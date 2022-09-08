ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Letters to the editor: New streetlights responsible for light pollution

By The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSRHW_0hmkMisS00

Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun.

Light pollution

I applaud Gainesville Regional Utilities’ decision to upgrade all streetlights to energy-efficient LED. However, the new lights are extremely bright and cause excess light pollution that trespasses onto property not intended to be illuminated. It is also harmful to nocturnal wildlife.

An inexpensive solution to this is a simple shield around the light bulb that blocks the harsh view of the direct light source and directs the light toward the ground, where it belongs. When I called the appropriate city department recently to request a streetlight shield for a streetlight near my home, I was surprised to hear that they had never heard of light shields.

I believe keeping our night sky dark is healthy for all and is a goal shared by most people in our community. This website has a lot more info on this topic: darksky.org.

Martin Kavanaugh, Gainesville

Beneficial program

I would like to give a big thank you to all of the people who helped make our recent GRU LEEP program requirements an easy process.

Robert Wiley and Scott from GRU were available, helpful, professional and a pleasure to work with throughout the process. The GRU energy assessment resulted in my sister and nephew acquiring a brand new Trane air conditioner system for their home. It has already proved to be beneficial! The contractor chosen from the four estimates was Comfort Temp. The Comfort Temp team worked hard all day long and did an outstanding job installing the new AC handler and unit.

For those of you in our community wondering about LEEP, it’s a program which assists low- and moderate-income customers with home improvements such as new AC systems, new insulation and water heaters in order to reduce their customer’s energy use. I would highly recommend GRU customers looking into this program to see if they qualify.

We are very appreciative of GRU and everyone involved in the LEEP program. If interested, you can find out more by visiting www.GRU.com/LEEP.

Tina Kercheval, Gainesville

Remembers POWs and MIAs

Sept. 16 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. It is a day to solemnly pause to remember and honor the commitments and sacrifices made by our nation’s prisoners of war and those who remain missing in action from all wars.

About 81,500 soldiers are still unaccounted for from all past wars. And still their families wait. There are still 1,584 MIAs from the Vietnam War, including 53 from Florida. Official U.S. intelligence indicates that Americans known to have been alive or in captivity in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam were not returned at the end of the war.

Please pause a moment on Sept. 16 to recognize America’s POWs/MIAs. Please write to your congressional representatives and senators to ensure bipartisan support for a full and accurate accounting of our MIAs. We as a nation must never forget their sacrifices and we must pledge to bring them home. We must continue to tell the story that without the service and sacrifice of American service men and women, there would not be a United States of America.

I am one of the fortunate family members who have an answer — my brother, SFC Alan L. Boyer, who wet MIA March 28, 1968 in Laos, was identified and buried in Arlington National Cemetery in June 2016, almost 48 years to the day he disappeared.

Judi Boyer Bouchard, Newberry

Educational movies

Recently, several subscribers' submitted a joint letter pointing out the profound health dangers of obesity, leading to heart disease, diabetes, sleep apnea and COVID-19. They urged readers to change their diets and exercise.

I agree. For a more insightful, educational and entertaining follow-up, I would urge those of you that truly want to lose weight, become healthier, live longer and reduce their reliance on medications, to view two movies: “The Game Changers” and “What the Health.” Both can be viewed on either Netflix or YouTube, for free.

Stuart Floyd, Gainesville

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fort White votes to change town charter

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - The council for the town of Fort White voted to change the town charter to allow the mayor to have more input in decisions. The council decided to allow the mayor to vote only when there are not enough members to reach a quorum. The...
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

Second vote to ax single-family zoning in Gainesville expected in the coming weeks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Lauren Poe is making it his mission to move forward with ending single-family zoning in the city before he exits office. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, or DEO, sent a letter to the city of Gainesville recommending staff to withdraw amending the city’s charter to allow for multi-family zoning. Mayor Poe says the city will take that into consideration.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Mega Mixer events draws young professionals to Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups from around Gainesville met up Thursday as part of a Mega Mixer. The event is meant to help bring networking opportunities for young professionals in the area. Five different groups representing young professionals from the Gainesville area all attended. Events like this offer a chance...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WILLISTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Pollution#Streetlight#Letter To The Editor#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Gainesville Beneficial#Comfor
WCJB

Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
TRENTON, FL
News4Jax.com

Youth academy in Starke makes changes to protect cadets following allegations of inappropriate behavior

STARKE, Fla. – Despite recent allegations involving employees having inappropriate relationships with cadets, the Florida Youth Challenge Academy (FLYCA) at Camp Blanding in Starke is speaking out about its programming, success rates and the changes management made to better protect teen cadets. The investigation into inappropriate behavior involving an...
STARKE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Independent Florida Alligator

Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit

A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Road safety improvements in Alachua County

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to begin working on U.S 41 (State Road 45) this week. Some of the improvements are milling, resurfacing, lighting, and highway signage. FDOT says they also plan to add a right turning lane at Oak View Middle School onto Southwest 15th Avenue in...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

UF students report being shot with BB gun near campus

Out of the corner of his eye, Fernando Ocon saw a small, beige sedan while he was walking home Aug. 30 through the UF Innovation District between downtown Gainesville and UF campus. Soon, the car stopped right next to him, a man inside the car rolled down his window and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
TRAVEL
WCJB

Teen arrested after hitting school employee in Chiefland

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenager in Levy County faces criminal charges after a fight at Chiefland Middle-High School. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old male student for battery on a school employee. Deputies say the teen was fighting another student when school officials got between them. They say the...
CHIEFLAND, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson man dies in Chiefland collision

A Bronson man died on Tuesday morning when a truck pulled out in front of his vehicle on US 27 in Chiefland. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 61-year-old High Springs man driving a Freightliner box truck northbound on County Road 345 at 11:30 a.m. when he pulled out onto US 27 in front of a Buick SUV. A 71-year-old Bronson man was driving the SUV northbound on US 27 and collided with the Freightliner.
CHIEFLAND, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy