ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Former sports pub gets Vegas treatment as MGM Lounge & Bar

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Chfte_0hmkMaoe00

Less than three months after Tanya Davis opened Vegas Lounge & Bar to bring a bit of the glitz of Sin City to Broad Ripple, she’s added another Las Vegas-themed spot to the local landscape, this one at Fort Benjamin Harrison.

Her new MGM Lounge & Bar, a partnership with her younger sister Jaquita Savage, takes over the spot that had been Eddy’s Sports Pub at 9105 E. 56th St.

The sisters bought the business in mid-August.

The bar came with a clientele that frequents it for games of pool and lunches of Philly cheesesteaks, jalapeno poppers, wings and fries.

MGM won’t be as elaborate as Vegas Lounge, 723 N. Broad Ripple Ave., with its chandeliers and expensive shots of cognac — Davis spent about $350,000 getting that place ready.

But, the new owners will spruce up the loft space; painting, updating the bar tops, replacing furniture and installing industrial lighting.

“We’re going to have that sports feel to it; but it’s going to be like you’re in a casino,” Davis said. “We want to spice it up a bit."

New food and entertainment

A new menu is in the works, featuring what Davis calls fusion bar food. She has plans for a seafood boil kabob, with shrimp and sausage. Meanwhile, Savage is excited to add dishes such as chili cheese fries and chicken nachos that were popular at GQ’s Grill, which she operated up until a few years ago.

Both the sisters own childcare and healthcare services companies.

Savage said Davis reached out to her to join her in the project after starting work on Vegas Lounge.

“I thought it would be a great experience for me; and it just kind of went from that point. Now I'm a bar owner!” Savage said.

Comfort foodNew restaurants to try in September

While remaining a sports pub, the 6,000-square-foot space will offer a wide assortment of entertainment.

Savage and Davis immediately introduced a mechanical bull riding contest.

And they’re casting now for a monthly “The Dating Game”-type live show. Winners will get gift cards for dates.

Devour IndyBest restaurant offers

Davis began seeking a second Vegas strip-themed location even as she was building out the lounge in Broad Ripple; feeling folks shut in by the coronavirus pandemic were eager to get back into restaurants and clubs.

“I want to be able to bring it to every part of the city,” she said. “We’ve been in the house for years. The pandemic is not going away. I want to make this where people could come out and enjoy.”

MGM, 9105 E. 56th St., 317-661-3939, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. seven days a week.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTN

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
bcdemocrat.com

Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts

The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Harrison
indianapolismonthly.com

Home & Willow Is An Inside Job

A LIVING SPACE that reflects our personal tastes and imparts a sense of serenity, as well as pride, tops many a list of #lifegoals. And Home & Willow is waiting to tailor such a living space for you and your family. Founder Stacy Stater came up with the concept of...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Best Restaurants 2022: Come As You Are

TEA-BRINED fried chicken, butter-slathered biscuits, and house pickle jars served at rustic wood tables are such emblems of the last decade’s Southern obsession as to be practically quaint in 2022. So it takes skill to keep the trend relevant. Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis bring a sincerity, precision, and modest scope (with projects in just Miami and Indianapolis) to their SoBro spot. That approach has made Root & Bone a neighborhood institution known for its beet-blushed deviled eggs, cheddar-studded hush puppies, generously dressed wedge salad, and reengineered shrimp and grits that would impress visitors from the Low Country. And with limited hipster trappings (a wall of wooden cutting boards, an Old Fashioned with bacon-washed bourbon), it’s as much a comfy hang for snacks and cocktails as it is a celebration place for feasting on eye-popping pork chops or dinosaur-sized ribs with a host of buttoned-up comforting sides, including a corn souffle that would make your grandmother ask the chef for the recipe. 4601 N. College Ave., 317-602-8672, rootnboneindy.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Pub#Vegas Strip#Bar Food#Mgm#Las Vegas#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Mgm Lounge Bar#Vegas Lounge Bar#Gq
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period

Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

1 seriously wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in serious condition following a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at 2851 N. Shadeland Ave. just before 6 p.m. That location is the Welcome Inn motel. Police at the scene located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell

Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Inside Indiana Business

Indy company growing co-warehousing model

An Indianapolis-based company is continuing to expand its co-warehousing services in central Indiana with an eye for more locations. RISE Commercial District’s model, similar to coworking spaces, allows small businesses to lease up to 3,000 square feet of warehousing, office or business storage space. The company, which has a goal of 25 locations by 2025, recently completed construction on its Noblesville location and last month received approval for a location in Avon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Football Friday Night: September 9

INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”. Parochial school rivals […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
106.7 WTLC

Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy