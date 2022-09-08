ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'Butter 2' art fair draws thousands of attendees, generates over $250,000 in artwork sales

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMC97_0hmkMZsn00

Thousands of people poured into the Stutz Building downtown over Labor Day weekend to peruse, admire and purchase the work of 42 Black visual artists from Indiana and around the country.

"Butter," the fine art fair, wrapped its second launch Sunday. Over $250,000 worth of art was sold over the four days, and of that total, over $164,000 went to Indiana-based artists.

“Artists are the heroes of society. It’s a dream to be able to narrate that through something so impactful and immersive like BUTTER. Happenings like this test new models of power in the arts industry,” Malina Simone Jeffers, Butter curator and founder of cultural development firm Ganggang, which founded the fair, said in a news release. “It’s been very exciting to watch it all unfold.”

According to the news release, 5,497 general admission tickets were sold, which did not include children under the age of 18.

There were several notable attendees over the four days. Dame Dash, entrepreneur and record executive who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Biggs Burke, attended Butter 2 on Sunday. Rep. André Carson, who represents Indiana's 7th District, also attended.

In total, 109 artworks were sold over the four days; and 83 of those pieces were purchased from Indiana-based artists. In addition, over 500 adults and children attended one of the "Walk and Talk" history tours given by local history expert Sampson Levingston, founder of Through2Eyes Indiana.

Several organizations will add art from Butter 2 to their collections, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, Richmond Art Museum, Eskenazi Health and the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

Penrod Arts Fair returns to the Newfields campus for 55th year

The Penrod Arts Fair returns to the Newfields campus on Saturday, Sept 10. WFYI’s Taylor Bennett spoke with this year’s chairman Ronan Johnson about what visitors can expect at the 55th annual event. WFYI's Taylor Bennett: The Penrod Arts Fair is a local tradition for so many families....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Burlington Fall Festival Being Held

The Burlington Fall Festival is going on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Burlington Park in Burlington. On Friday, there will he vendors, bingo and a kidz zone opening at 4 p.m. A chili dinner which is a local mansions fundraiser goes from 4:30-7 p.m. followed by the WyldSyde & High Risk concert in the tent starting at 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Dame Dash
Person
André Carson
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Sales#Art Museum#Black Art#Fine Art
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Honorees announced for Indiana Philanthropy Awards

The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Indiana Chapter (AFP-IC) has unveiled the honorees for this year’s Indiana Philanthropy Awards. The association says the awards honor individuals, organizations and corporations that have “enhanced philanthropy and the community through their dedicated efforts, time, leadership, passion, and generosity.”. The AFP-IC...
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

Home & Willow Is An Inside Job

A LIVING SPACE that reflects our personal tastes and imparts a sense of serenity, as well as pride, tops many a list of #lifegoals. And Home & Willow is waiting to tailor such a living space for you and your family. Founder Stacy Stater came up with the concept of...
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
bcdemocrat.com

Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts

The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy