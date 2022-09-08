ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

By Eddie Ritz, Palm Beach Post
 5 days ago

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures.

In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as intermediate priority and 327 violations as basic priority.

>> INTERACTIVE: Explore all restaurant inspections in Palm Beach County.

Twenty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County violated pest standards. Inspectors found 33 restaurants did not follow good handwashing and hygienic practices. The department also handed out 89 violations in the county for food protection and cross-contamination.

Inspectors in Palm Beach County found 70 restaurants with two or more high-priority violations and 64 restaurants with five or more total violations.

Palm Beach County restaurants temporarily closed:

Boca Raton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06upeL_0hmkN0M400

  • Copperfish Kitchen , 5250 Town Center Circle #143, was closed Aug. 30 after inspectors reported three high-priority violations and one intermediate-priority violation. The restaurant made the necessary corrections and reopened the next day.
  • Stoners Pizza Joint , 146 NW 20th St., was closed Sept. 1 after inspectors reported one high-priority violation. The restaurant made the necessary corrections and reopened the next day.

Wellington

  • V W Cafe , 2540 Village Walk Circle, was closed Aug. 30 after inspectors reported seven high-priority violations, five intermediate-priority violations and one basic violation. The manager said they had fixed all the violations within a few hours and opened the next day.

Perfect inspections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAmWZ_0hmkN0M400

Boca Raton

Boynton Beach

Delray Beach

Jupiter

Lake Worth Beach

Palm Beach

Palm Beach Gardens

Royal Palm Beach

Inspections are reported through the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, which says each inspection is a snapshot and restaurants could have more or fewer violations on other days. High-priority violations are those that could cause food poisoning or injury, such as problems with cooking, cooling and handwashing. Intermediate violations are those that could lead to risk factors that could contribute to food poisoning or injury, such as problems with personnel training. Basic violations are those that violate best practices.

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

IN THIS ARTICLE
