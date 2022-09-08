Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Luke Combs Stops Show to Pay Young Fans After Seeing Sign About Stacking Wood to Afford Concert Tickets
The country crooner, who is known for his generosity, stopped a concert on Friday night to reimburse two young fans. Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner, held up a banner during Combs' Middle of Somewhere tour stop in Bangor, Maine, explaining how hard they worked to earn money to pay for their own tickets to the show.
Comments / 0