities for all ages. It originally was held “in the pines” where Methodist Hospital sits now. Palazzolo said a portion of Germantown Road was closed in those days and vendors would line the streets. Growth eventually overtook the original spot leading to the festival moving to its current location.

Local civic organizations will sell food from corn dogs to funnel cakes to barbecue. Each food station has a nonprofit sponsor.

“We provide spaces for so many nonprofits that make a lot of money off of this,” Fristick said.

However, a festival favorite is the dachshund race, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Saturday following the best dressed dog contest. The dogs will scurry a short distance in the horse show arena as a way to raise awareness and funds for the suburb’s animal shelter. Germantown inherited the event from Memphis in May.

The 50-yard “dachshund dash,” as it was called originally, took place as a single event. The community wanted it to continue so it was kept as a festival event and expanded.

The weekend activities last from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The event occurs rain or shine.

There is no cost to enter the festival grounds. Guests are encouraged to utilize free parking at Germantown Athletic Club (1801 Exeter Rd.) or Germantown Church of Christ (8723 Poplar Pike) to ride the free shuttle to the park.