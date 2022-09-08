Penn State Extension to hold a workshop for putting those garden skills to use this winter

Lebanon Penn State Extension will hold a workshop this fall teaching winter gardening techniques that will help you prepare for next spring.

The workshop is being held at the extension building at 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon, on Sept. 26. The class begins at 7 p.m. and will last 90 minutes.

Tickets can be purchased at extension.psu.edu or through the phone at 1-877-345-0691 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Space for the workshop is limited to 50 people.

The workshop will be taught by master gardener Carole Fay and master naturalist Lauri Cleveland.

Participants will learn about cold stratification, the process of preparing seeds in cold climates to ready them for the spring.

While the teachings can still apply to vegetable seeds, the class itself will focus mostly on native plant species. Fay said that planting native species greatly benefits local pollinators during the spring.

“We’re talking about propagating native plants. To do that, most of the native plant seeds need to be cold stratified,” Fay said. “So, what that means is they have to be given a period of cold that mimics the wintertime in order for them to germinate.”

One way in which participants will learn how to cold stratify seeds is by using gallon milk jugs to create miniature green houses.

“Here’s an example,” she said. “I grow milkweed and different types of milkweed for monarch butterflies, because monarch caterpillars only eat milkweed. So, if there is a specific type of milkweed I want to grow or if I want milkweed in my garden, then I get the seed, and I cold stratify it and then I plant it out in my garden.”

Everyone who attends the workshop will receive a packet of milkweed seeds to cold stratify over the winter.