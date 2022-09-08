HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Just something different, I like to do something different all the time,” said Benny Reeder. It’s everywhere. On street corners, in empty lots. But what many would toss, Benny Reeder treasures. “Ain’t no sense of the word as too much junk,” said Benny. He’s a man of few words, […]

HUNTERSVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO