ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

SEC picks: Tennessee Vols will have big-play chances. Can they capitalize? | Adams

By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bONo_0hmkMykq00

If Tennessee beats Pittsburgh on Saturday, it’s virtually assured of a 3-0 start for only the second time since 2004.

That tells us a couple of things: second-year coach Josh Heupel’s revitalization of UT football is ahead of schedule, and the Vols haven’t exactly flourished during the past 18 years.

Former coach Butch Jones won his first six games to open the 2016 season. Before that, Phillip Fulmer was the last Tennessee coach to begin a season 3-0 (in 2004).

I realize Game 3 has yet to be played. But let’s face it: beating Akron was a foregone conclusion as soon as the game was scheduled.

Beating Pittsburgh will be more challenging.

Tennessee 41, Pittsburgh 34: Forget the adage: Games are won in the trenches, a reference to the line play that Jones characterized as a "fist fight in a phone booth." That has become outdated in this high-scoring era of up-tempo, spread offenses.

Otherwise, the Panthers likely would prevail Saturday at home since they’re probably better fortified in both offensive and defensive lines.

However, Tennessee can stretch a defense thin and wear it out with a pace few teams can match.

Pittsburgh's hard-charging defense can create big plays for itself and its opponent. The Vols will need to capitalize.

Alabama 45, Texas 23: The impossibility of a Nick Saban assistant beating a Saban-coached team is no longer in play. Texas A&M under coach Jimbo Fisher was the first (last October), and Georgia coach Kirby Smart did so in the national championship game.

Don’t expect that to become a trend. Just because Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ran Saban’s offense with flair and efficiency two years ago doesn’t mean he can run an offense against Alabama's defense.

Arkansas 37, South Carolina 27: The Razorbacks and Gamecocks will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their SEC membership with a far better game than they played in 1992.

Arkansas won its SEC debut over the Gamecocks 45-7. That was the second of five consecutive South Carolina losses to open the 1992 season.

The 1992 Razorbacks didn’t do much better. They lost four of their first five games, including the season opener to The Citadel.

Florida 30, Kentucky 27: Mark Stoops, who is in his 10th year as the Wildcats coach, has stabilized a once troubled program.

Since Kentucky hired Stoops after the 2012 season, Florida has had four coaches – Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain, Dan Mullen and now first-year coach Billy Napier.

Mississippi State 34, Arizona 31: Am I the only one who has trouble distinguishing Arizona from Arizona State?

The biggest difference between the schools: Arizona State has descended into mediocrity, and Arizona has descended into something much worse.

Another difference: Arizona State is coached by Herman Edwards, who was once a television regular; Arizona is coached by Jedd Fisch, who is readily recognized by most family members.

Kansas State 37, Missouri 24: Obviously, the Tigers meant to resume their series with Kansas, not Kansas State. But good administrators are hard to find these days.

As a result, Missouri will play Kansas State, which won eight games last season and is expected to contend for the Big 12 championship. Kansas went 2-10 last season and is a runaway pick to finish last in its conference.

Wake Forest 34, Vanderbilt 27: Anyone who takes the Commodores’ 2-0 record as proof they will win a conference game is new to SEC football. Not even Kentucky would stoop to playing Elon, and Hawaii’s defense seemingly was manned by players who were unacquainted prior to kickoff.

Georgia 59, Samford 7: The “Battle of the Bulldogs” (Yes, Samford is called that, too) has almost as good a ring as “Samford playing at Sanford Stadium.” I’m just glad I’m not covering the game, because I probably would call it “Samford Stadium.”

Wonder how Uga feels about beating up on less fortunate Bulldogs?

LSU 45, Southern 7: The “Battle of Baton Rouge” (my words, not anyone else’s) will be well received by anybody who advocates spending locally. Rather than pay big bucks for a sure win from a school in some far-flung state, the civic-minded Tigers have opted to bolster their record and the local economy at the same time.

Auburn 31, San Jose State 13: A Mountain West opponent should bring back wonderful memories for Bryan Harsin, who won 69 of 88 games as Boise State’s coach. After one tumultuous season at Auburn, Harsin probably would crawl back to a head-coaching job in the Pacific Northwest.

Texas A&M 38, Appalachian State 17: The Mountaineers' near upset of North Carolina in a 63-61 loss should have the Aggies on high alert. But Appalachian State will discover quickly Texas A&M takes defense a little more seriously than the Tar Heels do.

Ole Miss 45, Central Arkansas 10: On first glance, I got my “Centrals” confused and thought the Rebels were playing Central Florida. That would be an appealing matchup.

This won’t be.

Record: 12-2 (.857), 8-3 (.727) against the spread.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Landed A Big Transfer On Thursday

Deion Sanders is bringing a former SEC recruit to Jackson State next season. Per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, linebacker King Mwikuta has transferred to the FCS program. He'll join the Tigers as a fifth-year senior in 2023. A four-star recruit from the class of 2019, Mwikuta began his collegiate...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Hawaii State
City
Adams, TN
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Alcoa drops Maryville for first time since 2018 with dominant fourth quarter

MARYVILLE — Brian Nix got his first shot at Maryville as Alcoa’s football coach Friday. Tornadoes quarterback Zach Lunsford and two-way standout Jordan Harris got their last as seniors. They all left Maryville's Jim Renfro Field as winners, making their mark in the famed Tennessee high school football rivalry. Alcoa dropped crosstown rival Maryville...
ALCOA, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
Person
Will Muschamp
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral

Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend. When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#American Football#College Football#Sec#Tennessee Vols#Akron#Texas A M
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Arkansas prediction and pick. The South Carolina Gamecocks are a notable national story in college football because of their quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who entered 2021 with the expectation that he would lead the Oklahoma Sooners […] The post College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Auburn basketball to host 7-foot, 300-pound recruit

Marietta (Ga.) Kell four-star recruit Peyton Marshall will take his first official visit to the Auburn Tigers on September 16th, he told On3. Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound center, also holds offers from Miami, Florida, Mississippi State, Illinois, Ole Miss, LSU, and others. He ranks as the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies.
AUBURN, AL
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy