WBTV
Bank of America offers zero-down mortgages to help new homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Becoming a homeowner is tough. “It’s crazy right now.” Tia Fesperman, a broker with Links Realty Group said. Fesperman is helping people from all walks of life secure their first home in Charlotte. So, her ears perked up when she heard about the new Bank of America Community Affordable Loan Solution.
Find something different at Benny’s Yard Art in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Just something different, I like to do something different all the time,” said Benny Reeder. It’s everywhere. On street corners, in empty lots. But what many would toss, Benny Reeder treasures. “Ain’t no sense of the word as too much junk,” said Benny. He’s a man of few words, […]
