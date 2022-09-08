ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Decorate Your Bedroom If You're A Pisces

By Natalie Francisco
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ircKT_0hmkNJ2c00

Pisces is the 12th astrological sign and is represented by the image of two koi fish swimming in opposite directions. This sign encompasses people who are born between February 19 and March 20. People with a Pisces sign are connected to their feelings, making them empathetic, sensitive, and generous. They are also known for being curious and creative, according to Mindbodygreen Mindfulness . These traits are important to keep in mind when it comes to styling the bedroom because Pisces need an environment that can spark creativity during the day and calm the mind when it is time for bed.

Sleeping is incredibly relevant to this sign because Pisces often have an interest in mystical experiences, including the dream realm. This characteristic can be reflected in the bedroom by strategically placing mirrors on the walls and prioritizing peaceful sleep. That being said, for any sign to feel comfortable in their bedroom, they need to style it to reflect their interests and who they are.

Calm Colors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w6cj2_0hmkNJ2c00

Calm colors in the bedroom will help Pisces relax their creative minds and prepare them for bed. As a water sign, the best colors to choose are shades of blue for water, sage green for nature, and white for ice, according to 21 Oak . These colors can be styled in many different ways. However, it is essential to stick with a color theme, so the room does not look too busy and chaotic. Pisces are known for being connected with the dream realm, so their bedroom needs to be peaceful for them to access this characteristic.

Painting is the most obvious option, but there is also wallpaper, which people often overlook. A patterned wallpaper will add visual interest without looking cluttered. A great way to do this is by creating an accent wall. Other places to use these colors are in the bedding, rugs, and furniture.

Mirrors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009YOu_0hmkNJ2c00

Pisces' connection with water can be represented in more ways than with the color blue. Mirrors are an excellent tool to subtly style this sign's bedroom because they cast a reflection like water and add to the room's brightness when light bounces off of them. However, mirrors have a dark side because they are known for being portals to the spirit realm (via Angelical Balance ). Dengarden explains that this sign is known for being interested in the afterlife.

There are many different ways to style mirrors. If they have intricately detailed frames, hang them on the wall as a decor piece. Another way to add them to the space is by placing full-length standing mirrors in a corner or by installing mirrored closet doors so that they can serve an additional purpose. They can also be placed on a nightstand or under candles as decor. For Pisces to entertain their fascination with the afterlife, put two mirrors facing each other.

Windows

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yxhm_0hmkNJ2c00

Windows are essential in any bedroom, especially for a Pisces sign. It is necessary to keep the bedroom bright and open so it won't feel small or depressing. Windows are perfect at adding natural lighting, and when paired with mirrors, they will amplify the space's brightness. The Scotsman explains that a bedroom filled with windows will add to Pisces' creativity by giving them new scenes to view other than the inside of their home.

Without renovations, you can't control where the windows are, their size, or how many are in your bedroom. However, you can choose how to style the ones you do have. Avoid dark window coverings that block natural light, especially black-out curtains. Instead, use sheer curtains or a decorative window film to stop people from looking in. It can be hard in smaller bedrooms, but make sure not to block the windows with furniture either.

Natural Elements

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9Qd7_0hmkNJ2c00

Bringing natural elements into the bedroom will add a serene feeling, reflecting how Pisces connect with their emotions of empathy and sensitivity. 21 Oak explains that creating a relaxing environment inspired by nature is important in a Pisces' bedroom because it will allow the sign to stop overthinking and focus on their emotions. Characteristics from nature will also add warmth to the room, so it doesn't feel cold and lifeless.

You can choose decor pieces to add natural elements to a room. Do this by hanging linen curtains on your windows, adding a jute rug, or using wicker baskets for storage. Another obvious way to do this is by decorating with live plants with lots of greenery to add a pop of color to the room. Adding fake plants is also possible if you know you don't have a green thumb or the time to care for living plants.

Mix Decor Styles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097bwx_0hmkNJ2c00

A characteristic of Pisces is that they are adaptable and go with the flow like the waves in the ocean. This also causes them to be a bit of a chameleon, according to Ashlina . In a bedroom, this can mean that they can't fit their design style under one label and that it is likely to change. Their room can have a cohesive look as long as it is balanced and the chosen pieces fit the color scheme.

If you know you like to constantly change up your decor pieces, set a basic theme for the room. Then you can add and subtract decor as it fits your interests. You can change any artwork, framed photos, or mirrors while keeping the wall color. This can also be accomplished by switching out throw pillows and blankets but keeping the same duvet. Everything doesn't need to match completely for a Pisces' room to look and feel good.

Read this next: 30 Home Décor Items And Features You Only Saw In The '80s

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

The Man Who Hasn't Bathed for Almost 70 Years Looks for Love

Amou Haji shocked the world when it was reported that the eighty-year-old Iranian bachelor was looking for love. Amou hasn’t washed or showered for over six decades. Not only did he have an aversion to cleanliness, but he also hated eating clean food and drink. He ate roadkill for food; his favorite dish was a rotten porcupine. In addition, Amou smoked animal feces from a pipe whenever he wanted to sit and relax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Design#Decorative#Creativity#Mindbodygreen Mindfulness
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Paintings
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
HOME & GARDEN
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
63K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy