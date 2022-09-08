ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KFOR

Fall front nearing Oklahoma

We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/10/22

It is still going to be warm today but changes arrive by Saturday night. This could bring a few isolated showers late tonight. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a...
blackchronicle.com

Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins

Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
#Green Country
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
addictedtovacation.com

20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions

These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
KLAW 101

The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!

Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
purewow.com

18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
KLAW 101

Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma

When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
KTUL

Former research beagles released, take first steps of freedom

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-two former research beagles took their first steps to freedom today, Sept. 7. A majority of these dogs are in their golden years and have spent their life being tested on in Oklahoma. They were finally released into the care of Beagle Freedom Project families...
