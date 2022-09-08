A somber moment between the scrub and an NFL legend | Sam Venable

The only time I was ever around Len Dawson, I felt very sorry for him.

I know what you’re thinking. If the benchwarmer from Young High School had legitimate sympathy for a Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, the heavens are fraught with flying pigs, right?

Nope. This had nothing to do with football.

Instead, it was a guy-to-guy moment, one that immediately came to mind when I learned that Dawson, the former Kansas City Chiefs superstar player and broadcaster, died on Aug. 24 at age 87.

In the late 1970s and early ’80s, I had a side job at Little Pecan Island, a corporate hunting club in Southwest Louisiana. Thanks to a flexible vacation policy at the News Sentinel, I was able to take several weeks of paid leave every year, mostly in winter. On Little Pecan’s time, I wrote a book, drafted speeches for executive staff and helped entertain oil industry bigwigs, sports figures, politicians and international officers of the wetland conservation organization Ducks Unlimited. On my time, I fished for bass and hunted ducks, deer and woodcock relentlessly.

(One of my old News Sentinel bosses, shaking his head in mixed ire and envy, called this sweet deal “legal larceny.” My reply: “Yes, it is; see you in two weeks.”)

A frequent guest at Little Pecan was Preston Williams, a prominent Kansas City attorney, former DU president, and one of the nicest people I ever knew. One day in January 1979, he showed up with a friend, “Lenny.”

Their visit was designed to help his buddy continue to grieve and heal from the loss of his high school sweetheart and wife. Jackie Dawson, 42, had died six weeks earlier. (He remarried in 1985; wife Linda was by his side when he passed.)

I don’t mean to paint a picture of gloom because it wasn’t. It was a time of food, fun and fellowship. Len was delightful, as warm, witty and self-effacing as described in the myriad sports obituaries published over the last couple of weeks.

But behind all that merriment, you could tell he was suffering. Ask anyone who’s lost a spouse.

Len and Preston shared a duck blind the next morning. I’ve long-since forgotten their tally, but I’m certain it was impressive. Little Pecan’s vast marshes rarely failed to produce.

What I do remember, however, was how the mosquitoes tormented Len. Back at camp, his face was one giant red welt. He’d had enough “fun.”

Shortly before Len and Preston left, I asked him, perhaps too flippantly, “What’s worse: a defensive lineman about to take your head off, or those mosquitoes?”

He looked me square in the eye and grimaced. “I’ll take that lineman any day.”

Sam Venable’s column appears every Sunday. Contact him at sam.venable@outlook.com.