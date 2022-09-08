Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Greenwich ‘lags behind’ its neighbors on protecting open space, says one town official who calls for action
GREENWICH — When it comes to acquiring and preserving open space in town, Greenwich is falling behind the efforts of its neighbors to keep land free from development, according to one local official. “Despite the size of our town and our resources, we are not keeping up with our...
Register Citizen
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan
DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
WCVB
Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
Register Citizen
West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns
WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
sheltonherald.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
mycitizensnews.com
Preferred developers chosen: Bridgeport firm tapped for future of downtown Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have chosen another developer to develop the downtown in the future. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Sept. 6 to select Bridgeport-based Corvus Capital Partners as the preferred developer for Parcel A or the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave.
ctexaminer.com
Facing Deadline, Stamford Drafts Local Law Allowing Apartments in Single-family Homes
STAMFORD – Last year state lawmakers, in heated debates, tackled the shortage and exorbitant cost of housing in Connecticut by passing a number of laws. One of the most controversial had to be watered down so it would pass. So it came with an opt-out. But the opt-out has...
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties
A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.
Register Citizen
Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site
TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
Register Citizen
Community news: Fairfield doctors collect school supplies
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pediatric Healthcare Associates hold back to school drive. Pediatric Healthcare Associates recently put on its annual Back to School Supply Drive. Group doctors filled backpacks, which Dr. Andrea Hagani, the group’s CEO, and Dr. Nimrod Dayan, the group’s chief...
Register Citizen
Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan
TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
Register Citizen
CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis
WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Register Citizen
Temporary dog park set to open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Dog owners in town will again have access to a dog park — for now. On Wednesday night, the town’s planning and zoning commission gave approval to members of the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition to use space behind the former St. Brigid School at 100 Mayflower St. as a temporary dog park.
Register Citizen
Stamford finance board sounds alarm on education budget ‘fiscal cliff’
STAMFORD — With a “fiscal cliff” looming for the city’s education budget, members of the Board of Finance called for reining in school spending as the city looks to fund numerous school construction projects. A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
NewsTimes
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield votes tonight at special town meeting on ordinance to ban cannabis sales
RIDGEFIELD — At a special town meeting tonight, residents will vote on an ordinance that would ban cannabis sales in town. The vote will take place at 7:30 p.m in the Town Hall Annex in the conference room at 66 Prospect St. (next to Yanity Gym). In April, the...
