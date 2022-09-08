Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama vs. Texas football score, Week 2 highlights: Tide edge Longhorns by 1
One point separated what could have been the upset of the college football season between Texas and Alabama. A tough back-and-forth game between the Longhorns and Crimson Tide ended on a frantic game-winning drive capped off by a Will Reichard field goal that gave Alabama the 20-19 win over Texas. ...
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
Quinn Ewers injury: Texas QB leaves Alabama game with hurt shoulder
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was slow to get up late in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Alabama following a personal foul penalty on Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner. Ewers threw the football away inside the red zone when Turner hit the quarterback and landed on his shoulder with his full force.
Halftime: Texas A&M Woes Continue, Tied with Appalachian State
Texas A&M's offensive line woes continue heading into the second half of Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fiesta Bowl Game of the Week: Alabama at Texas
A look at this week’s game that likely will have the greatest impact on the road to the College Football Playoff semifinal game Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Ties that bind: Steve Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. The core of his offensive coaching staff made the trek and a handful of players looking for fresh starts or more playing time have been trickling in ever since. Sarkisian has three top assistants who were on the Alabama sideline when the Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship. Is he building Alabama West? The early returns – a 5-7 season in 2021 – have so far been rather un-Bama like.
Nick Saban extremely critical of Alabama's first-half play against Texas
Alabama football coach Nick Saban was not happy with the way his team played in the first half against Texas on Saturday. With the game tied at 10 heading into halftime, FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft provide some inside intel from the Crimson Tide locker room. “This is my first...
Game Recap: Missouri Falls at Kansas State
The Missouri Tigers got shellacked by Kansas State 40-12 on the road.
Comments / 0