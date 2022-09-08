'Silent Sky' brings a tale of astronomy, history and women's empowerment to Civic

In the early 1900s, Radcliffe College graduate Henrietta Leavitt worked at the Harvard Observatory but wasn't allowed to touch a telescope.

Instead, she and her fellow female colleagues worked as "human computers," collecting data, crunching numbers and cataloging what they saw on the glass photographic plates produced by the telescopes only the observatory's male astronomers were allowed to use.

In Leavitt's free time, she used these photographic plates to perform her own scientific experiments and eventually discovered a method for measuring the distance and brightness of stars.

However, oftentimes, despite privately admitting they lacked the patience to perform the mundane and tedious calculations they'd hired women like Leavitt to do, the male astronomers took credit for the women's work and discoveries. Leavitt's contributions largely went unrecognized during her lifetime.

Leavitt's incredible true story is the subject of South Bend Civic Theatre's production of "Silent Sky," a 2011 drama written by Lauren Gunderson that opens Sept. 9 and continues through Sept. 18 at the downtown theater.

Leavitt's discoveries "led her to be the first person to figure out how to actually measure the universe," "Silent Sky" director Stacy Stoltz says. "She's an incredible astronomer in history that is kind of a footnote to the more famous men that came after her."

"Silent Sky" also spotlights two other real-life women who worked at the observatory alongside Leavitt, Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming.

In preparing for the show, Stoltz said she and the actors read a number of books on Leavitt and the contributions of other early female astronomers, including "The Glass Universe" by Dava Sobel and "Miss Leavitt's Stars" by George Johnson.

The cast also invited Notre Dame physics and astronomy professor Lauren Weiss to help explain the science behind Leavitt's accomplishments and offer insight on what it's like to be a woman in a still-male-dominated field.

"I think that there's still a pretty distinct line between men and women in science, even though it's been such a long time. Obviously, there are a lot of strides being made, but it's still very much a man's world," Sarah Myers, who plays Leavitt, says.

Myers describes her character as fun, passionate and full of curiosity.

"She's so focused on her work that she sometimes gets distracted from the relationships that she has around her, whether it's her family or her friends or a romance she has in the show," Myers says. "About halfway through the play, she starts to realize that her work isn't necessarily the most important aspect of her life and also starts to focus on other things that make her happy."

In addition to a fictional love interest ― who Stoltz says provides a level of vulnerability in the show ― "Silent Sky" gives Leavitt a fictional sister, Margaret. Representing family, religion and music, Margaret is the opposite of her sister.

Myers says that although learning some aspects of the science was a fun bonus of participating in the play, the most fascinating part was exploring the relationships between Leavitt and other characters.

Stoltz says the play pushed her and the cast to examine their own strengths, weaknesses and humanity.

"It really looks at asking real questions, like, 'What the hell am I doing here?' 'Am I putting my time and energy in the right places or entirely missing the point of being on Earth?'" she says. "This play is for anyone with a heartbeat."

She added that the play's existential and relatable themes have deeply impacted her, and she often finds herself laughing or crying during rehearsal.

Stoltz says she's excited to share this "surprising and genuine experience" with the audience while honoring Leavitt and other women's contributions to astronomy and history. She notes that the show's story is incredibly relevant to current scientific progress.

"The new telescope, the James Webb Telescope … is the next big thing, and the scientists are so proud and excited about the technology. … They're comparing the images that are coming from the James Webb Telescope to Hubble, and learning much more about distances and where we are in the universe," Stoltz says. "I don't think we'd be anywhere without (Leavitt's) first initial discovery."

Onstage

• What: Lauren Gunderson's "Silent Sky"

• Where: South Bend Civic Theatre, 403 N. Main St., South Bend

• When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9-10 and 16-17 and 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18

• Cost: $32-$27

• For more information: Call 574-234-1112 or visit sbct.org.