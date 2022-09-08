Read full article on original website
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
PETS – Rescues Helping Rescues
It’s hard to turn on the news or look on social media, without hearing about animal rescues and shelters, Nationwide, overflowing with animals in need. It’s always a challenge, but now more than ever. We need help! This should be a concern for everyone. Piedmont Animal Rescue is hosting an event called Food, Brew and Rescue to bring the rescue community and the public together to try to help on a local and statewide level.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Thousands flock to Hickory American Legion Fair
The Hickory American Legion Fair wrapped up its six-day run on Labor Day after drawing thousands of guests who enjoyed rides, favorite snacks, displays and other opportunities for fun. Between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended the annual event, which opened Aug. 31, said Gary Price, president of the fair’s board...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Find Bella A Forever Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Bella a loving home! Bella is a friendly one-year-old female that arrived at the shelter on August 4th. She is very energetic and would do well in an active household. To get more information on Bella or any of the other available pets at CMPD...
WBTV
Journey tribute band to headline Rockin’ the Burg concert in Harrisburg on Saturday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg is hosting their next Rockin’ The Burg Concert of the season on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Harrisburg Park. Departure “Journey Tribute” - is performing live on The Harrisburg Park Amphitheater Stage. Local...
Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10
Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
savvyandcompany.com
2810 Huntingtowne Farms Lane
Award wining Artistic Contractors is proud to offer this unique & special new build "Tree Home"- a modernist design that blends clean lines w/warming architectural details while harmonizing the indoor & outdoor living spaces. This home soars, it is 88' long & the great room ceiling height is 21' which is flooded w/natural light thru the floor to ceiling windows that provide amazing views of the tree canopy. Great room & primary bedroom open onto an expansive 71' deck that overlooks the wooded lot w/a bubbling creek running thru it. Sleek elegant Chef's kitchen offers a large island & pantry, a plethora of mod cabinets & gorgeous quartz counters. Spacious main level primary retreat features dual closets & a lux modern bath offering wet room & double vanity. Floating staircase leads to huge media room, guest suite w/full bath & two more bedrooms w/shared bath. Main level has a private office/flex room + drop zone. Optional swim/tennis club, a park & direct access to the greenway!
Rockingham Speedway planning drive-thru Christmas light show
ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham Speedway this weekend announced a month-long drive-thru Christmas light show planned for December. Rockingham’s Speedway Christmas will feature more than 300 twinkling displays along a three-mile Winter Wonderland route, according to the track’s website. The event runs Dec. 1-31 and on Fridays, Saturdays and...
Charlotte’s Supperland makes Bon Appétit’s list of ‘50 Best New Restaurants’
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant that debuted during the height of the pandemic has landed on Bon Appétit’s 2022 list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in the country. Supperland, housed in an old church in Plaza Midwood, was the only restaurant in the Carolinas to make the cut.
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars
CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
In This Moment Postpone Immediate Shows Amid “Severe Illness”
Alternative metal band In This Moment have postponed tonight’s (September 09th) show in Charlotte, NC and tomorrow’s date Myrtle Beach, SC due to ‘severe illness.’ A statement shared on the matter by the band today reads as follows:. “Due to a severe illness, Maria Brink and...
WBTV
WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
kiss951.com
Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know
I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Projects That Could Be Illegal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rising labor costs and longer waits for hiring a contractor, you might be considering taking on a DIY project, but a new report in rates.com says some of those could be illegal unless you’re a professional. This includes:. upgrading your electrical panel. upgrading your...
Paralyzed Charlotte man left with no care for almost 24 hours at Atrium Emergency Room
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Malik McEachin claims he was left in the Atrium Main ER for 18 hours with little to no care over the weekend. “I feel like it was some form of neglect,” McEachin said. McEachin has lived in Sardis Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Clinic for several...
North Carolina hospital using new transplant device that helps heart beat outside body
Atrium Health says the hospital is one of the first places in the country to use the devices commercially.
kiss951.com
Why The Increase In Reckless Driving?
As someone who reports traffic collisions, my reports always involve reckless driving. I noticed it happening more after the pandemic, wondering if we’re more likely to report these speed racers than before the pandemic? When speeding on busy streets we only save maybe 60-seconds at most. Speeding on highways could maybe shave off a few minutes, but you have to worry about speeding tickets. Is saving a few minutes worth serious or fatal wrecks? When we put our seatbelts on and leave the housing development, we are fighting for our lives sometimes. In Charlotte, North Carolina, we’re not as proficient at driving when it’s raining or snowing, we just aren’t.
fox46.com
‘Intense and complicated.’ Firefighter crawls 50 feet to rescue 8-year-old trapped in Lancaster County cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer. Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a...
