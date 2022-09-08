As someone who reports traffic collisions, my reports always involve reckless driving. I noticed it happening more after the pandemic, wondering if we’re more likely to report these speed racers than before the pandemic? When speeding on busy streets we only save maybe 60-seconds at most. Speeding on highways could maybe shave off a few minutes, but you have to worry about speeding tickets. Is saving a few minutes worth serious or fatal wrecks? When we put our seatbelts on and leave the housing development, we are fighting for our lives sometimes. In Charlotte, North Carolina, we’re not as proficient at driving when it’s raining or snowing, we just aren’t.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO