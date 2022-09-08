Read full article on original website
lknconnectcommunity.com
PETS – Rescues Helping Rescues
It’s hard to turn on the news or look on social media, without hearing about animal rescues and shelters, Nationwide, overflowing with animals in need. It’s always a challenge, but now more than ever. We need help! This should be a concern for everyone. Piedmont Animal Rescue is hosting an event called Food, Brew and Rescue to bring the rescue community and the public together to try to help on a local and statewide level.
triwnews.com
Pups N’ Pints Is Back! Celebrates 5th Anniversary!
CHARLOTTE – We are less than one month from the 5th Anniversary of South Charlotte’s premier pet friendly event, Pups ’N Pints! The event is being held again in Downtown Waxhaw on Saturday, September 24 and promises to be bigger than ever. From Noon-5pm the street in front and behind Mary O’Neill’s and the gravel lot by the Water Tower will be transformed into a paw-ty with dozens of vendors, food trucks, beer, live music, children’s activities, and more! This year, more than ever, it’s essential for this event to bring crowds to help raise money for South Charlotte Dog Rescue’s emergency medical fund.
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
North Carolina hospital using new transplant device that helps heart beat outside body
Atrium Health says the hospital is one of the first places in the country to use the devices commercially.
Rockingham Speedway planning drive-thru Christmas light show
ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Speedway this weekend announced a month-long drive-thru Christmas light show planned for December. Rockingham’s Speedway Christmas will feature more than 300 twinkling displays along a three-mile Winter Wonderland route, according to the track’s website. The event runs Dec. 1-31 and on Fridays, Saturdays and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Thousands flock to Hickory American Legion Fair
The Hickory American Legion Fair wrapped up its six-day run on Labor Day after drawing thousands of guests who enjoyed rides, favorite snacks, displays and other opportunities for fun. Between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended the annual event, which opened Aug. 31, said Gary Price, president of the fair’s board...
WCNC
Doctors say RSV is spreading at an unusually high rate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is getting closer, and doctors are warning it’s almost time for peak RSV season. RSV is a common virus that spreads easily but doctors are urging parents to know the warning signs of when it becomes dangerous for young children. Common colds, the flu...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted on walking trail in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a walking trail in Matthews on Sunday morning. According to the Matthews Police Department, the incident happened in the early morning hours on Crestdale Heritage Trail in the area of Club View Lane.
Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old missing Stanly County man
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for an 84-year-old who was reported missing in Stanly County. Authorities said Calvin Junior Trull was last seen on Oak Road in Norwood. He is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment. Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, the NC...
Charlotte’s Supperland makes Bon Appétit’s list of ‘50 Best New Restaurants’
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant that debuted during the height of the pandemic has landed on Bon Appétit’s 2022 list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in the country. Supperland, housed in an old church in Plaza Midwood, was the only restaurant in the Carolinas to make the cut.
wfmynews2.com
How a 24-year-old NC A&T alum became the youngest principal in his school's history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The motto at Movement School—a public charter--is preparing a new generation of leaders, and the man at the center of leading this goal for these middle schoolers is Principal Kenneth Gorham. Gorham took over Movement Middle as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. As the...
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
‘A loud pop, like a flash bang’: Homeowner says electric stove caught fire
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord homeowner told Channel 9 that her electric stove caught fire. She blames the appliance, but the manufacturer blames her electrical outlet. Jessica Rose said she placed a pot of water on her stove, turned the knob to high, turned around, and “heard a loud pop, like a flash bang pop sound. When I turned around, there was an orange flame shot between the back of the stove where the knobs are and the wall,” she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.
County Crime Report: Sept. 9
ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
WBTV
First Alert: Rainfall could be heavy at times this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Saturday will be the highest chance for rain, with off and on rain throughout the day. Heavy rainfall will be possible at times, which could lead to some localized flooding issues. Sunday’s forecast has trended drier, with scattered rain and a few storms at times.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Hilton Industries, LLC to 1426, LLC, metes and bounds, 4.157 acres, 1426 Northside Drive, Statesville, $3,700,000, on Sept. 2. From...
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln County slow to respond to extremely high levels of cancer-causing arsenic in residents’ drinking water
It’s still unclear if the source of the arsenic is naturally occurring or a former lithium mine. B efore Abby and Jason Hollis bought their 1,200-square-foot house on Laboratory Road in rural Lincolnton, the inspector required them to test their drinking water well, a routine step when purchasing a home.
Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina. The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Flash Flood Watch […]
