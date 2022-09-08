ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Lawrence County offices propose minimal budget increases for 2023

By Noah Dalton, The Times-Mail
 2 days ago
Lawrence County offices continued to present their budgets to the Lawrence County Council on Tuesday, with many budgets only seeing slight increases attributable to employee salary increases.

The largest budget presented during the hearing was for the Lawrence County Jail, presented by Sheriff Mike Branham.

The proposed 2023 budget for the jail is $2,002,002, up 6% from the adopted 2022 budget of $1,887,218.

The majority of additional funds requested by Branham were to be put toward increasing employee salaries by 5%, as was requested to be included in budget proposals by the council.

An additional $15,000 for the meals budget, with Branham intending to contract out kitchen services, would alleviate some of the current jail staff from their duties related to inmate meals. According to Branham, this would allow the jail to not have to hire an additional employee to be at full staff, as the employees that were previously required to monitor the kitchen will now be free to handle the workload.

Like other offices, Branham made additional cuts to his budget after the council requested offices ask for only necessary items, following an Aug. 31 work session, where it was revealed that the county had overestimated revenue shares during the budgeting process since 2019.

Based on the previous estimates from that time, it was believed that the county had $6.9 million in unappropriated revenue, however that number was actually around $3.1 million, Auditor Jessica Staggs told the council during last week’s session.

The council is looking to trim around $1 million from the proposed budget for 2023 of $17,445,83.

During that meeting, Staggs told the council it should seek to maintain a reserve balance of 15% of the budget. Should the proposed budget be approved, before any additional reductions, the reserve balance would be $3,110,056, about 18% of the budget amount proposed.

The final run-through of the county’s 2023 budget is scheduled for Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

The budget will be adopted on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the same location.

