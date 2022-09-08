ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This lively Irish-themed pub and grill in Jacksonville has variety of menu items

By Janet Seitz
 2 days ago
Name: Mulligan’s Pub and Grill

Address: 7 W. Central Park Plaza, Jacksonville

​Phone: 217-243-5761

Website/Facebook: https://jacksonvilleil.org/mulligans, www.facebook.com/MulligansJville

Credit/debit cards accepted: Yes

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Entrée price range: $6.99-$16.99

Children’s menu: Yes

My order: My companion and I set out to visit the Jacksonville Area Museum and found a quaint Irish-themed pub and grill on the historic downtown Jacksonville Square for lunch. (History about the building and more can be discovered at the museum.) I ordered the Corned Beef and Cabbage Rolls ($8.99). They consisted of corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese wrapped in an egg roll. My companion ordered a Chicken Salad ($8.99) with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and croutons.

Likes: The lively pub features a menu with a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers and pizzas. Some of the offerings are an amusing twist to name Irish food, such as Irish Beef made with Italian seasonings or Irish Nachos. My companion enjoyed viewing the vintage sports memorabilia on the brick walls where he identified his brother in a photo. There is a discount for cash payment.

Dislikes: None, really, other than dimly lit in parts of the restaurant in part due to the brick walls and dark woodwork and floors.

What would I order next time? The Reuben ($10.99)

