North Cornwall Township, PA

North Cornwall Township Police asking residents for leads for catalytic converter thieves

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago
North Cornwall Township Police are searching for suspects who stole a catalytic converter from a box truck Aug. 5.

A suspect entered the rear lot of Miller and Bixler Auto on Cumberland Street in North Cornwall Township, according to officials. The suspect then cut off a catalytic converter from a company box truck.

"The suspect was dropped off and picked up by the pictured vehicle that parked across the street at the time of the theft, appearing to be a lookout," officials said in the press release.

The suspect vehicle appears to be an early 2000s Toyota Camry or possibly a Corolla.

At the time of the theft, the vehicle was missing its front passenger hubcap and appears to have some paint damage on the roof and hood.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle's exhaust system that converts harmful engine exhaust into less toxic pollutants. Convertors use platinum, palladium and rhodium to aid in the chemical reaction process, the prices of which have risen over the last several years.

At State Farm, the number of claims and payouts have also skyrocketed in recent years.

More than 32,000 catalytic converter thefts were reported nationally in 2021, compared to the 2,535 thefts reported in 2019, according to State Farm.

Over the past month, police in Dauphin, Cumberland, Centre, Northampton and Lehigh counties have reported a rise in these thefts.

Anyone that can identify the suspects or vehicle or with similar incidents should contact Officer Jablonski, North Cornwall Twp Police Department at 717-274-0464 or cjablonski@nctown.org and reference incident number NC-22-1320

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

