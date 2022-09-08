Read full article on original website
KFOR
Fall front nearing Oklahoma
We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 09/10/22
It is still going to be warm today but changes arrive by Saturday night. This could bring a few isolated showers late tonight. It will be cooler by Sunday though. High temperatures only in the 70s. Cooler weather is already moving into the western side of Kansas. There are a...
blackchronicle.com
Storms Wind Down For Central Oklahoma, Clean-Up Begins
Storms rolled across Oklahoma on Monday causing damage in portions of the state. From Cyril to Seminole, families, business owners and officials will be evaluating damage and cleaning up. The News 9 Team was spread out across the state collecting video of storms and surveying damage. Stay with News 9...
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
addictedtovacation.com
20 Of The Best Oklahoma Halloween Attractions
These Oklahoma Halloween attractions might make you fall in love with the occasion. If you are looking for a spooktacular good time this Halloween, Oklahoma has plenty of haunted houses and other Halloween attractions to choose from. Table of Contents. What are the best Halloween activities in Oklahoma?. Cain’s Ballroom,...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
KTUL
ODWC: Deadly disease found in wild deer just 2.5 miles outside of Oklahoma State border
FELT, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) is issuing their response plan after a diseased deer was found within miles of the Oklahoma Panhandle. A white-tailed deer carcass was recently recovered along a Texas road, just 2.5 miles south of the Oklahoma border in the...
News On 6
WATCH: Oklahoma State Fair Returns With New Attractions, Food Items
The Oklahoma State Fair is returning next Thursday with new attractions and food items for people to enjoy. Scott Munz with the state fair joined News 9 at 9 a.m. Thursday morning to share what people can expect at the fairgrounds this year. To purchase tickets to the state fair,...
The Scariest Haunted Attraction in Oklahoma Opens Next Weekend!
Oklahoma's longest-running and scariest haunted attraction will return in 2022 with even more terror and frighting fun if you're brave enough to enter! The Guthrie Haunts Scaregrounds is set to open next weekend. They may be the very first haunted attraction in Oklahoma to open for the 2022 Halloween season....
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
KTUL
Norman bookstore challenges Oklahoma law with unbanned book QR code t-shirts and pins
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman business owner is taking a stand, challenging book banning in Oklahoma. Many parents and educators have had mixed opinions since a teacher shared a QR code from the Brooklyn Library with her class, linked to banned books. Green Feather Book Company has been...
KTUL
Joggers across Tennessee 'finish the run' in tribute to Eliza Fletcher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was an outpouring of support from several Mid-state running groups who set their alarms very early Friday to get up and run for Eliza Fletcher, the young woman who was kidnapped while on her morning run and killed in Memphis last week. At 4:30...
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
Here’s the New Foods For the 2022 State Fair of Oklahoma
When it comes to state fairs, Oklahoma has always done theirs in a big way. Everyone gets two weekends to make it out, but the weekday crowds are usually just as big. As always, one of the big attractions is the row of fair food vendors, and since they're all competing for your hangry dollars, the options are decadent and weird.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
KTUL
Former research beagles released, take first steps of freedom
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thirty-two former research beagles took their first steps to freedom today, Sept. 7. A majority of these dogs are in their golden years and have spent their life being tested on in Oklahoma. They were finally released into the care of Beagle Freedom Project families...
Green Country Family Desperate For Answers After Deadly Crash
A Green Country family wanted to know how a driver can cause a wreck that killed four people and not receive so much as a traffic ticket. So they called News On 6, in hopes of getting answers. Erwin and Janet Christensen found each other later in life. They were...
