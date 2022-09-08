ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Moody, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
South Carolina State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Fiesta Bowl Game of the Week: Alabama at Texas

A look at this week’s game that likely will have the greatest impact on the road to the College Football Playoff semifinal game Dec. 31 in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Ties that bind: Steve Sarkisian left his job as an Alabama assistant to be the head coach at Texas in January 2021 and quickly blazed a 735-mile trail from Tuscaloosa to Austin for others to follow. The core of his offensive coaching staff made the trek and a handful of players looking for fresh starts or more playing time have been trickling in ever since. Sarkisian has three top assistants who were on the Alabama sideline when the Crimson Tide won the 2020 national championship. Is he building Alabama West? The early returns – a 5-7 season in 2021 – have so far been rather un-Bama like.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy