Opinion: School vouchers change the trajectory of students' lives

A high-quality education can often be someone’s stability in life. A school that offers a safe environment, smaller class sizes and rigorous academics in a loving, family atmosphere can be a child’s path to a better life.

This is where our Catholic schools come in.

Each of our schools offer safe campuses, great academics and an average class size of fewer than 20 students, which allows for more one-on-one interaction with teachers. While we continue to hear about the learning loss attributed to the pandemic, our schools reported zero learning loss because of the pandemic. One big reason for that is that Catholic schools remained safely open for in-person instruction.

A good, representative example of our great academics is St. Ann School in Bartlett, where test scores for the last two years during the height of the pandemic showed 17 of the 18 classrooms scored above the national average (one scored at the national average). In fact, several of those classrooms scored more than 20% above the national average.

Our high schools also excelled during this time. Examples include a student at St. Benedict at Auburndale High School who received acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy, a student at Christian Brothers High School who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT and a student from Sacred Heart of Jesus High School in Jackson, Tennessee, receiving a full-ride scholarship to Brown University.

With the implementation of the Education Savings Account Program (ESA), families in Shelby County now can receive nearly $8,200 toward tuition, fees, uniforms and transportation to attend one of our great Catholic schools. That amount alone will cover the tuition costs at just about every one of our schools in Shelby County.

But in addition to those funds, our Diocese has nearly $1 million in grants and scholarships to offer, coupled with scholarships and assistance that each of our individual schools can also offer.

Therefore, finances are no longer a deterrent for those families wanting a top-notch education.

The bottom line is that the ESA program changes the trajectory of the lives of many Shelby County children and their families. How do I know this for sure? Because I saw it happen firsthand in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in Racine, Wisconsin, when I oversaw implementation of school vouchers in two of their Catholic Schools. I saw it transform the lives of students, and I look forward to seeing the difference it will make here.

If you want a great future for your child, we are open for business and ready to provide a quality education to your child.