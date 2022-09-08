‘Beyond crisis’ at Indy Animal Care Services: What to know and how you can help

Indianapolis Animal Care Services has been at emergency intake status since February due to staffing issues. But recently, the problem has gotten worse.

“The reality is we’re beyond crisis,” Katie Trennepohl, deputy director of IACS, told IndyStar.

IACS is taking in fewer animals than years prior, due to the implementation of policies like intakes by appointment, asking people to hold onto strays, and working to support pet owners so they can keep animals.

However, the shelter is still "beyond full" as animals continue to come in and fewer animals leave the shelter with rescue groups due to adoption decreases.

Last week, IACS picked up 28 dogs from one house, Trennepohl said, and yesterday, the shelter had 340 animals in the building, despite only having the staff to take care of 254.

“When you talk about nearly 100 animals more than we can care for, it's not humane for us to continue housing animals in this situation,” she said.

This disparity is causing health and safety issues, Trennepohl said, and staff are “making tough decisions regarding euthanasia."

Owner-surrendered animals are most vulnerable to being euthanized, Trennepohl said. Indy CARES, a program that provides assistance for pet owners to be able to keep their animals, is one way that the agency is hoping to minimize owner surrenders. Pet owners in need of support and resources should email Info@IndyCares.org.

“Basically, whatever the issue is, they will try and find a way to keep that pet in the home if the family loves that pet and wants to keep it,” Trennepohl said.

If the owners still want to rehome the pet, IACS asks that owners try other options before bringing the pet into the shelter to surrender. Owners who wish to rehome their pets can visit Rehome by Adopt-a-Pet.com to create a profile and find the animal a new and loving home.

“That just frees up space for the animals that have no other option,” Trennepohl said.

IACS is also asking those who find stray animals to try to handle them without the agency's intervention. Keeping the animal close to home increases the chance of a successful reunion. For those who encounter strays, Trennepohl recommended posting in local Facebook groups, NextDoor and Indy Lost Pet Alert.

“It's really successful in keeping the animals out of the shelter and getting them back home much quicker,” Trennepohl said.

While the building's capacity is based on total number of animals, there is more space for cats than dogs at IACS right now.

"We have dogs lined up in crates in the hallway right now," Trennepohl said.

The agency is looking for people to adopt and foster animals. Adoptions, including spaying, neutering, microchipping and the first round of vaccines are free right now, Trennepohl said.

People who want to volunteer, adopt or foster with IACS can visit the website: indy.gov/agency/animal-care-services. You can donate to IACS here: bit.ly/3QsLhL8.