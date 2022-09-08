'Butter 2' art fair draws thousands of attendees, generates over $250,000 in artwork sales

Thousands of people poured into the Stutz Building downtown over Labor Day weekend to peruse, admire and purchase the work of 42 Black visual artists from Indiana and around the country.

"Butter," the fine art fair, wrapped its second launch Sunday. Over $250,000 worth of art was sold over the four days, and of that total, over $164,000 went to Indiana-based artists.

“Artists are the heroes of society. It’s a dream to be able to narrate that through something so impactful and immersive like BUTTER. Happenings like this test new models of power in the arts industry,” Malina Simone Jeffers, Butter curator and founder of cultural development firm Ganggang, which founded the fair, said in a news release. “It’s been very exciting to watch it all unfold.”

According to the news release, 5,497 general admission tickets were sold, which did not include children under the age of 18.

There were several notable attendees over the four days. Dame Dash, entrepreneur and record executive who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Biggs Burke, attended Butter 2 on Sunday. Rep. André Carson, who represents Indiana's 7th District, also attended.

In total, 109 artworks were sold over the four days; and 83 of those pieces were purchased from Indiana-based artists. In addition, over 500 adults and children attended one of the "Walk and Talk" history tours given by local history expert Sampson Levingston, founder of Through2Eyes Indiana.

Several organizations will add art from Butter 2 to their collections, including the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields, Richmond Art Museum, Eskenazi Health and the Central Indiana Community Foundation.