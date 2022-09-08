ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super showdowns: The Bayside South football games to watch this week

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
 2 days ago

Week 1 of Bayside Conference football has officially wrapped up, with teams moving forward to Week 2, either hoping to move to 2-0 or to pick up their first wins of the season. And the Week 2 slate should be a good one, with a few competitive Bayside North versus South games, a Salisbury city rivalry and a Maryland versus Delaware high school football showdown.

Throughout the football season, The Daily Times will post a weekly scoreboard each week, outlining the Bayside South's football games that are set to take place that week. And when the final buzzers sound, each game will be updated with final scores.

Here is what is set to take place during Week 2 of the Bayside South's fall sports season.

Thursday Sept. 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsU5r_0hmkMeLY00

Game of the Week: North Caroline at Wicomico

Final Score : Wicomico wins 42-0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjFFF_0hmkMeLY00

Cambridge-South Dorchester at Snow Hill

Final Score : Cambridge wins 48-12

Friday Sept. 9

James M. Bennett at Parkside

Wicomico County Stadium, 6 p.m.

Indian River at Stephen Decatur

Stephen Decatur High School, 6 p.m.

