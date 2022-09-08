ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weddington, NC

Comments / 1

Related
lknconnectcommunity.com

PETS – Rescues Helping Rescues

It’s hard to turn on the news or look on social media, without hearing about animal rescues and shelters, Nationwide, overflowing with animals in need. It’s always a challenge, but now more than ever. We need help! This should be a concern for everyone. Piedmont Animal Rescue is hosting an event called Food, Brew and Rescue to bring the rescue community and the public together to try to help on a local and statewide level.
TROUTMAN, NC
triwnews.com

Pups N’ Pints Is Back! Celebrates 5th Anniversary!

CHARLOTTE – We are less than one month from the 5th Anniversary of South Charlotte’s premier pet friendly event, Pups ’N Pints! The event is being held again in Downtown Waxhaw on Saturday, September 24 and promises to be bigger than ever. From Noon-5pm the street in front and behind Mary O’Neill’s and the gravel lot by the Water Tower will be transformed into a paw-ty with dozens of vendors, food trucks, beer, live music, children’s activities, and more! This year, more than ever, it’s essential for this event to bring crowds to help raise money for South Charlotte Dog Rescue’s emergency medical fund.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars

CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weddington, NC
City
Wesley Chapel, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Thousands flock to Hickory American Legion Fair

The Hickory American Legion Fair wrapped up its six-day run on Labor Day after drawing thousands of guests who enjoyed rides, favorite snacks, displays and other opportunities for fun. Between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended the annual event, which opened Aug. 31, said Gary Price, president of the fair’s board...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Doctors say RSV is spreading at an unusually high rate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is getting closer, and doctors are warning it’s almost time for peak RSV season. RSV is a common virus that spreads easily but doctors are urging parents to know the warning signs of when it becomes dangerous for young children. Common colds, the flu...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Cat Nutrition Food#Foster Home#Sex#Pet Owner#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption#Animals First Rescue
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WSOC Charlotte

‘A loud pop, like a flash bang’: Homeowner says electric stove caught fire

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord homeowner told Channel 9 that her electric stove caught fire. She blames the appliance, but the manufacturer blames her electrical outlet. Jessica Rose said she placed a pot of water on her stove, turned the knob to high, turned around, and “heard a loud pop, like a flash bang pop sound. When I turned around, there was an orange flame shot between the back of the stove where the knobs are and the wall,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.
CONCORD, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTV

First Alert: Rainfall could be heavy at times this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be the highest chance for rain, with off and on rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, with scattered rain and a few storms at times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 28-Sept. 3

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Hilton Industries, LLC to 1426, LLC, metes and bounds, 4.157 acres, 1426 Northside Drive, Statesville, $3,700,000, on Sept. 2. From...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy