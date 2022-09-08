ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot-air balloons, dance, art and music fill coming week in Bloomington

By Connie Shakalis
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
Art, jazz, rock and movies about Black women's lives. Sounds like Bloomington in September, as events are fall-ing into place all over town. The films are free but ticketed at IU Cinema and the music is live at the Blockhouse, the Buskirk-Chumley and the Bluebird. Plus here comes the fourth annual Black y Brown arts festival.

4th annual Black y Brown Arts Festival

The Fourth Annual Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival is 1-6 p.m. Saturday in the Switchyard Park Pavilion, 601 S. Rogers St. Enjoy an arts exhibition and a performance showcase. Food trucks will offer food and drink for purchase; the exhibit is free for all ages. The Black y Brown Arts Festival showcases African, African-American, Hispanic, Latinx and Native American arts and artists reciting spoken word, performing, dancing and more. Find a list of the many performers at bloomington.in.gov/byb.

Judith Hill to sing soul at Buskirk-Chumley Theater

Singer Judith Hill's mother, a pianist from Tokyo, and her father, funk musician Robert Lee “Pee Wee” Hill, raised this musical woman of soul. Her fame soared during season 4 of NBC's The Voice. See her at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave. Reserved seats are $22.50-$31.50. For tickets, go online to https://buskirkchumley.org/event/judith_hill/ or call the box office at 812-323-3020.

Dinosaur Jr. rocks The Bluebird

"Start Choppin” is Dinosaur Jr.'s most beloved song and is more reserved than their hulkier stuff. These musicians got attention by mixing guitar "noise" with late-1980s alternative rock, and it worked. See Dinosaur Jr. at The Bluebird at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The group Dinosaur Jr. got back together in 2005, and "Sweep It into Space," is their fifth studio album since then. Catch these wild and sassy dudes for $25 at 216 N. Walnut St.

Luke Gillespie Trio comes to the Blockhouse Bar

The Luke Gillespie Trio comes to the Blockhouse Bar, 205 S. College Ave., at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Wednesday. Gillespie is a pianist and an Indiana University Jacobs School of Music jazz studies professor. He's bringing along his jazz piano trio, fellow IU Jazz Studies professors Jeremy Allen (bass) and Sean Dobbins (drums). Tickets are $10, general; $5 for students. Patrons must be 21 or older and show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

IU Cinema features 2 films about Black women

Two films are features beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at IU Cinema, 1213 E. Seventh St. First: "A Different Image," a poetic and funny film, directed by Alile Sharon Larkin. It's about a Black woman who wants to find her heritage, as she tries to flee the likely prospect of being turned into a sex object.

Then: Ayoka Chenzira directed "Alma's Rainbow," a coming-of-age drama about a trio of Black women who live in Brooklyn. Rainbow Gold (Victoria Gabrielle Platt) is a teen girl grappling with womanhood. Rainbow's mother, Alma (Kim Weston-Moran), looks askance at Rainbow's burgeoning fondness for boys. The two-film event is ticketed but free, call 812-856-2463 or stop by 1213 E. Seventh St. for tickets.

Grunwald Gallery of Art hosts "Identity: Identify"

Digital art, photography, ceramics and fashion design created by six artists are on display, starting Friday, at the Grunwald Gallery of Art, in the Fine Arts Building, 1201 E. Seventh St. The exhibition runs through Nov. 12 and was curated by Ryan Farley and organized by the Grunwald Gallery. The opening reception is Friday, with a talk at 5:30 p.m. by artist Timothy White Eagle and a performance at 6:30 p.m. by artist Bun Stout. Admission is free. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Don't forget the Kiwanis Indiana Balloon Fest

For $20 a carload, you can get a day pass into the 10th annual Kiwanis Indiana Balloon Fest at the Monroe County Fairgrounds on Thursday and Friday. The festival runs through Saturday and has hot air balloons, fireworks, skydiving shows and music. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets for seating to listen to music that begins with The Dynamics and ends with Craig Morgan. Commercial and craft vendors as well as beer, wine and food will be for sale. There are activity zones for kids and adults. No coolers, tents, umbrellas or pets are allowed.

Indiana Balloon Fest:Craig Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys ready to take the stage

The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

