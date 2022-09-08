ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan

DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
DARIEN, CT
WCVB

Monday, September 12: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — More “back road” than busy highway, the upper part of Fairfield County, Conn., is full of natural beauty and rich history. Tonight Ted Reinstein cruises tranquil Lake Lillinonah, cycles a wooded trail once destined to be a superhighway, and explores the only national park dedicated to American painting. In Brookfield he gets a lesson in fine craftsmanship, and in Danbury he hitches a ride at the local Railway Museum. Lucky for Ted, Danbury is also diner country… so naturally he’s checking out the specials.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven commission vacancies raise concerns

WEST HAVEN — The city has established numerous commissions and boards to study quality-of-life issues and make recommendations, but few of them have met in months, or in some cases years. The list of commission membership maintained by the City Clerk’s office was last updated on March 1, 2021....
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Westport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
sheltonherald.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hwang
Daily Voice

Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties

A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Torrington moves forward on development at former Hotchkiss Mill site

TORRINGTON — City leaders moved forward with a plan to demolish and clean up portions of the former Hotchkiss Mill property, recommended by Economic Development Director Rista Malanca. The plan requires Torrington to apply for a $1.5 million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development, from...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Community news: Fairfield doctors collect school supplies

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pediatric Healthcare Associates hold back to school drive. Pediatric Healthcare Associates recently put on its annual Back to School Supply Drive. Group doctors filled backpacks, which Dr. Andrea Hagani, the group’s CEO, and Dr. Nimrod Dayan, the group’s chief...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington reviews draft affordable housing plan

TORRINGTON — Following a state mandate to examine its affordable housing, city officials were told this week that more needs to be done to use existing properties and opportunities. Jocelyn Ayer, formerly with the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and now director of the Litchfield County Center for Housing...
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Sen#State
Register Citizen

CT panel approves deal for detailed West Haven financial analysis

WEST HAVEN — A state oversight board took a vote Thursday on what members hope will lead to improved fiscal and procedural habits in West Haven. West Haven in May became the first municipality to be placed in Tier IV, the highest level of oversight, under the Municipal Accountability Review Board since its formation in 2017. MARB members are reviewing policy language to potentially propose to the General Assembly to establish more regulatory powers beyond rejecting contracts.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Temporary dog park set to open in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Dog owners in town will again have access to a dog park — for now. On Wednesday night, the town’s planning and zoning commission gave approval to members of the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition to use space behind the former St. Brigid School at 100 Mayflower St. as a temporary dog park.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsTimes

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy