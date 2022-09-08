ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

A $26.5 million price tag: Why this Palm Beach condo is the pricest one ever listed on the island

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

So what justifies the — gulp! — $26.5 million price tag of a just-listed beachfront condominium at the Leverett House in Palm Beach ? The apartment, to be sold with a poolside cabana, now holds the record as the priciest condo ever listed in town.

In all, the condo has 5,076 square feet of interior space and a 1,300 square-foot wraparound balcony. It was home for years to the late Joy Wolf and her late husband, Erving.

Here are just a few of the many remarkable details that sent the price of the four-bedroom condo soaring.

Sold in the Leverett House: Rare-to-market Palm Beach seaside condo sets a building record. But for how much?

Adrien Arpel buys in the Leverett House: Seaside condo in the Leverett House rings $9.41 million; sellers built new home

The interiors are by Maya Lin, who designed Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WeNin_0hmkN1En00

Maya Lin, a designer and sculptor, also happens to have been married to Daniel Wolf, the late son of the couple who bought the apartment for $6 million in 2000.

Lin took one look at the walls that divided the main living area but blocked the jaw-dropping ocean views and thought: These gotta go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FhlN_0hmkN1En00

“The apartment when we first saw it had potentially wonderful views to the water but was partitioned off by a more traditional separation of formal rooms,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

Read more ... about the condo renovation here.

Previous asking-price record: At $21.75 million, Breakers Row condo's price tag raises the bar in Palm Beach

What interior style did the designer choose for the Palm Beach condo?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeGQS_0hmkN1En00

Lin decorated the interiors with a mix of contemporary furnishings and high-end materials. Corcoran Group real estate agent Dana Koch, who holds the listing with his mother, Paulette Koch, told the Palm Beach Daily News that those who have toured the apartment have been awed, not just by the ocean right outside the windows but by the décor.

“It’s a beautiful, clean, contemporary look,” he said.

Read more ... about Maya Lin's design here.

Piece by piece by piece: Seven years, $450 million: How billionaire Ken Griffin created Palm Beach's largest estate

What design feature sets the Palm Beach building apart from others?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eN6R8_0hmkN1En00

The penthouse is on the top-floor of the four-story midrise, with a wall of windows and glass doors that runs the entire width of the building’s ocean side. And talk about rare: The condo is one of only three condos in the six-unit building with that gasp-at-the-ocean arrangement.

As a result, Dana Koch said, “the views are wide open and panoramic.”

Read more ... about the Leverett House here.

Limbaugh estate gets big price tag: Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach mansion asking between $150 million and $175 million, sources confirm

Where’s the Palm Beach coastal road? Not here, that's for sure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbqVQ_0hmkN1En00

Few condos in the heart of Palm Beach – as opposed to the buildings on so-called “Condo Row” several miles to the south – sit directly on the beach.

That’s because most of the other in-town condos are separated from shore by South Ocean Boulevard. But in the condo at the Leverett House, the beach is immediately accessible – and nothing blocks or detracts from the views.

Read more ... about the Leverett House's beach site here.

Breakfast at Tiffany's? Unfinished condo in Tiffany Building on Worth Ave. brings $15.5M in Palm Beach

This Palm Beach condo is state-of-the-art, in more ways than one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pu33C_0hmkN1En00

The Wolfs, who owned the apartment, were major collectors of American art. They even endowed a gallery for American works at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Yet even with all the glass windows and doors, their apartment was well suited for displaying parts of their collection.

Read more ... about why the condo is an art collector's dream here.

Just listed: Estate near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach lists at $62.9 million, offers dramatic ocean views

*

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com, call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: A $26.5 million price tag: Why this Palm Beach condo is the pricest one ever listed on the island

