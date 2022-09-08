ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

‘Beyond crisis’ at Indy Animal Care Services: What to know and how you can help

By Claire Rafford, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vEfA_0hmkMX7L00

Indianapolis Animal Care Services has been at emergency intake status since February due to staffing issues. But recently, the problem has gotten worse.

“The reality is we’re beyond crisis,” Katie Trennepohl, deputy director of IACS, told IndyStar.

IACS is taking in fewer animals than years prior, due to the implementation of policies like intakes by appointment, asking people to hold onto strays, and working to support pet owners so they can keep animals.

However, the shelter is still "beyond full" as animals continue to come in and fewer animals leave the shelter with rescue groups due to adoption decreases.

Last week, IACS picked up 28 dogs from one house, Trennepohl said, and yesterday, the shelter had 340 animals in the building, despite only having the staff to take care of 254.

“When you talk about nearly 100 animals more than we can care for, it's not humane for us to continue housing animals in this situation,” she said.

This disparity is causing health and safety issues, Trennepohl said, and staff are “making tough decisions regarding euthanasia."

Owner-surrendered animals are most vulnerable to being euthanized, Trennepohl said. Indy CARES, a program that provides assistance for pet owners to be able to keep their animals, is one way that the agency is hoping to minimize owner surrenders. Pet owners in need of support and resources should email Info@IndyCares.org.

“Basically, whatever the issue is, they will try and find a way to keep that pet in the home if the family loves that pet and wants to keep it,” Trennepohl said.

If the owners still want to rehome the pet, IACS asks that owners try other options before bringing the pet into the shelter to surrender. Owners who wish to rehome their pets can visit Rehome by Adopt-a-Pet.com to create a profile and find the animal a new and loving home.

“That just frees up space for the animals that have no other option,” Trennepohl said.

IACS is also asking those who find stray animals to try to handle them without the agency's intervention. Keeping the animal close to home increases the chance of a successful reunion. For those who encounter strays, Trennepohl recommended posting in local Facebook groups, NextDoor and Indy Lost Pet Alert.

“It's really successful in keeping the animals out of the shelter and getting them back home much quicker,” Trennepohl said.

While the building's capacity is based on total number of animals, there is more space for cats than dogs at IACS right now.

"We have dogs lined up in crates in the hallway right now," Trennepohl said.

The agency is looking for people to adopt and foster animals. Adoptions, including spaying, neutering, microchipping and the first round of vaccines are free right now, Trennepohl said.

People who want to volunteer, adopt or foster with IACS can visit the website: indy.gov/agency/animal-care-services. You can donate to IACS here: bit.ly/3QsLhL8.

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
Local News Digital

Bartholomew County Health Department offers drive-thru flu clinic

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Health Department is holding its annual drive-thru flu clinic on October 4, at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It gives community members the chance to get inoculated in preparation for flu season. Quadrivalent shots will be offered for...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Care#Euthanasia#Animal Shelter#Health And Safety#Dog#Indy Animal Care Services#Iacs
Southside Times

Roncalli welcomes facility dog

Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August. He is being called the newest vice president of happiness, Kass is a 2-year-old black lab from ICAN, Indiana Canine Assistance Network. Kass had to complete extensive training throughout his young life that included a temperament test, formal obedience and service work, and multiple public access tests in order to earn the certification of facility dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

The Benefits of Walking are Plentiful

Chief Physician Executive at Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Walking is free to do and it’s one of the most popular physical activities for adults. Regular walking may lower your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. It can strengthen your bones and muscles, and it might also put you in a more positive frame of mind.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Seymour Police looking for superhero theft suspects

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department are asking for the publics help in identifying Batman and his justice league partner. According to a Facebook post on the Seymour Police Department page, the pair forgot to pay for their items they had in their carts after shopping. The vehicle...
SEYMOUR, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy