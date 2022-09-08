ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lknconnectcommunity.com

PETS – Rescues Helping Rescues

It’s hard to turn on the news or look on social media, without hearing about animal rescues and shelters, Nationwide, overflowing with animals in need. It’s always a challenge, but now more than ever. We need help! This should be a concern for everyone. Piedmont Animal Rescue is hosting an event called Food, Brew and Rescue to bring the rescue community and the public together to try to help on a local and statewide level.
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Thousands flock to Hickory American Legion Fair

The Hickory American Legion Fair wrapped up its six-day run on Labor Day after drawing thousands of guests who enjoyed rides, favorite snacks, displays and other opportunities for fun. Between 40,000 and 50,000 people attended the annual event, which opened Aug. 31, said Gary Price, president of the fair’s board...
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Find Bella A Forever Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Bella a loving home! Bella is a friendly one-year-old female that arrived at the shelter on August 4th. She is very energetic and would do well in an active household. To get more information on Bella or any of the other available pets at CMPD...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Waxhaw, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
Waxhaw, NC
Pets & Animals
focusnewspaper.com

Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10

Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
MORGANTON, NC
savvyandcompany.com

2810 Huntingtowne Farms Lane

Award wining Artistic Contractors is proud to offer this unique & special new build "Tree Home"- a modernist design that blends clean lines w/warming architectural details while harmonizing the indoor & outdoor living spaces. This home soars, it is 88' long & the great room ceiling height is 21' which is flooded w/natural light thru the floor to ceiling windows that provide amazing views of the tree canopy. Great room & primary bedroom open onto an expansive 71' deck that overlooks the wooded lot w/a bubbling creek running thru it. Sleek elegant Chef's kitchen offers a large island & pantry, a plethora of mod cabinets & gorgeous quartz counters. Spacious main level primary retreat features dual closets & a lux modern bath offering wet room & double vanity. Floating staircase leads to huge media room, guest suite w/full bath & two more bedrooms w/shared bath. Main level has a private office/flex room + drop zone. Optional swim/tennis club, a park & direct access to the greenway!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary O'neill
kiss951.com

SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina

A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempts to force their way into cars

CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars, sometimes even while they’re still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn’t capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Pints#Dog#Noon 5pm
theprp.com

In This Moment Postpone Immediate Shows Amid “Severe Illness”

Alternative metal band In This Moment have postponed tonight’s (September 09th) show in Charlotte, NC and tomorrow’s date Myrtle Beach, SC due to ‘severe illness.’ A statement shared on the matter by the band today reads as follows:. “Due to a severe illness, Maria Brink and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Expands On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has announced plans to expand its in-depth news magazine On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll to a full hour starting Monday, September 19. Jamie Boll, who has anchored the nightly program since its inception in 2018, is excited to have the added time. “We’ve always prided ourselves on telling deeper, more nuanced stories than a traditional newscast allows,” Boll said. “This new format lets us bring even more depth, more context, and strengthens our commitment to covering the issues facing our community.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know

I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Projects That Could Be Illegal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rising labor costs and longer waits for hiring a contractor, you might be considering taking on a DIY project, but a new report in rates.com says some of those could be illegal unless you’re a professional. This includes:. upgrading your electrical panel. upgrading your...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
kiss951.com

Why The Increase In Reckless Driving?

As someone who reports traffic collisions, my reports always involve reckless driving. I noticed it happening more after the pandemic, wondering if we’re more likely to report these speed racers than before the pandemic? When speeding on busy streets we only save maybe 60-seconds at most. Speeding on highways could maybe shave off a few minutes, but you have to worry about speeding tickets. Is saving a few minutes worth serious or fatal wrecks? When we put our seatbelts on and leave the housing development, we are fighting for our lives sometimes. In Charlotte, North Carolina, we’re not as proficient at driving when it’s raining or snowing, we just aren’t.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy