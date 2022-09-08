Not much to change at Alachua County Public Schools, despite controversial new state laws

The chair of the Alachua County school board said he doesn't expect recent policy changes, made in response to controversial new state laws, will have much of an impact on school district operations.

The board considered numerous policy changes at a workshop Wednesday including those made in response to Florida House Bill 7, officially known as the Individual Freedom bill, and HB 1557, called the Parental Rights in Education bill. The board discussed how new state guidance from Tallahassee will be implemented in the district.

"I don't think that ... there's going to be any effect on the day-to-day operations of our district or the day-to-day requirements of teachers," said School Board Chair Rob Hyatt.

School board Policies: School Board set to amend policies to adhere to 'Don't Say Gay' and 'Stop WOKE' bills

Same sex parents talk affects of HB 1557: Same-sex parents living in Alachua County grapple with increase of anti-LGTBQ bills filed

ACPS 'Don't Say Gay' walkout: Alachua County students mobilize in protest of the controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill

School district attorney Francine Turney presented amended policies to board members that fall under HB 7, which has been called the Stop WOKE Act by supporters. The measure, signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, puts restrictions on classroom discussions and workforce-related training about race.

The policy states that the school board cannot — as a condition of employment, membership, certification or licensing — subject individuals to training that teaches concepts such as people being "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously" and that people should feel responsibility or guilt over past actions by members of their race.

However, Turney said that a federal judge has recently blocked this portion of the bill and the district is still waiting on guidance on how to move forward.

Moving forward, the school board will have two hearings, voting on the new policy changes in the second hearing.

"I have a lot of confidence in our school district administration that we're going to respond appropriately to the policies," Hyatt said.

HB 1557, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents and also signed into law by DeSantis, has already been implemented into the district's policies as of July. 1. The policy outlines that students in grades kindergarten through third grade are prohibited from any learning material that discusses "sexual orientation or gender identity.'"

Crystal Tessman, a member of the Alachua County Education Association, said she understands the board doesn't have much power when it comes to provisions of legislation but takes issue with some of the policies that stem from the controversial bills.

"We do take issue with House Bill 7 for its potential to sensor classroom discussion; House Bill 1557 ... which poses a threat to the mental health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community and House Bill 1467, which has the potential to ban books," Tessman said.

House Bill 1557 also requires parents to be made aware of health care services offered and allows for parents to deny or accept them. The implementation of the law led to the school district sending a message to parents on Aug. 9 stating that parents must give active consent for their child to receive care for chronic health conditions, vision screenings, dental screenings, hearing screenings and other services.

If any provisions of the law are violated, parents can take legal action.

School board members Tina Certain and Mildred Russell were absent from the workshop, and Leanetta McNealy had to leave early.

Gershon Harrell is an education reporter at The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3166, by email at Gharrell@gannett.com or on Twitter at @GershonReports .

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Not much to change at Alachua County Public Schools, despite controversial new state laws