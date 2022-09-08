ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

High-speed chase down Florida's Turnpike ends in fatal crash, felony charges for driver

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
DELRAY BEACH — A 34-year-old Central Florida man is facing criminal charges after authorities alleged he caused a fatal crash while attempting to flee a traffic stop at high speed.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Theo James of Wildwood following a crash Sunday on eastbound Atlantic Avenue in suburban Delray Beach. He faces charges that include vehicular homicide, fleeing or eluding police resulting in serious injury or death and driving with a suspended license causing serious injury or death.

FHP did not identify the person who died in the wreck beyond saying it was the driver of a Mini Cooper struck by James' Nissan Maxima near Florida's Turnpike and that the driver died at the scene.

James was released from a hospital Monday and made his first appearance before a judge Tuesday. Circuit Judge Sarah Willis set his bail at $125,000, court records show.

Palm Beach County Jail records showed that he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon. The county Public Defender's Office represented James at the hearing. As a matter of policy, it does not comment on open cases.

According to an FHP arrest report, the fatal crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. when investigators say James ran a red light at Atlantic and East Tranquility Lake Drive, crashing into the Mini Cooper as it made a left turn.

The report said James was driving the Maxima south on Florida's Turnpike when an FHP trooper recorded the vehicle traveling at 107 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper attempted to pull the Nissan over but James fled, exiting the turnpike and driving east on Atlantic, the report said.

James approached the intersection dividing the turnpike's northbound entrance and East Tranquility Lake and ran a red light, crashing into the Mini Cooper Clubman that was turning onto East Tranquility Lake from westbound Atlantic.

The trooper who followed James down the turnpike witnessed the crash, checked both vehicles and saw no signs of life from the Mini Cooper's driver. The trooper returned to James' vehicle and noticed him reaching for something under his seat, according to the report.

The trooper reportedly ordered James to show his hands, then removed him the vehicle. James scuffled with the trooper as he tried to run away, the report said.

James and two of his passengers received treatment at Delray Medical Center.

James had a warrant for his arrest in an aggravated assault case from Sumter County, investigators said

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

