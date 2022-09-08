Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Guest Column: Rural hospitals and their future
A recent public meeting at Adair County Memorial Hospital broached the subject of increasing revenues for hospital services and defining what services are to be locally available. Federal rules are being developed to increase Medicare and Medicaid insurance payments to provider hospitals. These rules offer hospitals the option of becoming a “Rural Emergency Hospital” (REH).
iowa.media
Raccoon River Pet Rescue thanks Dallas County Foundation for grant
In April the Dallas County Foundation (DCF) gave a $6,388.38 grant to the Raccoon River Pet Rescue (RRPR) in Perry to help build a roof over their outdoor dog runs. On Tuesday the RRPR board members hosted a thank-you event for the DCF board members, including a tour of the shelter with special emphasis on the new roof their generosity made possible.
iowa.media
New Family Medicine Provider Joins UnityPoint Health – Grinnell
(Grinnell, IA – September 7, 2022) UnityPoint Health® – Grinnell welcomes Heidi Klingelhofer, DO, MPH, to the Grinnell Family Practice Clinic. She will see patients on the third floor of the Ahrens Medical Arts Building at 202 4th Avenue in Grinnell, adjacent to Grinnell Regional Medical Center. Klingelhofer joins Case Everett, MD, Ian Stock, DO, Kate Beyer, PA-C, Jake Boyer, PA-C, and Kristin Phelps, PA-C, in the clinic practice.
iowa.media
Creston Chamber of Commerce
September finds the Chamber of Commerce busy as usual with the help and assistance that we give to the Creston/Southwest Iowa Hot Air Balloon Committee for the upcoming 44th Annual Hot Air Balloon Days Weekend to take place Sept. 16-18. Weather permitting, Balloon Days kicks off with a fun flight...
iowa.media
LETTER: Look at the big picture
Last March a majority of voters in the community voted yes on a school bond issue worth over $25 million, but not the 60% which is required. Thankfully, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, we have another chance to consider it. Joyce Kruse’s letter was about voting no because she disagrees with...
iowa.media
Rain cancels Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Saturday’s annual Prairie Awakening-Prairie Awoke Native American celebration at the Kuehn Conservation Area in rural Redfield, the Dallas County Conservation Board announced Saturday morning. The DCCB’s long-standing position is that one of the best ways to awaken a prairie, and the residents...
iowa.media
Numerous Waukee teachers sought ‘preferred pronouns’ from students, asked what pronouns should be used with parents
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with school districts across Iowa. Results from that request are still rolling in as some districts have been more successful in understanding what we were asking for and able to obtain the information much faster than others. Waukee School District has been...
West Des Moines approves new City Hall sculpture
An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase and permanent installation of a sculpture in front of the West Des Moines City Hall."Confluence" is a bronze and steel piece by Moline artist David Zahn.Zoom in: It's a larger-than-life upper body of a man positioned on a tilted base with his body counteracting to balance.It represents personal growth and adaptation to the changes people face in life, Zahn told Axios.The waives represent the fluidity of nature, Zahn said.State of play: The West Des Moines City Council accepted the gift during Tuesday's council meeting.It'll cost the donor around $18,500 and be installed later this year. Don't tip over, mister. Photo courtesy of David Zahn
iowa.media
Bucket Course Returns September 14 | Sarah Purcell Will Focus on How Public Spectacles of Grief Shaped Public Memory
Do public events of mourning influence how a society remembers events and people?. In the first Bucket Course of the fall 2022 semester, Dr. Sarah J. Purcell, L.F. Parker Professor of History at Grinnell College, will focus on how, during and after the Civil War, public spectacles of grief shaped public memory.
iowa.media
Celebration of Life for Bill Rogers of Perry
A Celebration of Life for William Rogers, 67, of Perry will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Proletariat at 1213 Second St. in downtown Perry. Bill passed away at home Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Perry, Iowa. Bill was born March 16, 1954, to Robert and Dorothy (Zimmerman)...
JCSD implements clear-bag policy at games after student brings weapon to school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A clear-bag policy has been implemented for all events at the Johnston Community School District’s Dragon Stadium after a student was seen with a firearm on a school bus. According to an email sent to parents Friday afternoon, a Johnston Middle School student brought a firearm to school in a backpack and […]
KCRG.com
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others. The government states that from 2013 to 2022 Dr. Ronald...
iowa.media
Adam Infante appointed Dallas County Sheriff
ADEL, Iowa — Dallas County First Chief Deputy Sheriff Adam Infante was appointed to the position of Dallas County Sheriff Thursday at a special meeting of the Dallas County Supervisors. Infante was sworn in at the Dallas County Courthouse by Dallas County Attorney Chuck Sinnard before a large group...
iheart.com
Des Moines to Host its First Porch Fest Music Festival Sunday
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines' Union Park neighborhood will host the city's first PorchFest Music Festival on Sunday. PorchFest is a grass-roots music festival where musicians perform on porches throughout specific parts of the city. The idea started on the West Coast and has spread across the country, including as close to Iowa as Kansas City. This year's inaugural PorchFest in Des Moines will feature 17 local artists performing 45 minute sets on porches throughout the Union Park neighborhood. People attending the festival are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, wear comfortable shoes, and bring cash to tip the performers. There will also a be a food truck on site, and parking will be available throughout the neighborhood. The event starts at noon and runs until 5pm on Sunday.
iowa.media
Axne says Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa green energy businesses
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne speaks with Todd Miller, President of 1 Source Solar, on the floor of his company’s building about the Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on solar energy in Iowa. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Inflation Reduction Act will help Iowa fight climate change, U.S....
Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit
An Ankeny mother is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate. Kimberly Reicks had sued the Ankeny Community School District over the mask mandate it had in place in 2020 and 2021. In her lawsuit, she alleged that after she led a protest at a school board meeting over […] The post Ankeny mom appeals dismissal of mask-mandate lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
When Iowans should get the new COVID vaccine booster
The updated COVID-19 booster started rolling out this week in Des Moines. As winter approaches, health officials say some people should start making plans to get it as soon as possible. Why it matters: COVID-19 has mutated so quickly that vaccinations were in need of an update to target strains like Omicron that now account for the majority of U.S. cases, writes Axios' Tina Reed and Adriel Bettelheim. When to get it: If you're 60 and older or immunocompromised, you should get it as soon as possible, according to NPR.Some people may feel a preference to wait until the holiday season so they're at maximum protection when visiting family and when cases are expected to surge in November and December.If that's the case, waiting until later in September or October is reasonable, NPR reports.Who should wait: People who received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster within the last 60 days.If you were recently infected with COVID, you should also wait for two months.Where to find it: Hy-Vee, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are offering appointments now and the Polk County Health Department expects to have available supply soon.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
iowa.media
Trans singer set to hit stage at Ames church on Thursday
An Ames church will host a transgender singer later this year. Stephanie Dykes was born a male, but now identifies as a female after “transitioning” in 2008. Dykes will perform in Ames this Thursday at Bethesda Lutheran Church. The concert is called “A Transgender Life: An Evening of...
Des Moines' World Food Fest will have 21 new vendors
The 2022 World Food & Music Festival will have 21 new vendors, according to event organizers.Zoom in: The newbies will sell the cuisine of 14 countries.At least six countries weren't represented at last year's event — Cambodia, Tanzania, Pakistan, France, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic.🗓 Eats and entertainment: Schedules are posted online and admission is free at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-1711am-5pm, Sunday, Sept. 18
