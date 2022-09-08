Read full article on original website
Related
Arapahoe County candidate speaks up about assault
A candidate for county commissioner in Arapahoe County says she was sexually assaulted by a voter while campaigning. She spoke up about the incident to destigmatize being a victim of harassment or assault, she said, and to raise awareness about risks women can face running for office. Jessica Campbell-Swanson, who...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0