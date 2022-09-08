ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

What to watch on Friday night in Somerset County football: Week 3 (with picks)

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 2 days ago

Berlin Brothersvalley, Conemaugh Township and Windber remained perfect through two weeks of the high school football season. The three teams are poised to continue their winning ways this week while a trio of other local teams are seeking their first win.

Here are five things to watch in Week 3 of the high school football season in Somerset County along with game picks for Friday night's games that all begin at 7 p.m.

What we learned in Week 2 Week 2 what we learned: Bevy of Somerset County football players excelling early on

Berlin visits Meyersdale in Backyard Brawl

Berlin (2-0) throttled Moshannon Valley 42-0 last Friday. It was the second-straight week the Mountaineers scored 42 points and held the opposition scoreless. Berlin incorporated a number of athletes in the offensive attack, led by quarterback Pace Prosser, who threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Meyersdale (0-1) is coming off of a bye. The Red Raiders fell to Curwensville 34-18 in Week 1. They struggled with turnovers and missed opportunities. Meyersdale's had plenty of time to prepare for the rivalry game.

Another shutout Berlin Brothersvalley hangs 42 points for 2nd straight week in mauling of Moshannon Valley

Keys to the game : Berlin needs to continue to spread the offensive wealth. Wide receiver Josiah Rock was the beneficiary last week with two catches for 81 yards and two scores. Cruz Rodriguez added 62 yards rushing and a TD. Last year, wide receiver Ryan Blubaugh torched Meyersdale for six catches, 148 yards and three receiving touchdowns, including an 81-yard TD on the first play of the game. If the Red Raiders do not double team Blubaugh, he will likely have another highlight-reel night.

Meyersdale needs to get quarterback Daulton Sellers on the move and create high-percentage throws. He was also the leading rusher on the team a season ago and will likely be again this year. The Red Raiders need to avoid turnovers and protect Sellers or the Berlin defense will have a field day.

Last year: Berlin won 27-0.

Rip's pick: Berlin 35, Meyersdale 0

Conemaugh Township continues road stretch at Claysburg

Conemaugh Township (2-0) captured an emotional 28-12 victory over Conemaugh Valley on Saturday. Quarterback Tanner Shirley threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns, playing for his grandfather John Haines, who passed away a day prior after to a battle with brain cancer.

Jon Updyke had three total touchdowns, including a 64-yard TD grab.

Emotional win Shirley, Conemaugh Township play with heavy hearts in win over Conemaugh Valley

Meanwhile, Claysburg-Kimmel (1-1) was routed by Southern Huntingdon County 48-13. Senior Cole Claycomb had a 17-yard rushing touchdown and 34-yard receiving TD from senior signal-caller Caleb Oakes, who has thrown for 311 yards in two games.

Keys to the game: In Conemaugh Township's third straight road contest, let it fly. Claysburg-Kimmel gave up 304 yards passing a week ago. Shirley has only thrown eight incompletions on the season. Both Updyke and Ethan Black should have big games as well as Kyler Mauzy.

Last year: The teams did not play.

Rip's pick: Conemaugh Township 35, Claysburg-Kimmel 12

Windber-Conemaugh Valley will be full of the run

Windber (2-0) rolled to a 64-8 victory over visiting Tussey Mountain behind John Shuster's 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Blake Klosky had 78 yards and two rushing scores while Colin Marx added 64 yards, a rushing TD and 70-yard kickoff return for a score.

Rolling Ramblers Windber trounces Tussey Mountain for 2nd straight non-conference rout

Conemaugh Valley (0-2) suffered a 28-12 setback to Conemaugh Township. Running back Eli Darr rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns. The Blue Jays tallied 232 yards on the ground.

Keys to the game: Both teams are going to load the box and try to stop the run. Windber's defense is more physical than Conemaugh Valley's. The Ramblers also have deeper backfield to showcase different looks against the Blue Jays. If Windber can force Conemaugh Valley to throw the football, the Blue Jays will be out of sorts on the road.

Last year: Windber won 44-0.

Rip's pick: Windber 42, Conemaugh Valley 8

Time for North Star to piece it together

North Star (0-2) suffered a lopsided setback to Keyser, W.Va., 56-14 last Saturday. Connor Yoder threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Cody Hause, who was voted Somerset County Football Athlete of the Week, and Garrett Tunstall each caught a TD pass. Yoder, who led the team in rushing a season ago, only has two yards on the ground this season due to the constant duress he has been under.

West Branch (1-1) bested Everett 48-28 last Friday. Junior quarterback Tyler Biggins has seven rushing touchdowns in two games. He has thrown for just 102 yards and three picks. Wyatt Schwiderske has added 270 yards on the ground.

Keys to the game: Be better defensively. After giving up 500-plus yards to Keyser, the Cougars must refocus. North Star needs to understand its assignments and stop the run. The Cougars have played from behind in both games this season. Finding some continuity on offense and someone other than Yoder to step up and take the weight off of his shoulders will be essential.

Last year: The teams did not play.

Rip's pick: North Star 28, West Branch 21

Somerset faces defending state champs

Somerset (0-2) was dusted by McCort-Carroll 50-7, last Friday at Saint Francis University. Cole Parry caught his second touchdown in as many weeks for the Golden Eagles. He has been one of the few bright spots for a youthful Somerset club.

Rough night Somerset's youth shows in lopsided setback to McCort-Carroll

Bishop Guilfoyle (1-1) topped Westmont 35-21 on Saturday at Mansion Park. Class 1A All-State quarterback Karson Kiesewetter rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns while adding 185 yards passing and a score.

Keys to the game: This is not a game Somerset circled as a winnable matchup against the defending PIAA Class 1A champs. However, Somerset does need to regroup at home. After a walloping last week against the Crushers, a game the Golden Eagles should have been a lot more competitive in, they need to bounce back and show signs of improvement. Whether that is a long scoring drive or a defensive stand, Somerset has to find something to build upon moving forward.

Last year: Bishop Guilfoyle won 45-24.

Rip's pick: Bishop Guilfoyle 42-7

Rip's picks: Last week: 5-0; Overall: 10-0

Note: WQZS 93.3 Sports will broadcast the Berlin at Meyersdale contest. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: What to watch on Friday night in Somerset County football: Week 3 (with picks)

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Altoona demolishes Mifflin County in Week 3

ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) — Altoona beat Mifflin County by a score of 38-0, improving to a 3-0 record, on Friday, Sept. 9 during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind […]
ALTOONA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report

Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Berlin, PA
City
Conemaugh Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Somerset County, PA
Education
Berlin, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
Berlin, PA
Sports
City
Somerset, PA
Somerset County, PA
Sports
County
Somerset County, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Red Raiders#Football Players#Blue Jays#Saint Francis University#American Football#Highschoolsports#Moshannon Valley
WTAJ

Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
cnsmaryland.org

Cox holds day of events in Republican friendly Allegany County

ANNAPOLIS—Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox campaigned in Allegany County Friday, speaking on local radio station WCBC’s Dave Norman Show and visiting a slew of local businesses before attending the Allegany County Republican Central Committee’s summer picnic in the afternoon. Stops on Cox’s campaign route included a...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WTAJ

One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Lake Raystown to close downstream section for repairs

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Beginning Monday, Sept 12 the area of Raystown Lake downstream of Mile Marker 1 will be closed to all boat traffic. The area will be closed to allow construction workers to safely perform underwater and surface work on portions of Raystown Dam`s mechanical equipment. This closure will ensure there is […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
ALTOONA, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy