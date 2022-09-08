ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Here are the 10 most expensive Sangamon County homes sold in August

By Royale Bonds, State Journal-Register
A Springfield home was the most expensive single-family property sold in Sangamon County in August, according to property records from the Sangamon County recorder's office and a search of multiple real estate listings.

The lakefront property with a heated five-car garage sold for $1,130,000.

Here are the 10 top-selling homes in Sangamon County for August:

1. 16 Hickory Point

SOLD PRICE: $1,130,000

COMMUNITY: Springfield

SIZE: 5,299 square feet

YEAR BUILT: 1993

DETAILS: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, on lakefront with a heated five-car garage

2. 58 N. Fox Mill Lane

SOLD PRICE: $1,100,000

COMMUNITY: Springfield

SIZE: 6,184 square feet

YEAR BUILT: N/A

DETAILS: Five bedrooms, six bathrooms, wood ceilings, master bedroom equipped with its own deck overlooking the lake.

3. 1828 Willow Bend

SOLD PRICE: $869,900

COMMUNITY: Chatham

SIZE: 5,334 square feet

YEAR BUILT: 2022

DETAILS: Five bedrooms with two-car garage, partially-finished basement

4. 5300 Whitemarsh Court

SOLD PRICE: $820,000

COMMUNITY: Springfield

SIZE: 4,950 square feet

YEAR BUILT: 2012

DETAILS: Six bedrooms, five bathrooms, ranch style, with walk-out basement, media room and wet bar

5. 9900 Old Indian Trail

SOLD PRICE: $815,000

COMMUNITY: Chatham

SIZE: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1921

DETAILS: Single-family on 6.95-acre lot.

6. 1 Lucien Point

SOLD PRICE: $810,000

COMMUNITY: Chatham

SIZE: 5,348 square feet

YEAR BUILT: 1995

DETAILS: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, stone home overlooks the water, and a detached brick and stone garage with finished space

7. 1120 Williams Blvd.

SOLD PRICE: $750,000

COMMUNITY: Springfield

SIZE: 5,226 square feet

YEAR BUILT: 1925

DETAILS: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace with limestone mantel, and a sunroom

8. 1808 Willow Bend

SOLD PRICE: $733,393

COMMUNITY: Chatham

SIZE: N/A

YEAR BUILT: N/A

DETAILS: N/A

9. 5400 Whitemarsh Court

SOLD PRICE: $711,200

COMMUNITY: Springfield

SIZE: 5,526 square feet

YEAR BUILT: 2012

DETAILS: Five bedrooms, five bathrooms, all brick and stone two-story with walk-out basement, recreational room and wet bar

10. 1916 Old Ironbridge

SOLD PRICE: $650,000

COMMUNITY: Chatham

SIZE: 2,992 square feet

YEAR BUILT: 2018

DETAILS: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms with a recreational room with a built-in bar and three-car garage

wmay.com

Springfield Man Wants To Represent Himself In Adams County Criminal Trial

A Springfield man plans to represent himself at his upcoming trial in Adams County on multiple felony charges. 36-year-old Bradley Yohn is accused of home invasion, kidnaping, criminal sexual assault, and other charges in an incident in Quincy in November of last year. Yohn had already fired one lawyer and indicated he would represent himself, then asked for another attorney to be appointed… but has now shifted gears again.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

ISP Release Identity of Man Killed in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash on IL Route 104

The Illinois State Police have released information on the crash that killed a man on Illinois Route 104 east of Jacksonville last night. According to a preliminary crash report, a 2020 Harley Davidson Glide driven by 60 year old James W. Farmer of Waverly was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 104 near GFL Environmental, formerly Buster’s Sanitation west of Ginder Road, and was being followed by 2008 Chevy Impala driven by 48 year old Aaron T. Marshall of Franklin. ISP say that for an unknown reason Farmer slowed down and stopped in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Marshall’s Impala then struck the motorcycle in the rear.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Waverly Man Dies In Car-Motorcycle Crash

A Waverly man is dead after his motorcycle was rear-ended by another vehicle on Route 104 in Morgan County Thursday night. Illinois State Police say 60-year-old James Farmer was eastbound on his motorcycle when, for an unknown reason, he slowed or stopped in the roadway. His cycle was struck by a car driven by a 48-year-old man from Franklin. Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
WAVERLY, IL
