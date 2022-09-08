Read full article on original website
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake leaves 30 dead in China
A deadly earthquake struck China’s southwest Sichuan province just after noon local time, adding more issues to a region that’s been dealing with an ongoing drought and COVID-19 restrictions. At least 30 people were killed after a strong earthquake shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, People's...
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Massive Prehistoric Complex, with More than 500 Standing Stones, Found in Southern Spain
One of the largest megalithic complexes in Europe was discovered in Huelva, Spain. More than 500 standing stones were found during a land survey for an anticipated avocado plantation. Located along the Spain-Portugal border, the land on which the stones sit spans roughly 1,500 acres. Before granting a permit to begin the avocado plantation, regional authorities requested a survey, which in turn revealed the stones. There, at the La Torre-La Janera site, archaeologists found various types of megaliths, including standing stones, dolmens, mounds, coffin-like stone boxes called cists, and enclosures, ranging from three to ten feet high. “This is the biggest and most...
Eight die climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano as icy winds delay rescue of four others
The number of people who died in an accident while climbing Eurasia's tallest active volcano has risen to eight, Russian authorities said Monday. A helicopter with a rescue team was on the way to the site of the accident, emergency officials said. Russian media initially reported on Saturday that five...
5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought
Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
Drying rivers reveal historical treasures
As droughts stalk the globe, drying rivers and watersheds have disrupted cargo flows in Europe, led Tesla and other manufacturers to suspend production in China, and forced American farmers to cut back on water use. But shrinking water levels have also unearthed remarkable artifacts that were thought to have been...
An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation
Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.
European Drought Reveals Nazi Ship Graveyard
As Reuters originally reported, drought in Europe which is the worst the continent has seen in a long time has exposed a graveyard of Nazi ships in the mighty Danube River. Just like how bodies have turned up in barrels in Lake Mead, Nevada, a hidden part of history has come to light, showing just how badly Russian troops shellacked the Germans as they fled from the eastern front of the European theater in WWII.
