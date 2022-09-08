ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

STATE OF FOOTBALL: Gators, Seminoles over-hyped? And what's up with Tom Brady and Gisele?

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kwc2_0hmkMca600

Here in the State of Football home offices, we’re not totally against change.

In fact, we rank it just ahead of Interstate 4 and just behind a call to the warranty center.

We didn’t have to be pulled into it screaming like grandpa entering Yankee Candle.

And that’s why, while keeping one of the tried and true, we’re slightly — yes, just slightly — updating another.

Our weekly ranking of the Pigskinned Peninsula's seven big-time college football programs — officially known as Division I’s FBS — will remain largely intact. But as for the state’s two professional teams and one semi-professional franchise, we’ll also rank them from 1 to 3, which really shouldn’t take much time.

For both groups, we’ll also predict the outcome of the upcoming game.

HEY, WILLIE! You left Swervin' Ernie Irvan off your list of all-time Ernies? Shame on you

THRU THE GEARS:Erik Jones king for a day; Chase Elliott spins, Kevin Harvick fumes

And by we, I mean me, a guy whose football picks should be taken with a silo of salt. There’s your disclaimer, by the way, in case you tinkle away the rent and come at me for damages.

(A nod to my personal and sotted representation, the venerable F. Lee Barley.)

Let’s get started . . .

Rank & File: Gators, Hurricanes debut at No. 1 on the Peninsula

The weekly ranking of our seven big-league college programs, based on results versus expectations, current trends and, frankly, hunches.

It’s easy to get caught up in all the emotions out of Gainesville and Tallahassee, as well as the latest version of renewed optimism in Coral Gables. And UCF fans already claiming the 2022 Heisman for John Rhys Plumlee.

We'll try to quickly sober up and treat this with clearing eyes.

T1. Florida, 1-0. Kentucky at home Saturday. From 1987 to 2017, this was automatic for the Gators, but the past four meetings have produced a 2-2 split. Lots of hype in Hogtown after that dramatic win over the Utes. Too much hype, maybe — ’Cats 26, Gators 20.

T1. Miami (1-0). Southern Miss at home Saturday. The Hurricanes brought us the turnover chain and created a cottage industry. New coach Mario Cristobal has taken it away, and let’s hope all the others follow that trend, too, and not just because Oregon State now has the Turnover Chainsaw — U 42, Golden Eagles 13.

3. UCF (1-0). Louisville at home Friday. Louisville is one of those programs that’s pretty good for a while, briefly very good, then it’s “hey, what happened to Louisville?” After a lopsided loss to Syracuse last week, we know where things stand — Knights 40, Cardinals 19.

4. FSU (2-0). Off this week. The Seminoles are 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Lots of excitement after that win over LSU, but man, the clumsy play call (and fumble) that nearly cost them . . .

5. FAU, (1-1). Southeast Louisiana at home Saturday. Former UM quarterback N’Kosi Perry is off to a great start in Del Boca Vista. Nothing to indicate he’ll slow down this week — Owls 32, Lions 10.

6. USF (0-1). Howard at home Saturday. Baylor transfer Gerry Bohannon is the sixth different QB to start for Bulls’ head coach Jeff Scott. The Scott Era is just 23 games deep, by the way. Bohannon might not stick, but it won’t be due to anything that happens this week — Bulls 33, Bison13.

7. FIU (1-0). At Texas State Saturday. It took a while, but the Panthers finally learned how to properly schedule season openers. Last week they opened with Bryant, and you can’t tell me you didn’t have to Google that one. The previous two openers brought Jacksonville State and Long Island U. Next year: Father Lopez — Bobcats 26, Panthers 14.

Sunday School: Has Tom Brady met the irresistible force?

You don’t need to channel Jimmy The Greek to properly rank Florida’s three NFL franchises.

Sure, it could change over the coming weeks, but for now . . .

1. Tampa Bay. At Dallas Sunday night. Lots of talk about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen having opposing views about his continued stiff-arming of Father Time. Safety blitzes are peach custard compared to marital discord, so let’s hope all’s well with these kids. Meanwhile, however — Cowboys 27, Bucs 24.

2. Miami. New England at home Sunday. It’s rarely this crystal clear, but fact is, the first few weeks of the 2022 season will tell the tale on Tua Time. Might as well buy the optimism for now, but all the same, sneak a now-and-then glance at the QB draft class of 2023 to see how things are going — Dolphins 20, Pats 19.

3. Jacksonville. At Washington Sunday. Jags fans are forgiven for looking at new Washington QB Carson Wentz and shuddering at the thought. Wentz wasn’t viewed at quite the can’t-miss level as Trevor Lawrence, but pretty damn close. Now, he’s in resurrection mode. Things are bound to get better for the Jags this year, but how could they not? — Commanders 23, Jags 20.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
247Sports

Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville

UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jeff Scott
The Associated Press

Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at 84

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Frank Cignetti, who carved out a Hall of Fame career spending a lifetime in coaching, including 20 years turning his alma mater Indiana (Pa.) into a Division II power, has died. He was 84. IUP, where Cignetti coached from 1986-2005, announced Cignetti’s passing Saturday. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. Cignetti’s son Curt Cignetti, currently the head coach at James Madison, wrote in a post on his verified Twitter account on Saturday “I was blessed to have a great Dad! He inspired me and so many others. Love you Dad! Rest in peace.” The elder Cignetti spent four years as the head coach at West Virginia in the 1970s but found his greatest success when he returned to IUP, located about an hour east of Pittsburgh. He took a job as the school’s athletic director in 1982 before becoming head coach in 1986.
INDIANA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Jacksonville State#American Football#The State Of Football#Division I#Ernies#Rank File
Gator Country

Friday Night Frenzy Preview week 3: Florida Gators recruiting

It’s that time of the year again when the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are starting the high school football season. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to do a preview every Thursday for all of the Florida Gators commits and on Monday we will do a full recap including stats and notes from the past week’s games.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Wildcats Today

Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Florida

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark ...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy