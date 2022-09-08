ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redesign existing buildings in Gainesville to create vibrant urban housing

By Kim Tanzer
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
In December 2016, the University of Florida board of trustees endorsed the university’s Strategic Development Plan, focused in part on the university’s relationship with the city.

The trustees believed that the city itself is key in recruiting and retaining exceptional faculty and staff, and that appealing living options are crucial. As a former UF trustee and faculty member, and a recently returned dean with experience recruiting from across the globe, I was among those UF consulted. I recently reread the university’s report, and I believe its recommendations are sound.

The plan had four initiatives, including “Strong Neighborhoods.” It recommended “the university and city collaborate to preserve historic neighborhoods, creating a diverse housing stock and improving amenities while defending them from gentrification.”

Looking back, it seems Gainesville turned upside-down after 2016: Rather than mandating the recommended maximum of six-story buildings downtown and along transportation corridors, Gainesville has nearly doubled the allowable heights. Whereas the UF plan steadfastly preserved neighborhoods near campus, the city has been hellbent on forcing multi-family student housing into these neighborhoods.

More from Kim Tanzer:

I cannot imagine that any of Gainesville’s new housing will attract professionals from major cities or other college towns. What would? Revitalized neighborhoods appeal to those who like yards, trees and safe streets, while edgy locations and unusual interiors might attract those seeking an urban vibe.

In addition to preserving neighborhoods, how can we provide vibrant urban housing?

Let’s start with the 2013 Power District proposal, created with substantial community involvement. That plan was built on four principles: 1) Build on what’s existing, 2) Strengthen connections, 3) Plan incrementally and build slowly, and 4) Make it unique. We should consider applying these principles across Gainesville.

The 2013 plan showed the 11-acre Gainesville Regional Utilities site separated into distinct parcels. It allowed small, local developers to add growth organically, responding to the neighboring Southeast Historic District and Depot Park.

It provided for parking and walking, pop-up shops, art and local businesses. It daylighted Sweetwater Branch and celebrated the McRorie Community Garden.

The city sought a developer several years later, only to abandon the process. Returning to that 2013 plan would be a great beginning.

Nearby, and including the Power District site, much of the land surrounding Depot Park is publicly owned. There are about 35 available acres within a five-minute walk of the park, and most ready for redevelopment. The city could begin by developing its own backyard.

Could the old transit facility south of Depot Park become bicycle riders’ cooperative housing, including bike sales and repair shops on the ground floor?

Does GRU’s headquarters need to be downtown? Could it become a mixed-use project, incorporating the parking lot across the street into new housing and an event space?

Looking to privately held property, the industrial area west of Depot Park adds another nearly 70 acres and is better suited for housing than heavy industry.

In the downtown core, there are many 19th and early 20th century buildings. In other cities the upper floors of these buildings have been adapted as loft spaces.

The Alachua County School Board headquarters on University Avenue is flanked by two vacant fields. Could this old school building, with its tall ceilings and large windows, be redeveloped as housing, and paired with apartments blocks on the adjacent fields, complementing the original 1937 building? Maybe these units could be subsidized for teachers committed to teaching in East Gainesville.

The Seagle Building is vertically zoned — stacked with commercial, office and residential floors. Perhaps John Fleming, who has creatively integrated new and historic buildings in the University Heights Historic District, will update the floors he has purchased to provide contemporary housing.

The Commerce Building was designed for offices, but portions could easily be repurposed as elegant living spaces. Similarly, the Wells Fargo Building and parking deck could accommodate residential units with real flair.

Looking at another building that has been “for lease” for a decade, might the upstairs of the CVS on the corner of 13th Street and 16th Avenue become a handful of open, well-lit lofts?

Could the Gainesville Sun building, on south 13th Street become a live-work building, with a charter school and café on the ground floor, offices and housing above, and gardens outside? It could be called “The Fourth Estate.”

At its essence, housing requires operable windows, living, cooking and bathing facilities, and a safe exit in case of fire. There are dozens, if not hundreds of buildings across Gainesville that could provide new urban housing, without destroying Gainesville as we know it.

Kim Tanzer lives in Gainesville. A former UF architecture professor, she was also dean of the University of Virginia's School of Architecture.

