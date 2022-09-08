CHARLOTTE – We are less than one month from the 5th Anniversary of South Charlotte’s premier pet friendly event, Pups ’N Pints! The event is being held again in Downtown Waxhaw on Saturday, September 24 and promises to be bigger than ever. From Noon-5pm the street in front and behind Mary O’Neill’s and the gravel lot by the Water Tower will be transformed into a paw-ty with dozens of vendors, food trucks, beer, live music, children’s activities, and more! This year, more than ever, it’s essential for this event to bring crowds to help raise money for South Charlotte Dog Rescue’s emergency medical fund.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO