South Bend, IN

How weight training has become more important in high school football

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Saint Joseph High School never had a strength coach until Mike Simon was hired part time last year to work with all of the school's athletic teams.

Before he got to South Bend from working on the East Coast, Simon described Saint Joe's weight-training state as "Helter Skelter."

"The school really needed guidance," Simon said. "The physical education teachers needed guidance and the coaches needed guidance on how they should be programming and utilizing the weight room the right way."

Simon's first steps were to throw out old equipment and reorganize Saint Joe's weight room. In the past year, Simon said there is more of a "skeleton" idea of how the school wants to organize the weight room and strength training to make it an actual program.

Simon has been working in strength and conditioning for 17 years after receiving his masters in kinesiology and exercise. He knows the importance weight training plays in a program's success and sees South Bend-area schools are starting to catch up.

"More and more high schools are starting to realize and understand," he explained, "that the only way they can compete is to hire a strength coach and get some more expertise in that area."

Some have taken that approach, including South Bend Riley, which hired Kyle Edwards, founder of "Speed is Key Performance" as its strength and conditioning and sprint coach. South Bend Adams hired Tony Chelminiak around the same time as new football coach Frank Karczewski to oversee the school's weight room and programs.

Riley also made a recent $200,000 investment to upgrade its weight room and grew its weight-lifting class from 40-plus student-athletes to 275 because new head football coach Darrick Lee understands the importance.

"It teaches a discipline, be committed to something and its not about instant success," Lee said. "It takes time to get stronger, for things to change. Having a commitment to the weight room makes a huge change, changes you as an individual and makes you a better individual in my opinion, to have that patience."

The South Bend Community School Corp. couldn't confirm when its other three high schools — Washington, Clay and Adams — last renovated weight rooms in time for publication.

When Lee was a player at South Bend Washington, former head coach Antwon Jones and his coaching staff were ahead of their time in pushing the importance of the weight room. Lee said Jones, now an assistant coach at Penn, took the old wrestling room and pushed to make sure the football program had all of the equipment it needed.

Jones changed the program's thinking from a classic "bigger, faster, stronger" approach, to percentages, and moving more weight at a faster pace to generate more speed, power and control.

“At that time, a lot of schools weren't doing that," Lee said. "It was just about getting big and bulky, and he was trying to implement a program that would make us fast and strong and explosive athletes. That’s what a lot of people now are looking at."

Karczewski, a former Adams quarterback, learned that first hand after coaching at perennial state powerhouse Indianapolis Cathedral over the last several years.

"Over the last decade or so, teams that wanted to be good put a huge emphasis on it," Karczewski said of weight training. "In the early 2000s, the weight room mattered but teams weren't doing it every single day. Now pretty much statewide, probably nationwide too, any legit program has their kids in the weight room lifting every single day of the school year.

"It took us a little while to catch up, but we did add that here at Adams and have a lot of our football kids in the weight room before school."

During his playing days, Karczewski said players had to take lifting sessions upon themselves and work that time into practice schedules before the team went out to the field, leaving less time for practice. Now, with Karczewski pushing for team lifting sessions before school or during the kid's schedules through weight-lifting class, the Eagles can have more practice time.

As Karczewski and Lee continue to shape their programs, continuing to advance their weight lifting programs is the expectation. Where that begins is growing participation amongst the student-athletes, and pushing the importance of the weight room to make a full-time part of the program.

"Good teams, good players, it is an expectation you are in the weight room during your school day," Karczewski said. "You want to be a good player, good team, it has to be part of what you are doing."

High school football schedule

INDIANA

Sept. 9

South Bend Adams at South Bend Saint Joseph, 7 p.m.

South Bend Clay at South Bend Riley, 7 p.m.

Elkhart at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m.

Jimtown at John Glenn, 7 p.m.

Penn at Cincinnati St. Xavier, 7 p.m.

Triton at Bremen, 7 p.m.

Mishawaka at Goshen, 7 p.m.

NorthWood at Northridge, 7 p.m.

Warsaw at Concord, 7 p.m.

Wawasee at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Southport at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

New Prairie at Mishawaka Marian, 7:30 p.m.

LaVille at Winamac, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Phalen Leadership Academy at Osceola Grace, 3 p.m.

MICHIGAN

Friday, Sept. 9

Brandywine at Saugatuck, 7 p.m.

Buchanan at Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Cassopolis at Comstock, 7 p.m.

Niles at Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/8

SOUTH WHITLEY – Whitko remained perfect in Three Rivers Conference play Thursday night, defeating Manchester 3-0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-19). The Lady ‘Cats are now 10-1, 4-0 in the TRC and have not lost a set in their last three matches. The Lady Squires are now 4-10, 1-2 in the TRC.
WARSAW, IN
Chalkbeat

Muncie, Elkhart schools announce pay raises for substitutes

Facing a shrinking pool of substitute teachers, a few school districts in Indiana have announced major pay raises to entice subs with teaching experience back to the classroom. Last month, Elkhart Community Schools announced a $350 full day rate for teachers who have retired from the district, as well as $300 for all other retired teachers, up from $145 last year.And Muncie Community Schools announced it will double the daily rate for...
MUNCIE, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac student suspended after making threats to middle school

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Dowagiac student is in trouble after allegedly making online threats against the middle school. Police searched the child’s home, but did not find any weapons. The investigation continued resulting in the student being suspended from school until further notice. In a letter to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents living near the Bypass could have a new place to get their cars ready for the road. On Tuesday, common council members voted on a proposal for another Drive & Shine location to be constructed. Plans call for it to be built on a 4.3-acre of unused property off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Shooting at Huey and Elwood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Three Arrested After Multiple Auto Thefts In Kosciusko County

WARSAW — Three people were recently arrested in connection with a string of thefts in Kosciusko County. Micheal Anthony Hubbard, 22, Mishawaka, is charged with corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; criminal organization activity, auto theft, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
xrock1039.com

Miller Station Temporary Relocation for Double Track NWI

In Gary, to accommodate construction for the Double Track Northwest Indiana project, the South Shore Line says the temporary relocation of Miller Station, including the Miller parking lot and bus stop, will be effective Thursday, September 15th. The commuter line said as passengers continue to be bused between Michigan City/Carroll Avenue and Gary Metro Center stations, the temporary Miller Station parking lot and bus stop will be located at 6021 Melton Road in Gary, about a half mile to the east. Here’s a link to updates on the Double Track NWI project.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Sound Off: Roundabouts, street repair, and antenna issues

ABC57 Sound Off is the place for you to be heard! ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on topics they're passionate about. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. Hubert in Dowagiac asks about the safety of...
DOWAGIAC, MI
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

