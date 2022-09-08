'It's just a flesh wound': 'Spamalot,' 'Glass Menagerie' and dahlias in bloom

The fall theater season gets underway in a big way this weekend. Three openings get highlighted here as part of Five Things to Do, while a story about South Bend Civic Theatre's production of "Silent Sky" is available here . Plus, the art exhibit "Pastel Viewpoints" opens at the Colfax Cultural Center, and thousands of dahlias go on display in Shipshewana. Don't forget Joseph Dits' recommendations for outdoor events , as well as his column about a nine-day horse race ― in Mongolia . More events can be viewed on The Tribune's online calendar here .

Pastel Society exhibit opens at Colfax Cultural Center in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — An exhibit by members of the Northern Indiana Pastel Society opens Sept. 9 and continues through Oct. 21 at Colfax Cultural Center , 914 Lincoln Way W.

“Pastel Viewpoints” is the theme of the exhibit, which contains 24 works.

A reception and awards presentation takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7. Awards will be given to Sue Coultas and Shandelle Henson, both of Niles, Mich.; Avon Waters of Converse, Ind.; and Elizabeth Kuntz of South Bend. The judge was Justin Barfield, Colfax Cultural Center gallery curator.

Refreshments will be served.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment Fridays.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit nipastelsociety.org .

Elkhart Civic opens season with ‘The Glass Menagerie’

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre opens its 2022-23 season with Tennessee Williams ’ “The Glass Menagerie” from Sept. 9 to 18 at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E Vistula St.

The play that launched Williams’ career, “The Glass Menagerie” tells the story of four intertwined individuals coming to grips — or not — with their past history and potential future.

From her cramped St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while worrying about the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura.

With their father absent and the Great Depression in motion, the siblings find comfort in their foibles — alcohol, movies and writing for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura — which only heightens Amanda’s anxiety.

When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it’s unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10 and 16 and 3 p.m. Sept. 11 and 18.

Tickets are $25-$19.

For more information, call 574-848-4116 or visit elkhartcivictheatre.org .

Premier Arts opens ‘The Odd Couple’ at the Goshen Theater

GOSHEN — Premier Arts presents “The Odd Couple” from Sept. 9 to 11 at The Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St.

Written by Neil Simon , the 1965 comedy pairs sportswriter Oscar Madison with news reporter Felix Unger, who are best friends, as roommates after their wives leave both of them.

If the mess in Oscar’s apartment is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Fastidious, depressed and just separated, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob come to blows.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 and 3 p.m. Sept. 11.

Tickets are $25-$12.

For more information, visit premierarts.org .

Twin City Players presents ‘Spamalot’ to open its 90th season

ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players opens its 90th season with “ Monty Python ’s Spamalot” from Sept. 9 to 25 at 600 W. Glenlord Road.

“Lovingly ripped off” from the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” the musical retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people as King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

Masks are required.

Tickets are $15-$10.

For more information, call 269-429-0400 or visit twincityplayers.org.

Elkhart Dahlia Society hosts the Midwest conference’s annual show

SHIPSHEWANA — The Elkhart Dahlia Society serves as the host this year for the 87th annual Midwest Dahlia Conference Show, from noon to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Farmstead Inn Expo Barn & Event Pavilion , 368 S. Van Buren St.

The show promises a dazzling display of thousands of dahlias for the community to enjoy. This display showcases the diversity of the dahlia with its many sizes, forms and colors.

The best blooms are displayed together on a Court of Awards.

The Midwest Dahlia Conference serves 16 clubs from as far west as Kansas City, Pittsburg to the east, Ontario, Canada, to the north and Indiana to the south.

The Elkhart Dahlia Society was formed in the 1950s, by Elkhart School Superintendent Joe Rice and a local plumber, Lee Deuel.

Its goals are to teach others about growing and exhibiting dahlias, to share its members’ collective knowledge and to continue the traditions of those dahlia growers who came before them.

Raffle tickets for a dahlia quilt, pieced by Elkhart Dahlia Society member Marcia Chambers of Topeka, will be available on Saturday. The winner does not need to be present.

At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11, the dahlia show blooms (no vases) will be given away to the public.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit elkhartdahliasociety.com .

