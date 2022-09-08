ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Hot summer? It's only going to get worse in coming years in Evansville, report says

By Mark Wilson, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago
EVANSVILLE − Record-setting heat in the Evansville area in June had many wishing summer was over almost as quickly as it began. July brought no relief.

Next summer will bring more of the same, according to a new report that says Vanderburgh County could have 26 days of dangerous heat in 2023, when it will feel like 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more on the National Weather Service heat index. That includes five or more days in row of such heat.

The number of dangerous heat days could rise to 46 by 2053, according to First Street Foundation's analysis.

Here is how many days of dangerous heat other Indiana counties surrounding Evansville will experience next year, according to data analysis by First Street Foundation: Posey County, 27; Warrick, 25; Gibson, 25; and Spencer, 25.

Henderson and Union counties in Kentucky can expect seven days next year when the temperature "feels like" 107 degrees or hotter, according to First Street. That could more than double to 19 days in 30 years.

The report predicts an increase in the number of days with dangerously high temperatures over the next 30 years. This could be especially true for a swath of the Central United States including the Tri-State region.

For its report, First Street Foundation created a model that estimates heat risk at a local level across the United States today and 30 years into the future, creating a high-precision, climate-adjusted heat model that provides insights at a property level.

For people who want to know how climate change will directly affect them, First Street created Risk Factor where people can enter an address, ZIP code, county or city and receive a detailed analysis of their risk from heat, flooding and fire.

According to First Street's report, next year 50 counties, with over million people, are expected to experience temperatures above 125 degrees on the National Weather Services’ heat index. By 2053, people living in more than 1,000 counties will feel heat at that level.

Indiana residents will pay an estimated $383 million in air conditioning costs next summer, according to the report.

During the June heatwave, utility company CenterPoint temporarily halted electricity disconnections as Southwest Indiana residents struggled to stay cool.

Extreme heat waves have become more frequent in recent decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Weather patterns called heat domes contribute to these summer heat waves when high-pressure atmospheric conditions trap large areas of hot air over parts of the country for long periods of time.

Indiana's number of days when the temperature is 95 degrees or higher is expected to rise in coming decades, according to reports by the Purdue Climate Change Research Center, which predicts Southern Indiana could experience 38 to 51 extremely hot days by 2050. The state's average yearly temperature has increased by 1.2 degrees Fahrenheit and led to earlier springs, according to the Purdue report.

