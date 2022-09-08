Read full article on original website
Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'
Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
What To Know About Liz Truss, Britain’s New Prime Minister
The next Prime Minister is many things—but above all a political chameleon.
Spare a thought for the Queen – at least we don’t have to welcome Liz Truss with a kiss
They call it “kissing hands”, even though hands are no longer kissed: the incoming prime minister goes to see the Queen, who invites them to form a government, even though it’s not her call, and they say yes, even though they know it’s not a question. When someone first explains this elaborate performance of pointlessness, the only reasonable response is, surely the monarchy should be abolished? This is just silly. But then, you were probably a teenager when you found that out, and wanted to abolish most things.
Liz Truss will not offer Rishi Sunak a job in her new cabinet
Defeated rival will not feature in lineup expected to feature Kwarteng, Braverman and Cleverly in top jobs
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health
Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
Britain’s new leader Liz Truss says it’s fair to give more money back to society’s wealthiest people
Liz Truss, pictured in April 2022, is the favorite to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister. The U.K. is in the throes of its deepest cost of living crisis for decades, piling pressure on the country’s incoming leader to bolster the floundering economy. Liz Truss, a senior lawmaker...
Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes
Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
Nadine Dorries joins Patel in quitting cabinet after Truss named next PM
Culture secretary offered chance to stay in role but reportedly said, ‘Now is the right time to leave cabinet’
Timeline of what’s next for Liz Truss as Queen to take executive power for an hour
New prime ministers usually head to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen when they are first appointed. However Liz Truss is making a 1,000 mile round trip to Scotland for her meeting. The change over at the top of government will all take place within Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. Boris Johnson will first tender his resignation and then Ms Truss will be invited to form a government by Her Majesty. Ms Truss will then turn her attention to her very full inbox, and most particularly how to deal with the cost of living crisis. Here’s the timeline of what...
Tom Scholar, permanent secretary to the Treasury, sacked by Liz Truss
Government likely to seek replacement amenable to its plans of economic growth through tax cuts
Liz Truss Will Be U.K's Next Prime Minister
"Liz Truss won the bitter race to succeed Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister, and will take power with the country facing brutal economic headwinds that threaten to plunge millions of Britons into poverty this winter." —Ellen Milligan.
British PM Truss: 'God save the King'
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, while offering support and loyalty to the nation's new monarch Charles.
Liz Truss set to announce £130bn energy bill bailout
Liz Truss will finally present her long-awaited plans to tackle soaring energy bills on Thursday, with some Tory MPs conceding this is already a make-or-break moment for her entire premiership. The new prime minister is expected to announce to MPs that bills will be frozen at about £2,500 a year...
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as PM
Liz Truss has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky during her first phone call as Prime Minister with a foreign leader.Ms Truss held the call with Mr Zelensky within hours of becoming Prime Minister.It comes after US President Joe Biden congratulated Ms Truss on becoming Prime Minister and vowed to deepen the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.In a statement, the Ukrainian president said he had thanked the British people for their support.I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected 🇬🇧 PM @trussliz. Invited her to 🇺🇦. Thanked...
BBC
'Liz Truss's energy plan is not enough to help us'
Scottish businesses have warned Liz Truss that her plan to help firms cope with energy bills may not be enough to prevent a "tsunami" of closures. The prime minister will cap average annual household energy bills at £2,500 for two years, with companies receiving "equivalent support". But hospitality bosses...
BBC
Robert Jenrick back in government as Liz Truss picks junior ministers
Former Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick is back in government as Liz Truss begins appointing her junior ministers. Mr Jenrick, who was sacked from the cabinet last year by then-PM Boris Johnson, returns to the frontbenches as a health minister. Mark Spencer, who served as chief whip under Mr Johnson, becomes...
NME
UK music industry reacts to Liz Truss’ energy plan: “We are extremely disappointed”
Figures from the UK music industry have been reacting to Liz Truss’ plan to tackle rising energy costs. The Prime Minister today (September 8) announced households will pay no more than £2,500 annually for its gas and electricity bills from the start of October while a six-month scheme for businesses, will provide equivalent support over the winter.
Liz Truss, frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister, vows fast action on cost of living
Liz Truss, who is widely expected to become Britain's new prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. But Truss, speaking to the BBC on Sunday, refused to provide any details...
