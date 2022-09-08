ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Election 2022: Vanderburgh County sheriff candidate says he'll return churches' donations

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE — The chairman of the Vanderburgh County Republicans said his party's candidate for sheriff will return three donations from Evansville-area churches that violate campaign finance laws.

Jeff Hales, the Republican candidate for sheriff, had accepted donations from local churches between primary campaigning and the current run-up to November’s general election.

U.S. tax laws since 1954 have prohibited tax-exempt organizations “from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office,” according to the IRS website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nA379_0hmkMlWd00

Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chair Mike Duckworth told the Courier & Press he spoke to Hales on Wednesday and that Hales was not aware of the campaign finance laws. Duckworth also said there was no training on campaign finance for local candidates this year.

Following the publication of this article, Vanderburgh County Democrat Chair Cheryl Schultz reached out to the C&P and said campaign finance training was offered to all of the Democrat candidates and their treasurers in early February.

"I even produced a campaign treasurers handbook which covered a lot of these issues," she said. "Also, the campaign finance guide is readily available on the Indiana secretary of state’s website."

Hales told the Courier & Press via text message that he was not aware of the rules regarding churches and he did not approach the churches for the donations.

More election coverage: With Nick Hermann out of the picture, Vanderburgh County prosecutor candidates spar

The contributions

All three churches donated $100 to Hales.

Cornerstone Assembly of God, 3900 Kratzville Road, is listed in Hales’ campaign finance report from the primary. The donation is listed as having been accepted directly by Hales.

The other two churches, The Connection Church at 3700 Kansas Road, and Good Shepherd Assembly of God, 4330 N. Burkhardt Road, were “hole sponsors” at a golf scramble raising money for Hales' campaign on Aug. 1. That level of sponsorship was advertised by the campaign to cost $100. Those two churches also placed a "Hales for Sheriff" campaign sign on their property.

The Courier & Press reached out to the three churches and did not hear back before publication.

Candidates have to file another election campaign finance report by noon Oct. 21. The reporting period for the filing will end Oct. 14.

Hales is running against Democratic candidate Noah Robinson. The Courier & Press examined Robinson's available campaign finance report forms but found no contributions from nonprofits.

More: Large pay hikes proposed for Evansville, Vanderburgh County elected leaders

Rules for churches and campaigns

Multiple pages on the IRS website are dedicated to the topic of churches and politics. There are training sessions churches can participate in to be guided through their tax-exempt status.

Organizations with a 501(c)(3) non-profit designation are prohibited from political campaign activity. A violation may result in the organization losing its tax-exempt status, along with the levying of excise taxes.

Marjorie Hershey, who teaches political science at Indiana University, said the law exists for a reason.

“The rule was made at least as much to protect churches as to protect freedom of speech,” Hershey told the Courier & Press via email.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Election 2022: Vanderburgh County sheriff candidate says he'll return churches' donations

Comments / 2

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here

Election skepticism and harassment are on the rise across the country, but Indiana officials say they haven’t noted a difference locally. In a national survey of nearly 600 election officials released in March, the left-leaning Brennan Center for Justice found that 17% of local officials had personally experienced threats, with over half of yesses reporting […] The post Election harassment? Indiana officials say not here appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EPD Assistant Chief considering run for Evansville mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A surprising name could be entering the race to become Evansville’s mayor in 2023. The Vanderburgh County Elections Office confirms that Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith has filed to organize an exploratory committee as he considers a run for office. Smith’s filing was submitted on August 31, where documents show he […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Evansville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
Evansville, IN
Elections
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer. No bond was set. Joshua Jackson, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More security at some Tri-State schools day after threats reported

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Students at three Tri-State high schools are back home a day after online threats lead to additional school security.  It happened after an Arizona juvenile was charged for allegedly making the threat toward Mount Vernon Senior High School. Authorities say two other schools in western Kentucky were also on high alert.  inside […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Elective#Republicans#Politics Local#Election Local#The Vanderburgh County#Republican Party Chair#Democrat#C P#State
wevv.com

Evansville's mayor says city's public WiFi program has been successful

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says the city's public WiFi program has seen some success. According to the mayor, around 200 people utilize the free public service per day, with roughly 1,200 visitors using the services per month. The program, which launched in 2021, is administered by Evansville's Department of Metropolitan...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

California Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

Jasper– Julia Taylor has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of- state workers to move to Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday

The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
IRS
14news.com

Hiring struggles could link to high utility bills in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some people living in Henderson are looking for an explanation as to why their utility bills are so high. The city says it could be connected to the challenge of hiring people in the wake of COVID-19. Some long-time residents in Henderson say they’re seeing utility bill amounts unlike any they’ve seen before. The city says a potential fix to the problem could be in the works, but it may take a bit of time.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Owensboro community hosts neighborhood block party

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro neighborhood came together for a fun meet and greet with community leaders on Thursday. Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance is a community organization designed to take concerns from the residents and discuss them with city officials. Thursday’s event encouraged community members to learn more about the organization and what they do for the neighborhood.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville school giving away free gun locks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Joshua Academy in Evansville is offering gun-owning parents free gun locks. This comes after one of their students, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland, died Sunday. Officials say he found a gun in his home and died of a gunshot wound. A gun lock is a simple device that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy