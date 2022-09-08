ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Delaware beaches don't quit after Labor Day. What to know about fall events, parking

By Emily Lytle, Delaware News Journal
 2 days ago

While beach visits don't come to a complete halt after Labor Day, the Delaware beaches always seem to let out a big sigh of relief during this first full week of September.

It's the time of year that year-round residents often crave: The traffic lets up a bit, the beaches are a little less crowded during morning strolls or sunset viewings and favorite restaurants bring in more of a local crowd.

Still, with many people moving to the beaches and southern Delaware, the September slow-down may seem to be fading away. The good news? Many activities and fun experiences are still ahead for those visitors who want to make the most of their post-Labor Day visits.

If you're planning a weekend trip to Rehoboth, Dewey or any of the other beloved beaches this fall, you may want a refresher on what changes as the weather gets cooler and most of the tourists head back home. We've got you covered.

This guide will highlight what you need to know when visiting the Delaware beaches this fall, including some tips about when parking becomes free and what events are still on the calendar.

BEACH BIZ: Why these big-name beach businesses say they have no choice but to house their employees

When is there parking free at the beach?

Another welcome change that comes with the fall? Many of the beach towns cover up their parking meters and no longer charge for those treasured spots near the beach or restaurants and shops.

Lewes has one of the latest parking seasons. Beachgoers don't need to pay for a spot in one of the two beach parking lots after Sept. 30, and the downtown meters are active through Oct. 14.

All other beach towns − Rehoboth, Dewey, Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island − end their parking seasons after Sept. 15.

The Delaware State Parks does not charge for parking at its beaches, but all the state parks have entrance fees in place through Nov. 30.

For more about parking (or State Park fees), visit each beach town's website:

PARKING AT THE BEACH: Everything you need to know from hourly rates to free travel options

Enjoy fresh produce, baked goods and even sangria at farmers markets

Farmers markets from Lewes to Rehoboth and Bethany Beach continue throughout the fall.

The market in Lewes will continue on Saturdays at George H.P. Smith Park until the end of September, and then the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School Parking Lot, 820 Savannah Road, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 19.

Featuring everything from cucumbers to coffee and cookies, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will also host demonstrations every Saturday in September at 10 a.m. The next few weekends will include presentations from restaurants like Harbour and Kindle, as well as a demo from Cape Gazette food writer Denise Clemons.

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market continues its Wednesday market, 8 to 11 a.m. at Crooked Hammock through the end of September.

Also in the Lewes area, the Nassau Valley Vineyards Farmers Market is providing music, vendors and demos every Sunday noon-3 p.m. through Oct. 30.

FRESH PRODUCE: Here's a guide to u-pick sites and activities in Delaware

The Rehoboth market will be available every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October. Vendors set up in downtown Rehoboth at Grove Park each week.

In Bethany Beach, the farmers market will continue every Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon through September. This market is found across the street from the PNC Bank downtown.

Visit the Point at Cape Henlopen

Closed during the summer to protect threatened and endangered shorebirds, The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park reopened on Sept. 1. Found where the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean meet, this part of the state park includes a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline.

Later in the fall, after Oct. 1, the bayside beach in this same area will reopen. This is a favorite spot among birders, photographers and those looking to catch the sunset as it illuminates the iconic lighthouse off the shore. Others have said that The Point often provides excellent dolphin shows, too.

Visitors can look for signs leading them toward The Point and The Point Comfort Station.

Don't forget about fall festivals

Another reason the "shoulder season" continues to be a busy time at the beaches is because of the festivals that last through September and October.

Starting the weekend of Sept. 10, the Nanticoke Indian Powwow will once again celebrate Nanticoke history and culture with a variety of craft and food vendors, as well as traditional dancing and other activities like a car show.

The two-day event takes place at Hudson Fields (30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children (ages 11 to 17) and free for those 10 and under. For more information, visit hudsonfields.com or www.facebook.com/NanticokeIndianTribe .

Later in the month, during the weekend of Sept. 23-25, Lewes will host its major History Book Festival.

This year's History Book Festival in downtown Lewes begins with a keynote presentation by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Buzz Bissinger and concludes with a closing address by Ada Ferrer, winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in History.

All events except for the keynote and closing speakers are free, and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets for the keynote and closing events are available at bit.ly/HBF22-TKTS . People can also buy all the books at Biblion in Lewes and Browseabout in Rehoboth Beach.

Later in October, beachgoers can't miss some of the most popular events including the Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach, or maybe venture a little west and experience the uniqueness of the Apple Scrapple Festival in Bridgeville .

How quiet do the beaches get in the fall?

While many families exit vacation mode as school starts and several summer traditions like bandstand concerts or weekly bonfires begin to phase out, the beaches are not abandoned in September, October or even November.

TOURISM: From the Biden effect to COVID 'revenge travel,' why Delaware beaches are getting busier

People may still notice some busy nights at popular restaurants and bars, especially as staffing thins in the fall. Some of the biggest events like Sea Witch are also known to bring in summerlike crowds.

That being said, most beach businesses expect some kind of reprieve after Labor Day, and visitation typically drops off sharply after the last weekend in October.

Staying safe at the beach amid COVID-19 spread

While the Delaware Division of Public Health reported that COVID-19 cases were declining compared to the report in July, the public health officials reminded people that the virus is still making its rounds through the community.

Community spread of COVID-19 recently shifted from high to medium level in Sussex and Kent counties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker, which was last updated Sept. 1.

The average of tests coming back positive was 13.3%, according to DPH data updated on Sept. 7. However, this data does not include at-home testing that is not reported to the state. The state reported that 143 people were hospitalized with COVID at that point.

While August saw a decrease in COVID-related hospitalizations for most adult age groups, DPH reported that hospitalizations for all youth age groups increased last month. Health officials said these statistics demonstrate the importance of young children becoming fully vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Vaccines are now available for all persons starting at 6 months old.

The updated bivalent vaccines − which target two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5), the most widespread variants in the world right now − are also now available for people ages 12 and older. DPH recommends people contact providers to see if they are administering those vaccines now.

While the bivalent vaccines for children under 12 are not yet available, DPH advises that these kids receive the original booster at this time to increase their defenses against the virus with many children heading back to school and starting other fall activities.

BOOSTERS: FDA authorizes reformulated COVID-19 booster shot for the fall

This public health advice continues to be relevant this fall:

  • Get vaccinated and boosted when you’re eligible. And don't wait until the fall when the updated vaccines are expected to be available. You will likely still be eligible for those boosters then.
  • Stay home if sick and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask indoors in public and if you are at higher risk for illness.
  • Stay informed and turn to reliable sources for data, information, and treatment options.

Visit de.gov/coronavirus to schedule free vaccines and/or boosters.

MONKEYPOX UPDATE: Monkeypox vaccine eligibility to expand Labor Day, state launches tracking website

Emily Lytle covers Sussex County from the inland towns to the beaches. Got a story she should tell? Contact her at elytle@delmarvanow.com or 302-332-0370. Follow her on Twitter at @emily3lytle .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: The Delaware beaches don't quit after Labor Day. What to know about fall events, parking

Delaware Online | The News Journal

