They call it “kissing hands”, even though hands are no longer kissed: the incoming prime minister goes to see the Queen, who invites them to form a government, even though it’s not her call, and they say yes, even though they know it’s not a question. When someone first explains this elaborate performance of pointlessness, the only reasonable response is, surely the monarchy should be abolished? This is just silly. But then, you were probably a teenager when you found that out, and wanted to abolish most things.

U.K. ・ 5 DAYS AGO