ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

A movie filmed in Newport last year was just released. Here's what you need to know.

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pp7DU_0hmkN4sy00

NEWPORT — The City-by-the-Sea is back on the big screen.

Diane Kruger, Hank Azaria and Ray Nicholson star in "Out of the Blue," which was partially filmed in Newport and the surrounding area in September 2021. The romance thriller written and directed by Neil LaBute was released on Aug. 26.

Of course, this isn't the only film shot in Newport to be released this year. "Hocus Pocus 2," starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy and filmed largely on Washington Square, is set to debut on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Here's what you need to know about "Out of the Blue":

What is 'Out of the Blue' about and how can you see it?

According to IMDB.com, Connor Bates (played by Nicholson) is trying to put his life back together after being released from prison on an assault charge. He works in a library and spends his free time running and swimming.

Bates crosses paths with Marilyn Chambers (played by Kruger), the wife of a wealthy businessman. Chambers and Bates become involved in a passionate relationship that quickly escalates into idle talk about her husband's murder.

Lights, camera, action:Check out these movies shot in Newport, Rhode Island

The running time is 1 hour, 44 minutes and it is rated R. It can be viewed on various streaming services.

Who are the actors?

Kruger is best known for her role as Abigail Chase in the "National Treasure" franchise. She's also appeared in the Quintin Tarantino film "Inglourious Basterds" and starred alongside Liam Neeson in "Unknown."

Azaria's career began in 1987, appearing in films "Pretty Woman" and "Birdcage," though he's best known for voicing several characters (Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Comic Book Guy) on the long-running animated series "The Simpsons."

Settle the score:When Hollywood came calling, this Newport musician was ready with his conch shell

Nicholson, the son of Academy Award winner Jack Nicholson, appears in "The Benchwarmers," "Licorice Pizza" and "The Outsider." He also has three credits that are in post-production.

Why was Newport chosen as a filming location?

Filming crews set up throughout the state and shot scenes at Simpatico restaurant (now called Beech) in Jamestown, as well as Newport Shipyard and Goat Island in Newport.

“I think we've hit every city in Rhode Island,” Tara Craig, a producer of the film, told The Daily News in September. "When you see the movie, there's a lot of wealth and beautiful scenery, and Newport is that. That was one of the key reasons why we came here.”

What are the critics saying?

The reviews aren't too good. According to the website rottentomatoes.com, "Out of the Blue" has a positivity rating of just 17% among critics and 29% among audience members.

Throwback:Newport finds a bigger role as 'The Gilded Age' comes to life in season 2

"A great femme fatale can elevate any noir, but the talented Kruger isn’t given much to work with here," Geoff Berkshire wrote for the Los Angeles Times.

"A last-minute twist comes too late to rescue the plot; Connor, sadly, was always beyond saving," Jeannette Catsoulis wrote for the New York Times.

Martin Carr at wegotthiscovered.com cast the film in a positive light in his review: "This film noir from the mind of Neil LaBute is a simmering potboiler with shades of thriller thrown in. Ray Nicholson and Diane Kruger work wonders within this well-crafted concept, joining their writer-director in resurrecting an aging genre."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportthisweek.com

“Where is it?”

Can you guess which building is still standing? It shouldn’t be too difficult to identify in this Clarence Stanhope photo. One building is in the same use as pictured here. The building to the left with the awning was the Coggeshall Market, and in front of the colonial building are express wagons. There were over 20 express companies in Newport in 1900.
NEWPORT, RI
iheart.com

Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies

(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Entertainment
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
johnstonsunrise.net

Secret to Johnston woman's longevity: ‘Don’t give a damn!’

The year was 1922 … the price of gas was just 21 cents a gallon and an automobile could be purchased for between $1,100 to $2,000. It was a year that many prolific women were born: Judy Garland, Doris Day, Betty White, Ava Gardner, Bea Arthur, Cyd Charisse and Johnston’s own Joan Margaret Osterhout Ruberg.
JOHNSTON, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI

Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Kathy Najimy
Person
Marilyn Chambers
sailmagazine.com

Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Celebrates a Legacy of Caring for and about Classic Yachts

Now in its 43rd year, the Newport Classic Yacht Regatta presented by the International Yacht Restoration School (IYRS) brings together sailors who understand, support, and appreciate the beauty and power of historic sailing yachts. Whether they are racing in the Vintage class against yachts like the L. Francis Herreshoff Ticonderoga or the Crocker's, Concordias and 12-Metres, seeing these beautiful vessels on the starting line, the purpose feels the same.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)

Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Movies#Need To Know#What You Need
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
rimonthly.com

Bristol PorchFest 2022 Returns This September

Many people walk through quaint, historic towns like Bristol to admire the old houses that serve as relics from another time, but what if there was live music to liven it up a bit? Local nonprofit Arts in Common provides the community with the opportunity to experience great music from local bands in Bristol’s beautiful historic district. PorchFest is a free music festival held on nine front porches of residents on High Street in downtown Bristol. On Sunday, September 18 from 3–6 p.m. (rain date September 25), walk down the street and explore what eighteen of the state’s local bands have to offer.
BRISTOL, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
FUN 107

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford Under New Ownership After 30 Years

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford has been a staple in the area for almost 30 years. Now it's starting a new chapter with a new owner. Andrew Dillon mentioned a while back that he was just about ready to retire from the County Street business. Melissa Cormier, an employee who had been working at the restaurant for a year, thought Dillon was kidding, but she sent the owner a text later that day to be sure.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy