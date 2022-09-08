ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

From classic rock to top country, beach music keep going strong into shoulder season

By Roger Hillis
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

While the Labor Day weekend is now in the rearview mirror, Delmarva’s live music attractions are still going strong. We’ve officially entered the shoulder season — and as most beach locals and visitors are aware, the last day of summer won’t be here until Sept. 21.

In Selbyville, the seasonal Freeman Arts Pavilion has one of its biggest weekends of the 2022 season on tap this week. The music kicks off Friday, Sept. 9, with a performance by country star Brett Young. He will take the stage following a 7 p.m. opening set by Matt Ferranti. The front section is sold out, but tickets remain in the other four sections priced from $39 to $69.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Freeman will present an evening with the iconic singer-guitarist John Fogerty, who was inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame  in 1993 as a member of Creedence Clearwater Revival.  In addition to solo hits such as “Centerfield” and “Old Man Down the Road,” Fogerty’s current tour also features a sizable helping of Creedence classics.

As with Young’s concert the previous evening, tickets in the front section are sold out, but remain in the other areas at prices ranging from $69 to $129 depending on where you want to sit.

Note that both of this coming weekend’s outdoor Freeman concerts will feature a mix of fixed seats in the front and general admission “bring your own chair” sections toward the back. Both artists are also offering pricier VIP packages for their more hardcore fans, which include perks such as exclusive merchandise items and collectibles.

In Dewey Beach, the Bottle & Cork is also going strong through the month of September. Canadian country songstress Tenille Arts will play a free concert at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. As mentioned in this column last week, the nightclub is billing the show as a “customer appreciation event” for the fans who have turned out to support various country artists all summer.

Looking ahead to next week, the Cork will present local KISS tribute act Rock Bottom at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 ($20). Rock Bottom’s founder, drummer Skip Dixon, has led his makeup-clad group through several decades of lineup changes and high-energy shows — much like the real KISS, which is in the midst of a worldwide farewell tour.

Taking a cue from their idols, the members of Rock Bottom announced last year that 2022 (which has already included a sold-out concert at Sussex County’s Milton Theatre) would also be their swan song.

Friday’s Dewey gig will be their second-to-last performance. They will hang up their high-healed platforms next month following one last appearance at the Avalon Theatre in Easton at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 ($25).

In Ocean City, motorcycle enthusiasts and music fans are gearing up for next week’s OC Bikefest event at the Inlet. Hard-rock favorite KIX will play its annual kickoff concert at 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14. I saw KIX rock Dewey’s Bottle & Cork earlier this summer, and they are better than ever in my humble opinion.

The gates in OC will open at 4 p.m., with opening act Jasmine Caine playing a lengthy warmup set at 5:30 p.m. We’ll have details in next week’s column about more of the events at OC Bikefest, which will continue through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Email Roger Hillis at rogerhillis@gmail.com

FALL IN OC: Ocean City restaurants, bars tapped for fall crowds — with chaser of anxiety

VACATION TIPS: A to Z guide to Eastern Shore lingo. Talk like a local on your Ocean City vacation

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: From classic rock to top country, beach music keep going strong into shoulder season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Funsters bring concerts by canal to a rocking close

The place to be Thursday nights this summer was Lewes Canalfront Park. The park’s friends group sponsored a series of Concerts by the Canal culminating with a performance by The Funsters, a favorite of locals, drawing the largest crowd of the season. That’s nothing new to The Funsters, who...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Check your equipment before fall fishing

For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
LEWES, DE
oceancity.com

Enjoy this beach day, but take care

Following the warm and sunny Labor Day Weekend, we’ve had a week of slightly damp and windy weather, but today the sun came out and we had blue skies smiling at us once again. However, due to Hurricane Earl out in the open Atlantic, ocean swells are evident all along the East Coast today and will still be around this weekend, with an increased the threat of rip currents. So take care if you are on the beach and always swim near a life guard. Here are some photos taken today around 118th Street, showing blue skies, people out enjoying the beautiful Ocean City beach, and the powerful waves.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Selbyville, DE
Entertainment
City
Selbyville, DE
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
Ocean City, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Ocean City, MD
Entertainment
oceancity.com

OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events

Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer

The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
rehobothfoodie.com

Square 1 OUT, 2nd Block IN

The short-lived Square One restaurant at 10 N. 1st St. (Canyon's/Twigs/Plumb Loco/Dos Locos/Lily Thai/Square 1) will soon become a part of the newly formed 2nd Block Hospitality Management organization, joining Aqua Grill, The Pines and Drift all on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. There is no firm decision as per a name, but we WILL keep you posted!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Beach Plaza Hotel Auction To Benefit OC Museum Society

OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
John Fogerty
Cape Gazette

CAMP Rehoboth’s Sundance weekend returns

CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival and Sundance returned to. Rehoboth Beach Convention Center Labor Day weekend, when hundreds of partygoers enjoyed fun, food, comedy and dancing to raise funds for CAMP Rehoboth’s essential health, wellness, arts and advocacy programming. The weekend event started Sept. 3, with a silent and live auction, and a performance by Emmy-winning comic Judy Gold. Sunday night’s Sundance featured dancing to legendary Studio 54, Palladium and The Saint DJ Robbie Leslie at Sundance Disco Twilight. The night concluded with remixer and producer DJ James Anthony.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Football season could be a plus for the restaurant industry

DELMARVA–With that Fall weather creeping back in, it’s also a sign of football returning, which is a plus for the restaurant industry as they see customers come in to chow down and watch the show. It’s a financial boost as some restaurants are still feeling the strain from...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

The Bone stays in Laurel for another year

LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
LAUREL, DE
Cape Gazette

Johnnie Walker Beach celebration set Sept. 10

Following an extensive search by the Johnnie Walker Foundation, Lewes African American Heritage Commission and others, a picture of the legendary Johnnie Walker was found, paving the way for a historic event. Local leaders will come together Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 Georgia Ave. in Lewes to honor a man...
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Beach Music#Entertain#Linus Music#Classic Rock#Rock Bottom#Live Music#Freeman Arts Pavilion
phillyvoice.com

Father drowns, son rescued at unguarded Ocean City beach

A Lackawanna County man died Thursday in Ocean City after he and his son were pulled from the ocean along a beach near 12th Street, officials said. There were no lifeguards working at the beach. Shawn Reilly, 56, of Thornhurst, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when the two men...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Classic Beach Home Just Listed in Downtown Bethany

Classic beach home with contemporary architectural design located on a highly desirable street in downtown Bethany Beach. Only two blocks from the beach! A welcoming front deck and an open floor plan provides plenty of space for large gatherings. Featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious front sunroom, living room with a gas-burning fireplace and an open kitchen/dining room design, ideal for entertaining. Every room offers large beautiful Anderson windows and doors providing an abundance of natural light. A spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, bamboo flooring and a fireplace provides numerous design options. Direct access to an expansive rear deck presents a peaceful and private setting. The large loft area offers double closets and room to sleep six. A wide rear staircase and high-quality chair-lift, provide easy access to and from a conditioned two car garage. Parking for up to 8 vehicles, a fully fenced in yard and outside shower. Offered fully furnished. Never rented but has excellent potential to rent. Rental projections and floor plans available upon request. Bethany Beach has outstanding entertainment, life guarded beaches, and a variety of shops and restaurants. All these wonderful features and location make this property the perfect beach home!
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Wbaltv.com

Retired Tommy Hilfiger CEO to auction 1,000-acre Eastern Shore hunting estate

VIENNA, Md. — Former Tommy Hilfiger CEO Edwin Lewis' rural, yet upscale, Eastern Shore duck hunting lodge and equestrian retreat has hit the auction block. Lewis's 1,000-acre Stream Mill Farm on the Nanticoke River in Vienna will seek bidders starting Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. in an online and in-person auction at the site.
VIENNA, MD
The Dispatch

Council Eases Boardwalk Bike Rules For Oceans Calling, Sunfest

OCEAN CITY – Bicycles will be allowed on the Boardwalk throughout the entirety of the upcoming Ocean’s Calling concert series and during a later Sunfest this year after resort officials approved the changes this week. The inaugural Oceans Calling three-day music festival featuring several top performers is set...
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WMDT.com

OCBP receives check from Swim Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Beach Patrol recently received a $2,250 check from Swim Ocean City. It was given for the Beach Patrol’s outstanding work during the 2022 Ocean Games. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Summer House to be sold

Summer House, a favorite of downtown Rehoboth Beach for more than 40 years, is set to be sold. The sale is expected to be finalized by mid-September. The buyer is Regan Derrickson, owner of Nalu in Rehoboth and Dewey Beach, who is purchasing it from a group of owners that included Big Fish owner Eric Sugrue and former Rehoboth Mayor Paul Kuhns.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Berlin's Small Town Throwdown this Saturday

It’s going to be a certifiable hootenanny on the streets of Berlin with the fifth installment of the Small Town Throw Down on Saturday. The Nashville-themed, country music festival, which started in 2017, will feature musical artists Red Dirt Revolution and the Lauren Calve Band. Admission is free for all ages.
BERLIN, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

4K+
Followers
866
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy