ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Which Newport County beaches were closed to swimming the most in 2022? Here's a look.

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XxmG_0hmkN6eQ00

Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer and with it, the state no longer tests water quality at beaches.

With children back in school and the beaches less crowded, now is a good opportunity to see which Newport County locations were closed to swimming most often during the 2022 beach season because of high bacteria levels.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, there were a total of 20 days lost to beach closures in 2022 across Newport County.

Of that total, the Surfer's End of Sachuest Beach in Middletown was closed the most with seven days, including a stretch of five straight days beginning July 22.

Past problems:Surfer's End beach finally opens

The remaining closures are:

Easton's Beach: four days

Gooseberry Beach: three days

Who's No. 1?:The good and the bad of Newport County's 8 best beaches according to Yelp

Third Beach: two days

Sandy Beach: two days

Fogland Beach: one day

Hazards Beach: one day

What causes the Rhode Island Department of Health to close a beach?

According to DOH, "the concentration of Enterocci bacteria in beach water samples is measured in cfu/100ml (colony forming units per 100 milliliters). Beach closures are based on exceedances of more than 60 cfu/100 ml in saltwater and in freshwater."

Too folkin’ hot:How heat affects the experience at Newport’s summer music festivals

Across the state, DOH reported a total of 165 days lost for beaches, though the highest totals came from freshwater sites. Camp Canonicus in Exeter led the way with 21 days lost to closure.

The 165 closure days also represented the highest number since 2009, when 260 days were lost to closed beaches. The number of days closed to swimming at state beaches has varied during the past years to include 98 in 2021; 51 in 2020; 157 in 2019; 135 in 2018; and 101 in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
hobokengirl.com

A Weekend Getaway Guide to Westerly, Rhode Island

For many New Jersey residents, the summer months mean weekend trips to the Jersey Shore, where they can soak up the sun and enjoy the quaint small shore towns that line the Jersey coast. However, when looking to avoid the crowded beaches and Turnpike traffic, there’s another option for Jersey beachgoers: Rhode Island — and there’s nothing better than a trip up north in September, when the weather is cooling and the crowds are truly dwindling. The smallest state is home to some of the northeast’s best beaches and the crowd tends to be a fraction of the size. While Newport and Providence are the Rhode Island towns that typically come to mind, there is a small beach town right on the border of Connecticut called Westerly, which is about a 3-hour drive from Hoboken. The town has beautiful beaches, a historic downtown district for shopping, bars and restaurants right on the water, and family-friendly activities for all ages. If you are looking for a new spot for your next weekend getaway before the weather gets too cold, check out Westerly and all the fun things it has to offer. Read on for all the must-do activities in Westerly, Rhode Island.
WESTERLY, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Harbor Walk: A Newport Treasure

The Newport Harbor Walk is divided into two sections. Harbor Walk North starts along Washington Street in the historic Point section of the city, while Harbor Walk South stretches two miles from the tip of Long Wharf to the end of King Park, where the statue of Gen. Rochambeau is located.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse

Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
BRISTOL, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exeter, RI
County
Newport County, RI
City
Middletown, RI
Newport County, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
newportthisweek.com

“Where is it?”

Can you guess which building is still standing? It shouldn’t be too difficult to identify in this Clarence Stanhope photo. One building is in the same use as pictured here. The building to the left with the awning was the Coggeshall Market, and in front of the colonial building are express wagons. There were over 20 express companies in Newport in 1900.
NEWPORT, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Forecast- September 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a busy holiday weekend on the water, with a good pile of fluke, scup, and sea bass to keep the rods bent. The fluke bite has been a bit tougher overall, as the water remains warm, but there are still some nice doormats around, along with plenty of keeper sea bass and scup. Captain Frank was also able to get out and do some searching in deeper water, and he was rewarded with a few nice keeper cod to 10-pounds and some large sea bass. Entering this weekend, the fleet will just be running full day trips, so be sure to check their website for the schedule specifics.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Swimming#The Beaches#Labor Day#Travel Destinations#Yelp Third Beach#Doh#Enterocci
newportthisweek.com

Be Our Guest: Newport Mansions free admission for Newport County residents

NEWPORT, R.I. – Residents of Newport County are invited to enjoy free admission to open Preservation Society properties on Saturday, September 10, and Sunday, September 11. This offer includes residents of Jamestown, Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton. Free admission is also extended to personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family and students of Salve Regina University. Proof of residence or Naval Station or student ID is required.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: This RI Governor Dined Next to Queen Elizabeth II Aboard Royal Yacht

In 1976, Rhode Island Governor Phil Noel welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to the state as part of America's Bicentennial celebration. In an interview with GoLocalProv, Noel said that not only did he receive the Queen at Hillsgrove Airport in Warwick — but that in telling her jokes in the car to official events in Newport, he clearly courted her favor.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months

With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
TIVERTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announces a top Warwick Neck sale

Warwick, RI (September 7, 2022) – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the waterfront home at 152 Beacon Avenue has sold for $2,800,000. Leza Williamson, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Pat Murphy of Residential Properties, Ltd. represented the buyer.
WARWICK, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy