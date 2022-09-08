ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Here are 6 things to do this weekend in the Evansville area

By Rayonna Burton-Jernigan, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in Evansville? Here are five things you could check out.

Friday

Victory International Film Festival

Friday and Saturday, Victory Theatre on Main Street in Evansville. Tickets are $22.50 for the opening night celebration, $15 for Saturday only, or $25 for a two-day pass

The third-annual two-day festival celebrates film and the community of Evansville and will screen 100 films from 30 countries with more than 40 filmmakers attending. For more information on the schedule of movies and buy tickets, please visit victoryiff.com .

On Saturday, films will roll out at 10:30 a.m. three different locations: Encounter Church (317 Main St.), Innovation Pointe (318 Main St.), and Old National Public Theatre (2 Main St.), EVPL Central (200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) will host a free screening of "A League of Their Own" at 1 p.m.

Screening will end by 8 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony and an after party.

Saturday

Big Zach Truck & Car Show

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vanderburgh 4-H Center. Tickets are $15 and BBQ lunch available for $5 .

The Zach Wardrip Foundation is hosting its fourth annual truck and car show where all the proceeds go toward a scholarship program for local youths pursuing degrees in vocational fields. There will be a DJ, door prizes and a silent auction. For more info visit facebook.com/ZachWardripFoundation/ .

More: There's an all-female tattoo parlor taking root on Evansville's East Side

Fun & Games in the Park

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roberts Park. Entry Fee is $30 per team .

This event will have teams of up to six people compete in fun challenges and games stationed around the park. Teams will be comprised of groups from two to six people and can be a mix of any age and ability level. Once teams complete the minimum number of challenges, they'll earn an entry card for a chance to win a team prize. Prizes are also awarded for best team name/theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSM93_0hmkMrZl00

Dog Day Downtown

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown Evansville. Free.

Bring your furry friend and come enjoy activities along Main Street between Second and Fourth streets with socially distanced events. Local vendors will be there and some activities include cuddle stations, free nail trimmings and pet massages, a "bone bar" and more.

'On the Roof' concert series

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., 212 Main St. in Evansville. Free.

The Arts Council's concert series will have a performance from Mariachi Alegre.

Sunday

Lutheran Cemetery walking tour

1 p.m., Lutheran Cemetery, 1305 St. Joseph Ave., Evansville. Free.

Local historian Karin Marie Kirsch will conduct a walking tour of the Lutheran Cemetery in honor of Benjamín Bosse, who was buried there 100 years ago. The program will begin at 1 p.m. with the dedication of a long-lost plaque that was part of the Bosse family memorabilia.

Benjamin Bosse (1874-1922) was a successful businessman who was Evansville’s mayor from 1914 to 1922. He constantly searched out ways to improve Evansville. The coliseum, Reitz and Bosse high schools, Evansville College and Bosse Field are just a few of the many projects he worked on. An active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, he served as the cemetery’s secretary-treasurer from 1895 until his death in 1922, personally caring for its landscaping.

Three other mayors of Evansville are buried in the Lutheran Cemetery: John W. Boehne (1906-1909), business partner and mentor; William H. Dress (1935-43 and 1948-49), protegee; and Edwin F. Diekmann (1949-1952), family friend. The tour will include other interesting, prominent citizens who were part of Evansville’s growth.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are 6 things to do this weekend in the Evansville area

